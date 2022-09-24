Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Downtown Cedar Rapids Library closed through Friday for final cleaning, work after fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library will be closed through Friday for work following the July fire. The library will be closed one last time in relation to the fire for cleaning and restoration on September 28, 29, and 30. The library...
cbs2iowa.com
City of Cedar Rapids offers activities for Move More Week
Cedar Rapids, IA – September 27, 2022 – As part of Move More Week, and in support of Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative, the City of Cedar Rapids will offer a series of free, healthy activities for the public. The state’s Healthiest State Walk will take place on...
cbs2iowa.com
C avenue NE closure begins tonight for Lindale Trail project
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Starting at 10 p.m. tonight, the following traffic impacts will be in place, and are scheduled to be completed by 5 am, Monday, October 3. Message signs are in place, alerting local traffic of impacts. Motorists to anticipate travel delays. Traffic on C Avenue NE...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Fall Leaf Vacuum Collection Begins Oct. 3
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA – Sept. 26, 2022 — Starting Monday, Oct. 3, the City of Cedar Rapids Solid Waste and Recycling Division will begin operating leaf vacuum trucks, running through Friday, Dec. 9. Residents can expect leaf collection every other week based on the quadrant where they live.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs2iowa.com
Free compost at the Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency starting October 1st
Stock up this fall and get ready for next spring with FREE COMPOST from the Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency during the month of October 2022. Screened, finished compost will be available to all residents and businesses starting Saturday, October 01 through Monday, October 31st while supplies last.
cbs2iowa.com
Sumner firefighters put out combine fire Tuesday afternoon
Sumner firefighters put out a combine fire in a field Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the scene at 2962 185th St. just before 1:15 p.m., but the only way to access the area was through 190th St. According to a post on the volunteer department's Facebook page, crews arrived...
cbs2iowa.com
Sixth anniversary of record-breaking fall flooding along the Cedar River
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Six years ago today the Cedar River in Cedar Rapids rose to the second highest level on record. Water spilled over the banks of the Cedar and set records from Cedar Falls to Cedar Rapids. The crest of 21.97 feet was only...
cbs2iowa.com
Sewer work in Hiawatha may lead to noises in plumbing over the next few days
HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Hiawatha will begin a sewer inspection and cleaning project to evaluate a portion of the sanitary sewer system. This project is part of an ongoing effort to maintain the aging sewer infrastructure within the City and to identify potential sources of groundwater entering the system.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs2iowa.com
St. Wenceslaus Church celebrates centennial Czech Goulash Day
Cedar Rapids — Sunday afternoon, St. Wenceslaus Church in Cedar Rapids started celebrating it's centennial Czech Goulash Day at 11:30 a.m. The festival has overcome challenges to stay alive for the past 100 years, including past years when it was suspended due to:. The 2008 Flood. The 2020 Covid...
cbs2iowa.com
PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa Monday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Northern Lights were seen in eastern Iowa Monday night... as far south as Marion!. From our friend, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown the sight was seen because of "a disturbance to Earth's magnetosphere." Did you capture the sight? Share your...
cbs2iowa.com
New sculpture at Mercy Medical Center ignites peace
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Hall-Perrine Cancer Center at Mercy Medical Center in downtown Cedar Rapids received an exciting addition recently. On the front lawn of the cancer center, there's a new sculpture titled "Arc of Peace." The sculpture depicts a woman holding origami cranes, symbolizing hope, love and...
cbs2iowa.com
Corner Pocket hosts Sixth Annual Illowa Cup Competition
Cedar Rapids — Sunday evening, Corner Pocket hosted the Sixth Annual Illowa Cup competition in Cedar Rapids. This is a yearly billiards competition, typically held sometime between September and November. The winning team from the year prior hosts the competition the next year. The Corner Pocket Team won last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Canine Officer Ryder getting donation of body armor
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police Department’s Canine Officer "Ryder" will soon receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Canine Officer Ryder’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
cbs2iowa.com
Authorities ask for help locating missing girl
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa — The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl that was reported missing nearly two weeks ago. They say Tosha Kraus was last seen on Tuesday, September 13 at her home in rural Lamont after she was voluntarily picked up by someone she knows.
cbs2iowa.com
Big Noon Kickoff returning to Iowa City in new location
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Fox's Big Noon Kickoff Show is returning to Iowa City for the second straight season but this time it will be at a new location. Last season when Iowa played Penn State, the show set up shop at the Pentacrest in downtown Iowa City. This...
cbs2iowa.com
Williamsburg boy, 16, is Kid Captain Oct. 1 when Hawkeyes battle Michigan at home
In its 13th year, Kid Captain is a partnership between UI Stead Family Children's Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their inspirational stories. An ultrasound when he was in utero showed that Adam Arp would be born with serious health conditions, including spina bifida, a...
cbs2iowa.com
Parents of three teenagers killed high speed crash want to you to slow down
The parents of three Dubuque teens killed in a crash this past summer want you to slow down and stop driving distracted. Iowa State Patrol is starting a week-long project to try and keep more people from dying in crashes. 251 Iowans have been killed in crashes so for this...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar County Democrats hold fundraiser event at West Branch
West Branch — Sunday evening, Cedar County Democratic officials held a fall fundraiser and Democratic Candidate forum at the West Branch Town Hall. Deidre DeJear - Running for Iowa Governor. Mike Franken - Running for Iowa Senate. Christina Bohannon - Running for Congress. Deb VanderGaast - Running for Iowa...
cbs2iowa.com
Johnson County Public Health opens new Clinics for WIC program
Johnson County Public Health (JCPH) is pleased to announce three new clinics offering services of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). WIC is a nutrition education and food assistance program for pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women and children to age five years. WIC can help...
Comments / 0