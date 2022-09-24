CALEXICO — Something about playing in front of the home fans causes the Calexico High School volleyball team to get off to slow starts. That was evident on Tuesday, Sept. 27, when the Bulldogs were swept by Holtville 3-0 (14-25, 7-25, 19-25). Calexico never had the lead in the first two sets but went toe-to-toe with the Vikings in the final set before untimely errors cost the Bulldogs in the end.

