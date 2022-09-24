ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 5

Related
wflx.com

LIVE: DeSantis provides Hurricane Ian update from Lake City

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that Hurricane Ian is "knocking on the door" of a Category 5 storm. During a news conference at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, the governor said the impacts of Ian are already being felt in South Florida. WATCH LIVE:. "There have been several tornado...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Okeechobee, FL
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact Osceola, Polk counties

Hurricane Ian is set to slam into Florida along the Gulf Coast, bringing heavy rain and wind to large swaths of the state. The impacts of the storm may vary depending on where you live in the state, including different portions of Central Florida. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

DeSantis: 'It's time to hunker down' as Ian nears Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that Hurricane Ian is "knocking on the door" of a Category 5 storm. During a news conference at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, the governor said the impacts of Ian are already being felt in South Florida. "There have been several tornado warnings issued...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
NBC Miami

Tornado Flips Small Planes, Uproots Trees in South Florida

Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida. Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars. Several images showed small planes destroyed and turned completely...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
wflx.com

LIVE: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference on Hurricane Ian

Florida's top emergency management official on Tuesday urged residents along the state's west coast to evacuate to Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties due to thethreat of Hurricane Ian. Currently, 2.5 million Floridians are under some kind of evacuation order. Kevin Guthrie, the director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management,...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Florida#Tropical Storm Ian#Price Gouging Hotline#Floridians#Glades Hardee#Myfloridalegal Com
click orlando

MAJOR STORM: Hurricane Ian seen from space

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian churns on a projected path toward Florida, a new image shows the storm’s massive size. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station on Monday shared a photo of Ian, which is expected to strike Florida’s west coast. [FREE DOWNLOAD: News 6 Pinpoint...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Central Florida shelters available to those in need

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian steadily marches on Florida, counties are opening public shelters for those in need. As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Osceola County's three general population shelters opened at the following schools:. Celebration High School – 1809 Celebration Blvd., Celebration. Kissimmee Middle School (Pet-Friendly) –...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday and may be collected Saturday; otherwise, it will be picked up next week as regularly scheduled. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
wflx.com

7,000 National Guard members ready to respond to storm emergencies in Florida

7,000 National Guard service members are mobilized and ready to respond to any storm-related emergencies from Hurricane Ian in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday. Speaking at the state's Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, DeSantis said 5,000 guardsmen are from Florida, and an additional 2,000 from Tennessee, Georgia, and North Carolina are mobilized.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

How to get your pool ready for Hurricane Ian

MIAMI – Hurricane Ian is getting closer and now is the time to get your pool ready to protect your home during the storm. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected to rip through Central Florida | County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
MIAMI, FL
Orlando Weekly

Tropical Storm Ian's path shifts east, impacts may be felt in Florida by midweek

The National Hurricane Center on late Sunday afternoon released a new model for Tropical Storm Ian's projected track, nudging it slightly back eastward which means potentially more of an impact throughout Florida. The 5 p.m. Sunday update shifted the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Ian a little back eastward, which means that Central Florida might be feeling more of the impacts of Ian as it moves towards and possibly through Florida late this week. Tropical Storm Ian's move through Florida looks to now happen towards the latter part of the week instead of midweek, as Saturday's forecast posited. The storm will more than likely to "be at or near major hurricane strength" as it passes over western Cuba on late Monday into Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy