Center Point, IA

cbs2iowa.com

City of Cedar Rapids offers activities for Move More Week

Cedar Rapids, IA – September 27, 2022 – As part of Move More Week, and in support of Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative, the City of Cedar Rapids will offer a series of free, healthy activities for the public. The state’s Healthiest State Walk will take place on...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

C avenue NE closure begins tonight for Lindale Trail project

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Starting at 10 p.m. tonight, the following traffic impacts will be in place, and are scheduled to be completed by 5 am, Monday, October 3. Message signs are in place, alerting local traffic of impacts. Motorists to anticipate travel delays. Traffic on C Avenue NE...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Fall Leaf Vacuum Collection Begins Oct. 3

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA – Sept. 26, 2022 — Starting Monday, Oct. 3, the City of Cedar Rapids Solid Waste and Recycling Division will begin operating leaf vacuum trucks, running through Friday, Dec. 9. Residents can expect leaf collection every other week based on the quadrant where they live.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Sumner firefighters put out combine fire Tuesday afternoon

Sumner firefighters put out a combine fire in a field Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the scene at 2962 185th St. just before 1:15 p.m., but the only way to access the area was through 190th St. According to a post on the volunteer department's Facebook page, crews arrived...
SUMNER, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Sewer work in Hiawatha may lead to noises in plumbing over the next few days

HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Hiawatha will begin a sewer inspection and cleaning project to evaluate a portion of the sanitary sewer system. This project is part of an ongoing effort to maintain the aging sewer infrastructure within the City and to identify potential sources of groundwater entering the system.
HIAWATHA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

St. Wenceslaus Church celebrates centennial Czech Goulash Day

Cedar Rapids — Sunday afternoon, St. Wenceslaus Church in Cedar Rapids started celebrating it's centennial Czech Goulash Day at 11:30 a.m. The festival has overcome challenges to stay alive for the past 100 years, including past years when it was suspended due to:. The 2008 Flood. The 2020 Covid...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa Monday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Northern Lights were seen in eastern Iowa Monday night... as far south as Marion!. From our friend, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown the sight was seen because of "a disturbance to Earth's magnetosphere." Did you capture the sight? Share your...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

New sculpture at Mercy Medical Center ignites peace

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Hall-Perrine Cancer Center at Mercy Medical Center in downtown Cedar Rapids received an exciting addition recently. On the front lawn of the cancer center, there's a new sculpture titled "Arc of Peace." The sculpture depicts a woman holding origami cranes, symbolizing hope, love and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Corner Pocket hosts Sixth Annual Illowa Cup Competition

Cedar Rapids — Sunday evening, Corner Pocket hosted the Sixth Annual Illowa Cup competition in Cedar Rapids. This is a yearly billiards competition, typically held sometime between September and November. The winning team from the year prior hosts the competition the next year. The Corner Pocket Team won last...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Canine Officer Ryder getting donation of body armor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police Department’s Canine Officer "Ryder" will soon receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Canine Officer Ryder’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases

DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Authorities ask for help locating missing girl

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa — The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl that was reported missing nearly two weeks ago. They say Tosha Kraus was last seen on Tuesday, September 13 at her home in rural Lamont after she was voluntarily picked up by someone she knows.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Big Noon Kickoff returning to Iowa City in new location

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Fox's Big Noon Kickoff Show is returning to Iowa City for the second straight season but this time it will be at a new location. Last season when Iowa played Penn State, the show set up shop at the Pentacrest in downtown Iowa City. This...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar County Democrats hold fundraiser event at West Branch

West Branch — Sunday evening, Cedar County Democratic officials held a fall fundraiser and Democratic Candidate forum at the West Branch Town Hall. Deidre DeJear - Running for Iowa Governor. Mike Franken - Running for Iowa Senate. Christina Bohannon - Running for Congress. Deb VanderGaast - Running for Iowa...
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Johnson County Public Health opens new Clinics for WIC program

Johnson County Public Health (JCPH) is pleased to announce three new clinics offering services of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). WIC is a nutrition education and food assistance program for pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women and children to age five years. WIC can help...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA

