The National Hurricane Center on late Sunday afternoon released a new model for Tropical Storm Ian's projected track, nudging it slightly back eastward which means potentially more of an impact throughout Florida. The 5 p.m. Sunday update shifted the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Ian a little back eastward, which means that Central Florida might be feeling more of the impacts of Ian as it moves towards and possibly through Florida late this week. Tropical Storm Ian's move through Florida looks to now happen towards the latter part of the week instead of midweek, as Saturday's forecast posited. The storm will more than likely to "be at or near major hurricane strength" as it passes over western Cuba on late Monday into Tuesday.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO