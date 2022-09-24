Read full article on original website
old rocker kickinAss
3d ago
so, we have to get the shot ( which is not a vaccine) to vote!?? nobody is requiring this anymore, sure I'll wear a mask if you want me to. but no I'm getting that shot
New AZ laws are now in effect: Here are some of the most controversial
On Saturday, nearly all of the bills signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey earlier this year went into effect. Some of them impact Arizonans in their daily lives, classrooms and voting booths. GOP legislators waved through a number of laws targeting pandemic safety measures that many found stifling. Some of them might handicap the […] The post New AZ laws are now in effect: Here are some of the most controversial appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
"Cowards": Advocates, Democratic lawmakers vow action after reinstatement of territorial-era abortion ban in Arizona
A protester holds a sign during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.Ted Eytan/Flickr. (Tucson, Ariz.) — Reaction continues to pour in from reproductive rights advocates and state lawmakers following a Pima County Superior Court decision lifting an injunction on Arizona's previously unenforceable 1864 abortion ban.
Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says she will not prosecute people who have abortions
PHOENIX — Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says she will not prosecute those who have abortions following a decision by a Pima County judge that banned abortions in Arizona last week. “I will not prosecute women for having abortions. No statute even suggests a woman will ever be prosecuted...
Here's what changes are coming to the Arizona MVD road test
Trying to get a driver's license in Arizona? Expect to see some new changes to the road test effective Sept. 29. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
“Tidal wave of antisemitism” in Arizona— says member of the Jewish community and longtime Valley small business owner
“There is a tidal wave of antisemitism in this state and it’s alarming,” said longtime Valley business owner and member of the Jewish community who spoke on the condition of anonymity over fear of threats and safety. The 64-year-old business owner told Northeast Valley News that he is...
Gov Ducey proclaims October 20 “Great Arizona ShakeOut Day”
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Because Arizona is prone to earthquakes, Gov. Doug Ducey declares October 20 as "Great Arizona ShakeOut Day." Correspondingly, this is to prepare for ground shaking that accompanies moderate-to-large magnitude earthquakes. So far, registration for Great Arizona Shakeout has topped 61,000; the goal is to register...
Arizona school voucher bill will become law after not enough signatures gathered to let voters decide
PHOENIX -- Universal vouchers of public funds for 1.1 million public school students to attend private and parochial schools are on their way to becoming legal in Arizona. Backers of a petition drive to give the last word to voters acknowledged Monday they apparently did not submit enough signatures to force a vote. And that means the law, approved by the Republican-controlled legislature earlier this year, can take effect as soon as Secretary of State Kate Hobbs verifies the petition drive came up short.
Arizona MVD road test: What you need to know about exam updates
PHOENIX — It looks like new drivers will need to know their vehicles a little more now thanks to new changes to the road test from the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division. Among the new updates is the new process where drivers will be asked to provide...
A year after Arizona's audit of the 2020 election, questions linger
It's been one year since the team behind the so-called audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County presented its largely debunked findings in the state Senate. Flashback: Senate President Karen Fann ordered a review of the election in response to baseless but widespread allegations that it was rigged against Donald Trump.
Hurricane Ian: Arizonans doing their part to help as intense storm nears aims for Florida
PHOENIX - As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida and eventually makes landfall, many parts of Florida will likely be damaged. "It's going to be between a [Category] three and a [Category] four," and yes, that's a big one," said Disaster Health Services nurse Mary Reagan, who is from the Phoenix area.
Heads up, new drivers: Arizona MVD makes changes to road test
PHOENIX - Trying to get a driver's license in Arizona? Expect to see some new changes to the road test effective Sept. 29. The Arizona Dept. of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) has updated the driving test for all MVD offices and authorized third-party locations across the state. Three new...
Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday
(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
Lake hits Arizona airwaves with multi-million dollar ad buy
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake is out with her first TV ads of the general election as part of a major advertising buy meant to quickly close the spending gap between her and the Democrats. Since the Aug. 2 primary through Monday, Lake had spent no money on television...
Arizona towns, tribes rethink planned water cuts
Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing...
Hazing made illegal in Arizona, 10 years after ASU student death
Hazing was made illegal in Arizona Saturday, a decade after an ASU student died after attending a fraternity event. Gov. Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2322 on Aug. 11, sponsored by Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills. Arizona is the 44th state to make hazing illegal, while Alaska, Hawaii, Montana, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming have no anti-hazing laws.
Pima County Judge delivers ruling, near-total abortion ban in effect
A little over one month since Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson heard arguments deciding between two abortion laws, she delivered her ruling on Friday, Sept. 23.
Blake Masters Receives Endorsement from Arizona Police Association
The Arizona Police Association (APA), the umbrella agency representing the state’s law enforcement professionals, endorsed Blake Masters in his race for the Senate on Monday, saying he will bring relief to a state struggling with crime. “On behalf of the Arizona Police Association, I am pleased to announce our...
2 Arizona restaurants make Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best lists
Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, today announced the next in its community-powered Travelers’ Choice Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants, which includes two Arizona restaurants. Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale is ranked No. 4 among Fine Dining Restaurants in the U.S. BirdHouse in Page ranks No. 2 for Best Quick Bites.
Drone Zone: Arizona dude ranch give people a chance to channel their inner cowboy
Away from the Phoenix area sits an oasis that is tucked in the Tonto National Forest, and the Cherry Creek Lodge offers a completely off-the-grid experience that can help anyone channel the cowboy that is inside them. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.
