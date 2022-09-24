ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
Click10.com

South Florida hurricane closures include Miami-Dade, Broward schools

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools will close Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on Florida, officials said Tuesday. Broward schools had originally announced a Wednesday closure, but later extended its shutdown to include Thursday. Additionally, Miami-Dade County will close “non-essential” services,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Governor Expands State of Emergency to All of Florida

Tallahassee - Saturday September 24, 2022: On Saturday Governor DeSantis issued a revised Executive Order expanding his Friday declaration of a State of Emergency for 29 Counties to a statewide State of Emergency for all of Florida's 67 counties. Additionally, the Governor has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Okeechobee, FL
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
wqcs.org

Reminder: All Health Entities Must Comply with Florida Law by Fulfilling Early Prescription Refills During a State of Emergency

Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has issued a remainder to all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities, that they must comply with provisions of section 252.358, Florida Statutes, which allows for early prescription refills in the event the Governor issues an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
click orlando

Publix to close Central Florida stores Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – Publix Supermarkets announced store closing information for hundreds of Florida stores Tuesday, including most Central Florida counties, because of Hurricane Ian. Stores in Orange, Lake and Sumter counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and are expected to remain closed through Thursday, Sept....
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

Hurricane Ian forecast to become major hurricane on Tuesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Ian strengthened early Monday morning and is forecast to become a major hurricane on Tuesday. According to the 11 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Ian is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour and is moving northwest at 13 miles per hour.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Ocean Waves#Central Florida#Politics State#Tropical Storm Ian#Floridians
CBS Miami

Tropical Storm Ian forms and eyes Florida

MIAMI - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday declared a state of emergency for 24 counties as National Hurricane Center tracking models indicate Florida could be hit by Tropical Storm Ian, expected to strengthen into a major hurricane, next week. The order applies to the following counties: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and St. Lucie. "This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations," DeSantis said in a prepared statement. The declaration...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

When and where will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast path

Nearly all of Florida, except areas south of Lake Okeechobee and the far western panhandle, is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. The areas around Fort Meyers, Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburg are at extreme risk of destructive winds and storm surge. The west coast of Florida from Port Port Charlotte north to Clearwater is under a ...
FLORIDA STATE
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Ian now a hurricane: Monday morning update for Volusia

Volusia County emergency officials are monitoring Ian, which has become a hurricane and will impact Florida. The National Hurricane Center reported at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, "additional rapid strengthening expected today. Ian will produce significant wind and storm surge impacts in Western Cuba." The 5 a.m. report tropical storm...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Miami

Tropical storm conditions for Keys, heavy rain & gusty winds for Dade & Broward

MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is declaring Alert Days for South Florida through Wednesday due to the impacts expected from Hurricane Ian which is forecast to move to our west. A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for the Lower Keys from the Seven Mile Bridge to Key West and Dry Tortugas as tropical storm conditions are forecast for the Lower Keys within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Watch has also been issued for the Lower Keys Tuesday into Wednesday due to the potential for a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet. Ian...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 counties in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the parts of Florida that are in the cone of uncertainty of Tropical Depression 9. Twenty-four counties fall under the directive. Those areas include Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee Counties. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy