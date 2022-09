Ohio State vs. Rutgers college football preview, prediction. Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) 1. Keep doing what you're doing. The gameplan for Ohio State gets simpler by the week: protect the quarterback and let him deal to what looks to be the best wide receiver room in college football. If a good Wisconsin defense couldn't stop the Buckeyes from dropping 52 relatively easy points, then Rutgers won't be able to fare much better. CJ Stroud already has 16 TDs passing, 10 of them to Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison, Jr. On the ground, TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams have 6 combined scores and are both over 300 yards and plus-6 ypc.

