Nikki Perez is a lifelong resident of Burbank who enjoys the “big city benefits with small-town charm” combination that can be found locally. For years, Perez has been a participant in city programs, beginning with the CREST Youth Employment training initiative. She is now a chair of the Burbank Board of Library Trustees, as well as the scholarship chair of the Zonta Club of Burbank. Perez’s love for Burbank and her experiences with the California State Legislature, she explains in her myBurbank profile, inspired her to run for a Burbank City Council position.

