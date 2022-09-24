Read full article on original website
VOLLEYBALL: ’Dogs Fall to 1-2 in IVL After Loss to Vikings
CALEXICO — Something about playing in front of the home fans causes the Calexico High School volleyball team to get off to slow starts. That was evident on Tuesday, Sept. 27, when the Bulldogs were swept by Holtville 3-0 (14-25, 7-25, 19-25). Calexico never had the lead in the first two sets but went toe-to-toe with the Vikings in the final set before untimely errors cost the Bulldogs in the end.
IVC ROUNDUP: Volleyball Wins Two Straight Matches
IMPERIAL — After losing seven consecutive matches, the Imperial Valley College women’s volleyball team found its way into the winner’s circle on Sept. 21 in a five-set win (25-20, 17-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-12) against San Bernardino Valley at home. “Finally we got into that run,” said Jocelyn...
IID Unveils Late Kevin Kelley’s History of Water
IMPERIAL — Part book release and part celebration of life, an event for the late Kevin Kelley’s posthumously published history of water in the Imperial Valley was a chance for friends, family and peers to remember the man and his prodigious talents. The Imperial Irrigation District, where Kelley...
Excessive heat continues, and more moisture will quickly return
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The Desert Southwest is dealing with much drier conditions with hotter than normal temperatures. Afternoon highs continue to peak at 105-110 degrees which is about 5 to 10 degrees above normal. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday for portions of...
Friday crash results in major injuries and fatality
EL CENTRO — The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on the afternoon of Friday September 23 on Highway 115, when a car entered the highway causing a second car to swerve resulting in the vehicle rolling and killing one of the passengers. According to the report, the...
69-year-old man missing in Yuma
The Yuma community is coming together to help find a missing man who was last seen leaving his home at Country Roads RV park in Yuma. The post 69-year-old man missing in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Homicide suspect released from Imperial County Jail
The 21-year-old Yuma man accused of shooting and killing a man in Winterhaven will be released from the Imperial County Jail today according to the District Attorney's office. The post Homicide suspect released from Imperial County Jail appeared first on KYMA.
Homicide in Imperial Valley as ICSO investigates
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, Imperial County Sheriff's Deputies from the Winterhaven station responded to shots fired in the 1800 block of Sapphire Lane. The post Homicide in Imperial Valley as ICSO investigates appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial County’s use of psychiatric holds appears to violate state law
Imperial County officials routinely keep people on psychiatric holds for longer than 72 hours, often in ill-equipped facilities and without a formal hearing that’s required by law, an inewsource investigation found. Data shows the county has continued to record dozens of such cases each year despite consultants warning officials...
Calexico Police looking for second suspect in homicide
On Saturday, September 24 around five in the morning, the Calexico police officers found a man with two stab wounds in the 100 block of Rockwood Avenue. The post Calexico Police looking for second suspect in homicide appeared first on KYMA.
MANA de Imperial Valley introduces the 2022 Las Primeras honorees
EL CENTRO — MANA de Imperial Valley has selected the three honorees for the Las Primeras Awards in Imperial Valley, according to a press release. Each year MANA de Imperial Valley honors Latina women who embody the values and philosophy of the organization of empowering Latinas through leadership development, community service and advocacy.
One man dead and son injured in Winterhaven shooting
One Yuma man is behind bars after being accused of murdering a father and injuring that man's son. The post One man dead and son injured in Winterhaven shooting appeared first on KYMA.
Calexico PD Seeks Info on Body at E. Rivera and Highway 98
CALEXICO — More than 48 hours after an anonymous daytime report led Calexico police to a deceased male on the side of the road at East Rivera Street and Highway 98 on the eastern edge of the city, authorities on Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, were still looking for answers.
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 22-26
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 21 to Sept. 26. 9:51 a.m.: A West Shores High School student stated he had weapons and threatened to shoot up his school. 10:29 p.m.: Two people were seen breaking...
UPDATE: Two bodies found in Yuma County
According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), two bodies were located around County 13th street and Avenue F on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The post UPDATE: Two bodies found in Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
Three people suffer injuries following car accident on Friday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Friday, September 23, 2022, three people suffered injuries following a car accident. Moreover, in a press release, the crash occurred at approximately 1:50pm in El Centro. Additionally, there were two vehicles:. A Ford F-550 Black 2015 Dodge Challenger (the car the three travelers drove...
Transient Killed in Stabbing Outside Calexico’s Donut Ave.
CALEXICO — A 38-year-old transient was fatally stabbed in the parking east of the Donut Avenue at Third Street and Paulin Avenue about an hour before sunrise on Saturday, Sept. 24. In area known for its concentration of unhoused individuals and farm laborers seeking a day’s work, the report...
Border Patrol agents seize cloned Border Patrol vehicle
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Sunday, September 25, El Centro Border Patrol (BP) agents arrested a U.S. citizen and seized a cloned BP vehicle. Moreover, in a press release, the incident occurred at approximately 6:25pm. In addition, the El Centro station's Remote Vehicle Surveillance System Operators observed and notified...
Lithium Valley Commission Draft Report: What’s in It, What’s Not
SALTON SEA — California’s blue-ribbon commission on lithium this week released a draft of its report after a lengthy delay that has pushed its Oct. 1 deadline further back into the end of the year. In its draft report, the Lithium Valley Commission makes 44 recommendations around eight...
Over $2 million of narcotics seized over the weekend
IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Over the weekend, the El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen and three Mexican natives accused of smuggling narcotics. Accordingly, in a press release, these three arrests happened in one weekend and have estimated to over $2.05 million. Friday bust. Firstly, on...
