wflx.com
LIVE: DeSantis provides Hurricane Ian update from Lake City
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that Hurricane Ian is "knocking on the door" of a Category 5 storm. During a news conference at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, the governor said the impacts of Ian are already being felt in South Florida. WATCH LIVE:. "There have been several tornado...
wflx.com
Florida residents evacuate to Palm Beach County as Ian approaches
We know what it's like to be ground zero when a storm is approaching. But this time, many people are choosing to evacuate to our area. In Florida, people will drive miles across the state to try to outrun a hurricane. And this time, state leaders are telling them to come to our part of Southeast Florida.
click orlando
Here’s what Flagler, Volusia, Brevard Counties could experience during Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico, Florida counties are preparing for the storm impacts it will bring. In Flagler, Volusia and Brevard Counties, here is the wind, rain, tornado and coastal threats expected as the hurricane continues on its path. FLAGLER...
Hurricane Ian: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early for the storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120 Bichara Blvd., The Villages), Seminole, Marion, Osceola, and Volusia counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Hurricane Ian tracker 1 pm: Ian nears Category 5 strength as it moves onshore in Florida
Florida is bracing for catastrophic storm surge, winds and floods as Hurricane Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm.
click orlando
Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact Osceola, Polk counties
Hurricane Ian is set to slam into Florida along the Gulf Coast, bringing heavy rain and wind to large swaths of the state. The impacts of the storm may vary depending on where you live in the state, including different portions of Central Florida. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian...
wflx.com
DeSantis: 'It's time to hunker down' as Ian nears Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that Hurricane Ian is "knocking on the door" of a Category 5 storm. During a news conference at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, the governor said the impacts of Ian are already being felt in South Florida. "There have been several tornado warnings issued...
wflx.com
West coast residents should evacuate to Palm Beach County, emergency leaders say
Florida's top emergency management official on Tuesday urged residents along the state's west coast to evacuate to Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties due to the threat of Hurricane Ian. WATCH LIVE:. Currently, 2.5 million Floridians are under some kind of evacuation order. Kevin Guthrie, the director of Florida's Division...
NBC Miami
Tornado Flips Small Planes, Uproots Trees in South Florida
Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida. Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars. Several images showed small planes destroyed and turned completely...
wflx.com
LIVE: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference on Hurricane Ian
Florida's top emergency management official on Tuesday urged residents along the state's west coast to evacuate to Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties due to thethreat of Hurricane Ian. Currently, 2.5 million Floridians are under some kind of evacuation order. Kevin Guthrie, the director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management,...
CBS News
Power knocked out to thousands in South Florida, FPL working to restore it
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian's gusty winds have caused thousands of power outages in South Florida and the Florida Keys. Florida Power & Light reported that 41,490 customers lost power. As of 8 a.m., 36,240 had been restored and they were working on getting the lights back on for the remaining 5,250 customers.
WRAL
What could Florida see? Storm surge higher than Kat's head
Hurricane Ian could bring a devastating storm surge to parts of Florida. Meteorologist Kat Campbell is here to explain how high the storm surge could get and how that will impact the homes and businesses.
click orlando
MAJOR STORM: Hurricane Ian seen from space
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian churns on a projected path toward Florida, a new image shows the storm’s massive size. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station on Monday shared a photo of Ian, which is expected to strike Florida’s west coast. [FREE DOWNLOAD: News 6 Pinpoint...
WESH
Central Florida shelters available to those in need
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian steadily marches on Florida, counties are opening public shelters for those in need. As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Osceola County's three general population shelters opened at the following schools:. Celebration High School – 1809 Celebration Blvd., Celebration. Kissimmee Middle School (Pet-Friendly) –...
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida
Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday and may be collected Saturday; otherwise, it will be picked up next week as regularly scheduled. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day.
WATCH: Florida man tries riding out Hurricane Ian in boat
A Florida man got ready to ride out Hurricane Ian in his boat Tuesday as seen in a video he posted on Twitter.
wflx.com
7,000 National Guard members ready to respond to storm emergencies in Florida
7,000 National Guard service members are mobilized and ready to respond to any storm-related emergencies from Hurricane Ian in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday. Speaking at the state's Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, DeSantis said 5,000 guardsmen are from Florida, and an additional 2,000 from Tennessee, Georgia, and North Carolina are mobilized.
click orlando
How to get your pool ready for Hurricane Ian
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian is getting closer and now is the time to get your pool ready to protect your home during the storm. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected to rip through Central Florida | County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Tropical Storm Ian's path shifts east, impacts may be felt in Florida by midweek
The National Hurricane Center on late Sunday afternoon released a new model for Tropical Storm Ian's projected track, nudging it slightly back eastward which means potentially more of an impact throughout Florida. The 5 p.m. Sunday update shifted the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Ian a little back eastward, which means that Central Florida might be feeling more of the impacts of Ian as it moves towards and possibly through Florida late this week. Tropical Storm Ian's move through Florida looks to now happen towards the latter part of the week instead of midweek, as Saturday's forecast posited. The storm will more than likely to "be at or near major hurricane strength" as it passes over western Cuba on late Monday into Tuesday.
Central Florida woman wins nearly $1 million verdict against Orlando hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County jury awarded a Polk County woman a $923,000 verdict for injuries she suffered in a 2018 fall outside the Caribe Royale resort in Orlando. On June 12, 2018, 52-year-old Melissa Allen, was walking toward the resort’s entrance when an improperly secured irrigation...
