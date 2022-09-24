ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

calexicochronicle.com

VOLLEYBALL: ’Dogs Fall to 1-2 in IVL After Loss to Vikings

CALEXICO — Something about playing in front of the home fans causes the Calexico High School volleyball team to get off to slow starts. That was evident on Tuesday, Sept. 27, when the Bulldogs were swept by Holtville 3-0 (14-25, 7-25, 19-25). Calexico never had the lead in the first two sets but went toe-to-toe with the Vikings in the final set before untimely errors cost the Bulldogs in the end.
CALEXICO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

IVC ROUNDUP: Volleyball Wins Two Straight Matches

IMPERIAL — After losing seven consecutive matches, the Imperial Valley College women’s volleyball team found its way into the winner’s circle on Sept. 21 in a five-set win (25-20, 17-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-12) against San Bernardino Valley at home. “Finally we got into that run,” said Jocelyn...
IMPERIAL, CA
calexicochronicle.com

IID Unveils Late Kevin Kelley’s History of Water

IMPERIAL — Part book release and part celebration of life, an event for the late Kevin Kelley’s posthumously published history of water in the Imperial Valley was a chance for friends, family and peers to remember the man and his prodigious talents. The Imperial Irrigation District, where Kelley...
IMPERIAL, CA
kyma.com

Excessive heat continues, and more moisture will quickly return

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The Desert Southwest is dealing with much drier conditions with hotter than normal temperatures. Afternoon highs continue to peak at 105-110 degrees which is about 5 to 10 degrees above normal. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday for portions of...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Friday crash results in major injuries and fatality

EL CENTRO — The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on the afternoon of Friday September 23 on Highway 115, when a car entered the highway causing a second car to swerve resulting in the vehicle rolling and killing one of the passengers. According to the report, the...
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

69-year-old man missing in Yuma

The Yuma community is coming together to help find a missing man who was last seen leaving his home at Country Roads RV park in Yuma. The post 69-year-old man missing in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

MANA de Imperial Valley introduces the 2022 Las Primeras honorees

EL CENTRO — MANA de Imperial Valley has selected the three honorees for the Las Primeras Awards in Imperial Valley, according to a press release. Each year MANA de Imperial Valley honors Latina women who embody the values and philosophy of the organization of empowering Latinas through leadership development, community service and advocacy.
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Calexico PD Seeks Info on Body at E. Rivera and Highway 98

CALEXICO — More than 48 hours after an anonymous daytime report led Calexico police to a deceased male on the side of the road at East Rivera Street and Highway 98 on the eastern edge of the city, authorities on Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, were still looking for answers.
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 22-26

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 21 to Sept. 26. 9:51 a.m.: A West Shores High School student stated he had weapons and threatened to shoot up his school. 10:29 p.m.: Two people were seen breaking...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Three people suffer injuries following car accident on Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Friday, September 23, 2022, three people suffered injuries following a car accident. Moreover, in a press release, the crash occurred at approximately 1:50pm in El Centro. Additionally, there were two vehicles:. A Ford F-550 Black 2015 Dodge Challenger (the car the three travelers drove...
EL CENTRO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Transient Killed in Stabbing Outside Calexico’s Donut Ave.

CALEXICO — A 38-year-old transient was fatally stabbed in the parking east of the Donut Avenue at Third Street and Paulin Avenue about an hour before sunrise on Saturday, Sept. 24. In area known for its concentration of unhoused individuals and farm laborers seeking a day’s work, the report...
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

Border Patrol agents seize cloned Border Patrol vehicle

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Sunday, September 25, El Centro Border Patrol (BP) agents arrested a U.S. citizen and seized a cloned BP vehicle. Moreover, in a press release, the incident occurred at approximately 6:25pm. In addition, the El Centro station's Remote Vehicle Surveillance System Operators observed and notified...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Over $2 million of narcotics seized over the weekend

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Over the weekend, the El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen and three Mexican natives accused of smuggling narcotics. Accordingly, in a press release, these three arrests happened in one weekend and have estimated to over $2.05 million. Friday bust. Firstly, on...
EL CENTRO, CA

