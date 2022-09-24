ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Spector gives Clemson 14-0 lead with 41-yard grab

By Abigail Angalet
 4 days ago

Clemson extended its lead yet again early in the first quarter thanks to a clutch 41-yard grab by wide receiver Brannon Spector.

The Tigers began the drive with two nice back-to-back passes to Joseph Ngata and Davis Allen for a combined 13 yards followed by Phil Mafah’s six yard run and Uiagalelei’s second connection of the game with tight end Jake Bringingstool for 30 yards. Spector’s 41-yard catch came shortly after, good for Clemson’s second touchdown of the day.

In total, the second touchdown drive of the day consisted of five plays for 75 yards in 2:06.

Through two drives, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been just about perfect, throwing 7-for-7 for 104 yards and two touchdowns in just the first quarter of play.

