China

TheDailyBeast

Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
POLITICS
WRAL

How the United States is exporting inflation to other countries

CNN — The Federal Reserve is laser-focused on stemming price increases in the United States. But countries thousands of miles away are reeling from its hardball campaign to strangle inflation, as their central banks are forced to hike interest rates faster and higher and a runaway dollar pushes down the value of their currencies.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
WRAL

Germany to keep 2 of its 3 nuclear plants running into April

BERLIN — Germany's government plans to keep two of the country's three remaining nuclear power plants running until mid-April to help prevent a potential winter energy shortage, the economy and energy minister said Tuesday. The announcement by Economy and Energy Minister Robert Habeck means the government has officially, albeit...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WRAL

Is the bitcoin winter beginning to thaw out?

CNN — It's been a cold, hard crypto winter. But signs of a thaw, spurred on by global currency chaos, are beginning to appear. What's going on: Bitcoin rose to its highest level in more than a week on Tuesday, gaining more than 5% as the British pound and other currencies took a beating against the ultra-strong dollar. The gains gave crypto bulls hope that bitcoin was becoming a safe haven asset, or one that acts as a hedge when stocks are falling.
MARKETS
WRAL

Former Bank of England official slams 'really stupid' UK government decisions

CNN — Former Bank of England Deputy Governor Charlie Bean said the central bank will almost certainly announce an emergency interest rate hike before its next scheduled meeting in November, predicting that turmoil would continue to roil UK markets. Investors have lost faith in the government's ability to manage...
BUSINESS
WRAL

UN envoy says return to war in Yemen “real”

CAIRO — The U.N. envoy for Yemen warned that the risk of a return to fighting “is real,” urging warring parties to accept a longer extension of the current ceasefire due to expire next month. Hans Grundberg's stark warning late Tuesday came after he met in Saudi...
WORLD
WRAL

IMF criticizes huge UK tax cuts and urges a rethink

CNN — One of the world's leading multilateral financial institutions has joined a chorus of criticism of huge tax cuts announced by the UK government last week that sent the pound plunging to a record low. In a rare and stinging rebuke for such a large developed economy, the...
INCOME TAX
WRAL

Key US bond yield tops 4%, highest since 2008

CNN — The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond briefly topped 4% Wednesday before pulling back. It was the first time the yield moved above the 4% threshold since April 2010 and the highest level for the 10-year since October 2008. The 10-year Treasury yield is important...
BUSINESS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Record methane leak flows from damaged Baltic Sea pipelines

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Methane leaking from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines is likely to be the biggest burst of the potent greenhouse gas on record, by far. The Nord Stream pipeline leaks that were pumping huge volumes of methane into the Baltic Sea and atmosphere could discharge as much as five times as much of the potent greenhouse as was released by the Aliso Canyon disaster, the largest known terrestrial release of methane in U.S. history. It is also the equivalent of one third of Denmark's total annual greenhouse gas emissions, a Danish official warned Wednesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

