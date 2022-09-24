Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian tracker 1 pm: Ian nears Category 5 strength as it moves onshore in Florida
Florida is bracing for catastrophic storm surge, winds and floods as Hurricane Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm.
Over 41,000 New Yorkers Have Moved to Florida in 2022 After Their Governor Urged Republicans in the State To Leave
A report was published on September 20, showing that 41,885 New Yorkers have left their homes to move to Florida. The report follows analysis of data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, showing the number of New York driver's licenses that have been exchanged for Florida driver's licenses.
Click10.com
South Florida hurricane closures include Miami-Dade, Broward schools
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools will close Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on Florida, officials said Tuesday. Broward schools had originally announced a Wednesday closure, but later extended its shutdown to include Thursday. Additionally, Miami-Dade County will close “non-essential” services,...
wqcs.org
Governor Expands State of Emergency to All of Florida
Tallahassee - Saturday September 24, 2022: On Saturday Governor DeSantis issued a revised Executive Order expanding his Friday declaration of a State of Emergency for 29 Counties to a statewide State of Emergency for all of Florida's 67 counties. Additionally, the Governor has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in...
'This could be the storm that we have all feared': Florida braces for wide-scale power outages
Duke and FPL said system upgrades are expected to help in restoring power.
flkeysnews.com
Are schools closed in Miami? Broward? The Keys? What to know ahead of Ian
UPDATE: Miami-Dade public schools will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, and Broward schools will be closed Wednesday. As Hurricane Ian dominates the news, you may be wondering if you should send your kids to school — or if schools will even be open. Hurricane Ian is expected to...
wqcs.org
Reminder: All Health Entities Must Comply with Florida Law by Fulfilling Early Prescription Refills During a State of Emergency
Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has issued a remainder to all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities, that they must comply with provisions of section 252.358, Florida Statutes, which allows for early prescription refills in the event the Governor issues an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.
Ron DeSantis Appointee Resigns After Alleged KKK Photo Surfaces
The picture reportedly shows Jeffery Moore at a Halloween party wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe.
click orlando
Publix to close Central Florida stores Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – Publix Supermarkets announced store closing information for hundreds of Florida stores Tuesday, including most Central Florida counties, because of Hurricane Ian. Stores in Orange, Lake and Sumter counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and are expected to remain closed through Thursday, Sept....
The untold story of the first black millionaire of Florida.
As we all know, black wealth-building seems to be a forever trending topic, so today, we will discuss the story of the first black man who became a millionaire. Meet Dana Albert Dorsey, the man who reportedly goes down in history as Florida's first black millionaire in America in the late 1900s.
Central Florida woman wins nearly $1 million verdict against Orlando hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County jury awarded a Polk County woman a $923,000 verdict for injuries she suffered in a 2018 fall outside the Caribe Royale resort in Orlando. On June 12, 2018, 52-year-old Melissa Allen, was walking toward the resort’s entrance when an improperly secured irrigation...
WPTV
Hurricane Ian forecast to become major hurricane on Tuesday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Ian strengthened early Monday morning and is forecast to become a major hurricane on Tuesday. According to the 11 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Ian is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour and is moving northwest at 13 miles per hour.
Hurricane Ian: School closures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian make its way toward the Gulf and threatens to impact Central Florida in the coming days, parents are no doubt already wondering how the storm might affect their child’s school. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Eyewitness News is monitoring...
Tropical Storm Ian forms and eyes Florida
MIAMI - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday declared a state of emergency for 24 counties as National Hurricane Center tracking models indicate Florida could be hit by Tropical Storm Ian, expected to strengthen into a major hurricane, next week. The order applies to the following counties: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and St. Lucie. "This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations," DeSantis said in a prepared statement. The declaration...
When and where will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast path
Nearly all of Florida, except areas south of Lake Okeechobee and the far western panhandle, is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. The areas around Fort Meyers, Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburg are at extreme risk of destructive winds and storm surge. The west coast of Florida from Port Port Charlotte north to Clearwater is under a ...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Ian now a hurricane: Monday morning update for Volusia
Volusia County emergency officials are monitoring Ian, which has become a hurricane and will impact Florida. The National Hurricane Center reported at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, "additional rapid strengthening expected today. Ian will produce significant wind and storm surge impacts in Western Cuba." The 5 a.m. report tropical storm...
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Ian gained strength over the Caribbean and was forecast to become a major hurricane soon on a track toward the state. DeSantis had initially issued the emergency order...
Tropical storm conditions for Keys, heavy rain & gusty winds for Dade & Broward
MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is declaring Alert Days for South Florida through Wednesday due to the impacts expected from Hurricane Ian which is forecast to move to our west. A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for the Lower Keys from the Seven Mile Bridge to Key West and Dry Tortugas as tropical storm conditions are forecast for the Lower Keys within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Watch has also been issued for the Lower Keys Tuesday into Wednesday due to the potential for a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet. Ian...
islandernews.com
With Ian’s track shifting, how much rain can South Florida expect in the coming week?
The official track for Tropical Storm Ian by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami shifted west at 5 a.m. Sunday, looking like Miami, Key Biscayne and South Florida will avoid a direct hit from the storm, predicted to become a major – Cat 3 or larger – hurricane right before it makes a Florida landfall.
cw34.com
DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 counties in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the parts of Florida that are in the cone of uncertainty of Tropical Depression 9. Twenty-four counties fall under the directive. Those areas include Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee Counties. The...
