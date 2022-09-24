MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a car accident on Emery Highway at Fort Hill Street that left one person dead and another hospitalized Monday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 9 p.m., a Pontiac G8 was driving west on Emery Highway tried to make a left turn onto Fort Hill Street while another car, a Chevrolet Cruze, was driving east on Emery, and the two crashed into each other.

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO