OHP Responds To Deadly 4 Vehicle Crash South Of Moore
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly four vehicle crash south of Moore. The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m on I-35 northbound. OHP has confirmed at least one fatality. The roadway is blocked at this time. This is a developing story.
KOCO
Man shot, killed after car he was test driving breaks down on Oklahoma City road
OKLAHOMA CITY — One man is in jail after allegedly shooting and killing a driver in Oklahoma City because his broken-down car was blocking the road. KOCO 5 learned on Tuesday that the driver was on a test drive at the time. The car was stopped on Southeast 43rd...
okcfox.com
Semitruck rolls over on NB I-44 after overcorrecting vehicle
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A semitruck rolled over Tuesday morning on I-44 northbound, just north of SW 59th St. in Oklahoma City. According to the accident report, Michael Lindsey, 61, was driving the semi when he slowly drifted from the left and into the center median, causing the trailer to lean.
News On 6
High Speed Stops In OKC Cause Concern For Residents
A woman who lost several loved ones in a crash is urging people to drive responsibly after police recently caught several motorists exceeding 100 miles per hour. On Sept. 19, the Oklahoma City Police Department clocked someone going 111 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 44 and Martin Luther King Avenue. Two days later, Oklahoma City Police clocked another driver going 108 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 40 and Western Avenue. The following day, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office ticketed someone for driving 108 mph eastbound on I-40 at Shields Boulevard.
news9.com
SE OKC Shooting Suspect Admits To Killing Driver In Stalled Vehicle
An enraged metro driver was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a first-degree murder complaint on Monday for the deadly shooting of another driver who was stalled in the roadway. Oklahoma City police said 35-year-old Jason Mercer left the scene after the shooting but went back...
OKCFD Responds To House Fire In SW OKC
The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire at around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday near Southwest 29th Street and I-44. The department said it was originally called out to a grass fire, but quickly realized it was a house engulfed in flames. Firefighters said the house was abandoned, and...
kswo.com
One person dead following crash in Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead following a crash in Caddo county, which happened around 6 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old Robert Chedester, was not injured. However, the passenger of the vehicle, a 16 year old male from Hinton, was pronounced dead at the...
KOCO
Person killed in shooting in Oklahoma City, officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was killed in a shooting in Oklahoma City. On Monday, police responded to a scene at Southeast 43rdStreet and High Avenue where a person had been shot and killed. Officials told KOCO 5 that a person is in custody. Authorities said it was a...
okcfox.com
Person found dead in tent at Oklahoma City homeless camp
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating the death of a person found dead in a tent at a homeless camp. Police said officers were called for a welfare check at a homeless camp near SE 27th and Santa Fe Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. When police...
Lincoln County Firefighters Battling Grass Fire
Firefighters in Lincoln County are battling a grass fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire, located east of Chandler, began burning around 2 p.m. but intensified just after 3 p.m. Lincoln County emergency management officials said 10 homes have been evacuated due to the fire. A fire official confirmed to News 9...
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with another vehicle overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was confirmed dead shortly after a motorcycle crash that occurred near Southeast 39th St. and South Shields Boulevard early on Sunday morning. The motorcyclist was travelling with two others at high rates of speed, with the victim eventually colliding with a car near the area. According to the Oklahoma […]
KOCO
okcfox.com
Deadly crash in Grady County leaves one teenager dead, 3 injured
GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash that left one teenager dead and three injured near Amber on Saturday night. Officials say 36-year-old Deidra Hicks of Lawton was driving westbound on I-44 with three passengers when she rear-ended another driver, rolling her vehicle. Hicks and two...
News On 6
Police Searching For Suspect In Connection With Attempted Carjacking, Stabbing At NW OKC Apartment
A meetup through a phone app on Monday turned into a brutal stabbing on the city's northwest side, according to Oklahoma City police officials. Officers found the 23-year-old victim around 3 a.m. barely conscious and bleeding in front of an OnCue store on the Northwest Expressway near Portland Avenue. The...
OHP: 13-Year-Old Killed, Multiple Injured In Crash On H.E. Bailey Turnpike In Grady County
A 13-year-old was killed and multiple people were injured in a crash late Saturday night in Grady County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said at around 11:54 p.m. two vehicles were driving westbound on I-44 near Amber, and the driver of one of the vehicles, Eric Nunez, 33, was traveling at a high rate of speed.
news9.com
OCPD Investigating Homicide In SE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide in southeast Oklahoma City. Officers were called to the shooting just before 6:30 p.m. According to police, the incident started as an altercation and then escalated into a shooting. The suspect is in custody at this time. This is a developing story.
Road rage on south side leads to City’s latest homicide
What started as a road rage incident on the south side ended as Oklahoma City's latest homicide Monday with one being booked for murder. The post Road rage on south side leads to City’s latest homicide appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw
CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police: Stabbing victim found bleeding profusely at OnCue
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to OU Medical Center. Police responded to OnCue at 3901 NW Expressway just before 3 a.m. Monday. Officers said the victim was sitting against the front of the store and bleeding profusely. Officers found...
