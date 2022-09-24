ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

TheDailyBeast

Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
WNYT

Puerto Rico seeks U.S. waiver as diesel dwindles after storm

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor on Tuesday requested that the U.S. government waive a federal law to allow for more fuel shipments to the island amid concerns over a dwindling supply of diesel in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi warned that...
WNYT

NKorea test launches missiles on eve of Harris trip to Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Wednesday, its neighbors said, a day before U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is to visit South Korea. Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the North Korean missiles lifted...
WNYT

Older people left out as UN speeches repeatedly invoke young

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — One after another, the world’s presidents and prime ministers came to warn of their countries’ trials and tout their triumphs. But one of the biggest issues in either column was mostly left out. As war, climate change and inequality have consumed much of...
