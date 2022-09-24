ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Semitruck rolls over on NB I-44 after overcorrecting vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A semitruck rolled over Tuesday morning on I-44 northbound, just north of SW 59th St. in Oklahoma City. According to the accident report, Michael Lindsey, 61, was driving the semi when he slowly drifted from the left and into the center median, causing the trailer to lean.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

High Speed Stops In OKC Cause Concern For Residents

A woman who lost several loved ones in a crash is urging people to drive responsibly after police recently caught several motorists exceeding 100 miles per hour. On Sept. 19, the Oklahoma City Police Department clocked someone going 111 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 44 and Martin Luther King Avenue. Two days later, Oklahoma City Police clocked another driver going 108 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 40 and Western Avenue. The following day, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office ticketed someone for driving 108 mph eastbound on I-40 at Shields Boulevard.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
news9.com

SE OKC Shooting Suspect Admits To Killing Driver In Stalled Vehicle

An enraged metro driver was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a first-degree murder complaint on Monday for the deadly shooting of another driver who was stalled in the roadway. Oklahoma City police said 35-year-old Jason Mercer left the scene after the shooting but went back...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OHP Responds To Fatality Crash Near Hinton

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a deadly wreck at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday night northeast of Hinton. One person involved, a 16-year-old passenger in the vehicle involved, was pronounced deceased at the scene. OHP is currently investigating what caused the crash. This is a developing story.
HINTON, OK
kswo.com

One person dead following crash in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead following a crash in Caddo county, which happened around 6 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old Robert Chedester, was not injured. However, the passenger of the vehicle, a 16 year old male from Hinton, was pronounced dead at the...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Person killed in shooting in Oklahoma City, officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was killed in a shooting in Oklahoma City. On Monday, police responded to a scene at Southeast 43rdStreet and High Avenue where a person had been shot and killed. Officials told KOCO 5 that a person is in custody. Authorities said it was a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Person found dead in tent at Oklahoma City homeless camp

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating the death of a person found dead in a tent at a homeless camp. Police said officers were called for a welfare check at a homeless camp near SE 27th and Santa Fe Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. When police...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Motorcyclist dead after colliding with another vehicle overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was confirmed dead shortly after a motorcycle crash that occurred near Southeast 39th St. and South Shields Boulevard early on Sunday morning. The motorcyclist was travelling with two others at high rates of speed, with the victim eventually colliding with a car near the area. According to the Oklahoma […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

16-year-old boy dies in single-vehicle crash in Caddo County, OHP says

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — A 16-year-old boy died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Caddo County. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. Sunday on private property about a mile north of Hinton. The driver was not hurt, but a 16-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Deadly crash in Grady County leaves one teenager dead, 3 injured

GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash that left one teenager dead and three injured near Amber on Saturday night. Officials say 36-year-old Deidra Hicks of Lawton was driving westbound on I-44 with three passengers when she rear-ended another driver, rolling her vehicle. Hicks and two...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
news9.com

OCPD Investigating Homicide In SE Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide in southeast Oklahoma City. Officers were called to the shooting just before 6:30 p.m. According to police, the incident started as an altercation and then escalated into a shooting. The suspect is in custody at this time. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw

CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
CHOCTAW, OK

