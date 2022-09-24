ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale County, SC

Attempted Murder suspect wanted in Allendale County

By D.V. Wise
 4 days ago

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Allendale County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in lo cating an Attempted Murder suspect.

On September 23, 2022, in the early evening hours the Allendale County Communication Center (ACCC) received a 911 call about a shooting that occurred at the Morris Holmes Park, in Allendale SC.

The Allendale County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO),South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), and the Allendale Police Department (APD), responded to the scene.

A 44-year-old male was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ramon Baynard Williams aka “Bam Bam” was the shooter.

The APD has since obtained warrants on Williams for Attempted Murder and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.

Officials say do not approach Williams as he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you see him please contact your local law enforcement agency or ACSO AT 803-584-2178 immediately.

Bernard Yon
3d ago

My eyes and ears are open because i will tell who i see and what i hear period To the family and friends of the hurt and injured I am hoping and praying for a speedy healing and recovery God Speed

