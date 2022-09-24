ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope calls for courage in halting use of fossil fuels to protect planet

The Guardian
 4 days ago
Pope Francis delivering his address in Assisi, Italy.

Pope Francis has called for courage in abandoning fossil fuels and lamented that older generations did not know how to protect the planet and secure peace.

The pope, who was visiting Assisi, the birthplace of his namesake saint who was close to nature, told young people on Saturday that he was pinning his hopes on their efforts in working to save the planet and to make the world’s economy more attentive to the poor.

During his brief visit to the hill town in central Italy, Francis spoke to a gathering of 1,000 young people, some of them young economists. Others are involved in efforts, including start-ups, focused on helping the environment.

The participants came from all over the world. Among them was a woman who recounted to the pope how she and her husband were helped to flee Afghanistan after the takeover of the Taliban last year by an organisation called The Economy of Francis, which is inspired by the life of St Francis, with his attention to the poor and others in need.

The pope said a world economy is needed that expresses “a new vision of the environment and the Earth”.

“There are many people, businesses and institutions that are making an ecological conversion. We need to go forward on this road and do more,” Francis said.

The pontiff cited an urgent need to discuss models of development. “Now is the time for new courage in abandoning fossil fuels to accelerate the development of zero- or positive-impact sources of energy,” Francis said.

He told the young people: “Our generation has left you with a rich heritage, but we have not known how to protect the planet and are not securing peace.”

He lamented a lack of “creativity, optimism, enthusiasm”, and told young people that “we are grateful to God that you are here. Not only will you be there tomorrow, but you are here today.”

Shadowdancer andy
4d ago

Someone tell the pope that the volcanoes are taking care of climate change, not fossil fuels. The pope ought to talk about issues pertaining to religion. Leave climate change to mother earth.

Artsan 2011
4d ago

The Pope shouldn't be spending his time on climate change... his purpose in life is to save souls... Pope lost his way..

La57
4d ago

The pope has no business talk about Climate Change. Fix the church first, Then Ban the Dementia Joe's Family from the church due to Abortion. That's against God.

The Guardian

