Read full article on original website
Related
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
WRAL
How the United States is exporting inflation to other countries
CNN — The Federal Reserve is laser-focused on stemming price increases in the United States. But countries thousands of miles away are reeling from its hardball campaign to strangle inflation, as their central banks are forced to hike interest rates faster and higher and a runaway dollar pushes down the value of their currencies.
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine
A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-20 and Su-34 plane.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
WRAL
Russia's claimed observers in Ukraine 'referendums' violate numerous international principles -- experts
CNN — The foreigners that Russian state media routinely cite as being international observers to the so-called referendums in four regions of Ukraine are violating numerous international principles of election observation and are engaging in nothing more than "political activism," experts in the field told CNN. "What they do...
RELATED PEOPLE
WRAL
Leaks in Nord Stream gas pipelines likely 'sabotage,' European leaders say
CNN — Leaders of several Western countries have said leaks in two Russian gas pipelines are likely the result of sabotage, vowing a strong response as investigations continue. Swedish authorities sounded the alarm on Tuesday about leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines -- both...
Stocks rally as some relief returns to global bond markets
NEW YORK — (AP) — Some calm flowed back into markets worldwide Wednesday, and stocks on Wall Street rallied toward their first gain in more than a week after the Bank of England moved forcefully to get a budding financial crisis there under control. The S&P 500 was...
WRAL
Germany to keep 2 of its 3 nuclear plants running into April
BERLIN — Germany's government plans to keep two of the country's three remaining nuclear power plants running until mid-April to help prevent a potential winter energy shortage, the economy and energy minister said Tuesday. The announcement by Economy and Energy Minister Robert Habeck means the government has officially, albeit...
WRAL
Is the bitcoin winter beginning to thaw out?
CNN — It's been a cold, hard crypto winter. But signs of a thaw, spurred on by global currency chaos, are beginning to appear. What's going on: Bitcoin rose to its highest level in more than a week on Tuesday, gaining more than 5% as the British pound and other currencies took a beating against the ultra-strong dollar. The gains gave crypto bulls hope that bitcoin was becoming a safe haven asset, or one that acts as a hedge when stocks are falling.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iran's Raisi says Mahsa Amini's death has 'saddened' everyone
DUBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday that the death of a young woman in custody had "saddened" everyone in the Islamic Republic, but warned that "chaos" would not be accepted amid spreading violent protests over Mahsa Amini's death.
WRAL
Former Bank of England official slams 'really stupid' UK government decisions
CNN — Former Bank of England Deputy Governor Charlie Bean said the central bank will almost certainly announce an emergency interest rate hike before its next scheduled meeting in November, predicting that turmoil would continue to roil UK markets. Investors have lost faith in the government's ability to manage...
WRAL
UN envoy says return to war in Yemen “real”
CAIRO — The U.N. envoy for Yemen warned that the risk of a return to fighting “is real,” urging warring parties to accept a longer extension of the current ceasefire due to expire next month. Hans Grundberg's stark warning late Tuesday came after he met in Saudi...
WRAL
IMF criticizes huge UK tax cuts and urges a rethink
CNN — One of the world's leading multilateral financial institutions has joined a chorus of criticism of huge tax cuts announced by the UK government last week that sent the pound plunging to a record low. In a rare and stinging rebuke for such a large developed economy, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRAL
Bank of England will buy UK bonds at 'whatever scale' necessary to halt crash
CNN — The Bank of England said Wednesday it would buy UK government debt "on whatever scale is necessary" in an emergency intervention to halt a bond market crash that it warned could threaten "financial stability." Investors have been dumping the pound and UK bonds since the government of...
WRAL
Key US bond yield tops 4%, highest since 2008
CNN — The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond briefly topped 4% Wednesday before pulling back. It was the first time the yield moved above the 4% threshold since April 2010 and the highest level for the 10-year since October 2008. The 10-year Treasury yield is important...
Record methane leak flows from damaged Baltic Sea pipelines
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Methane leaking from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines is likely to be the biggest burst of the potent greenhouse gas on record, by far. The Nord Stream pipeline leaks that were pumping huge volumes of methane into the Baltic Sea and atmosphere could discharge as much as five times as much of the potent greenhouse as was released by the Aliso Canyon disaster, the largest known terrestrial release of methane in U.S. history. It is also the equivalent of one third of Denmark's total annual greenhouse gas emissions, a Danish official warned Wednesday.
Iraq: 4 officers wounded in Baghdad Green Zone rocket fire
Four security officers have been wounded as four rockets landed in Baghdad's Green Zone government area
Comments / 0