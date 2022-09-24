ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in multi-car Irvine crash

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

One person was killed and two others were hospitalized in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Irvine on Saturday.

The crash involved two cars and a semi-truck that was found overturned and engulfed in flames, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The deadly collision occurred along the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near Jamboree Road a little after 4 a.m.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xKrX0_0i8qGAOq00
    Crash leaves one dead and two others injured along 5 freeway in Irvine on Sept. 24, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WXqLW_0i8qGAOq00
    Crash leaves one dead and two others injured along 5 freeway in Irvine on Sept. 24, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uxQlv_0i8qGAOq00
    Crash leaves one dead and two others injured along 5 freeway in Irvine on Sept. 24, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iWF4K_0i8qGAOq00
    Crash leaves one dead and two others injured along 5 freeway in Irvine on Sept. 24, 2022.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while two others were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No identities have been released at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orangecountytribune.com

1 hurt in medical bldg. crash

A child was hospitalized after the sport utility vehicle in which the youth was riding crashed into a medical building in Garden Grove Monday afternoon. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, at around 3:53 p.m. the SUV crashed through a masonry and metal wall into a building at 12665 Garden Grove Blvd., identified as Garden Grove Medical Plaza, adjacent to Garden Grove Hospital.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
KTLA

Police catch over 800 illegal street racers in Orange County crackdown

Law enforcement cracked down on illegal street racing in Garden Grove, catching over 800 drivers during a month-long blitz. Garden Grove Police focused efforts on illegal racing and street takeovers, which have continually plagued the streets of Orange County and Southern California. Illegal street racing activity surged during the pandemic as fewer people were driving […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Irvine, CA
Accidents
Irvine, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Irvine, CA
Local
California Sports
Irvine, CA
Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Suspect surrenders after standoff in Bellflower

A suspect was in custody Wednesday morning after barricading himself inside a motel room in Bellflower. Deputies were called to the motel located near the intersection of Oak Street and Lakewood Boulevard late Tuesday to search for a reported armed suspect, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said. The suspect managed to enter a […]
BELLFLOWER, CA
menifee247.com

Multiple-vehicle accident shuts down Newport Road

Story updated at 8:30 p.m. with additional details. A section of Menifee’s major traffic route was closed at rush hour Tuesday after a multiple-vehicle accident with serious injuries, police said. Menifee Police Captain Dave Gutierrez said the accident at Newport Road and Berea Road about 3:05 p.m. involved three...
MENIFEE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fiery multi-vehicle freeway crash in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. – A man was killed and two people were injured Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved big rig fire. The man who died was 59-year-old Daniel Franco of Lake Forest, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt....
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
newsantaana.com

Car passengers fled a Santa Ana car crash and left a woman in the road

On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 5:31 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a multi-vehicle traffic collision in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue. Additionally, callers reported one of the occupants of an involved vehicle was ejected and lying in the roadway. Will you still...
SANTA ANA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

1 injured in scaffolding collapse in Hollywood

One person was hurt and a taxi cab was crushed when scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in Hollywood. It happened just after 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Leland Way. A worker who was on the scaffolding at the time of the collapse suffered injuries that were not believed to be […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Motorcyclist killed in Mid-City hit-and-run; driver sought

Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after fatally striking a motorcyclist in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday night. The crash occurred on South Fairfax Avenue and Electric Drive around 10:20 p.m, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release A black, 4-door sedan was driving northbound on […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Mom of 3 shot and killed while sitting in SUV in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after a mother of three was fatally shot in an SUV, as she was returning home from dinner with relatives Monday night. The victim, identified by family as 30-year-old Brianna Bailey, was in an SUV with two other...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Wildlife officers hunt for mountain lion that attacked boy in Santa Clarita

Wildlife officers resumed their hunt Wednesday for an “aggressive mountain lion” that attacked and injured a 7-year-old boy at a park in Santa Clarita. Pico Canyon Park was closed Tuesday evening and would remain closed indefinitely while authorities tried to capture the big cat, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Norco road rage fight caught on camera; Sheriffs investigating

NORCO, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a road rage incident in Norco was caught on camera. The incident happened just after 8p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the 15 Freeway near 6th Street in Norco. The video shows two cars driving along the freeway. The video was taken from...
NORCO, CA
KTLA

KTLA

76K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy