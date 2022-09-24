ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Sports Zone Saturday: Rivalries & Big Conference Tests

By Blake Levine
 4 days ago

OXFORD, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Sports Zone 12 team will be live on Saturday, September 24 with special coverage of the college football games featuring Mississippi’s teams. The show starts at 12:00 p.m. on WJTV and WHLT.

No. 16 Ole Miss will face Tulsa at home at 3:00 p.m. CT. The game will be on the SEC Network.

Mississippi State will face Bowling Green at home at 11:00 a.m. CT. The game will also be on the SEC Network.

Southern Miss will face Tulane in New Orleans at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN+.

Jackson State will face Mississippi Valley State in Jackson at 1:00 p.m. CT. The game will also air on ESPN+.

Alcorn State will face Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Lorman at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game will air on HBCU Go.

