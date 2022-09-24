ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banksy exhibit coming to Orlando this fall

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — The elusive and sometimes controversial artist Banksy is making a stop in The City Beautiful later this year.

Banksyland will make a stop in Olrando on Nov. 11-13 during a 22-city tour that began earlier this year in Portland.

The exhibit promises to immerse audiences “in the works of the world’s most infamous and elusive artist.”

Banksy’s first-ever Orlando exhibit will feature more than 80 pieces and installations, including original and studio works, salvaged street artworks and never-before-seen immersive installations.

The exact location in downtown Orlando for the exhibit will be announced at a later date. Ticket holders will receive the location about a week or two before the opening.

Those interested can purchase one-hour intervals to the exhibit for each day that weekend. General admission is $29 and the VIP experience is $59. Student tickets are $22. Click here to purchase.

Tickets to the exhibit are expect to sell out.

