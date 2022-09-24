Read full article on original website
WMAZ
Macon 6-year-old hospitalized after being grazed by bullet
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was shot on Wren Avenue Tuesday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 5:30 p.m., deputies got a call about a child possibly grazed by a bullet. The girl was taken...
41nbc.com
6-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 6-year-old girl is in stable condition at the hospital after being shot on Wren Avenue Tuesday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the incident was called in to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center just before 5:30. The caller stated the child was possibly grazed by a bullet.
wgxa.tv
Teen arrested for shooting that left another teen dead
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 16-year-old has been arrested in the shooting death of another 16-year-old, I'ming Trevon Jackson. Jackson was found unresponsive by deputies who were responding to a call about a shooting on September 13th and was taken to a hospital, where he died three days later. On...
16-year-old arrested in Macon teen's shooting death
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested in suspect in the death of 16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on September 13, Jackson was found unresponsive after having been shot. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he died on September 16.
Macon neighbors mourn woman killed in house fire
MACON, Ga. — Neighbors on Ell Street near downtown Macon are mourning the loss of Genevia Miles. The 47-year-old died in a house fire around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Macon-Bibb Fire Department says the fire was accidental and started in the attic, caused by an electrical problem. Dianne...
41nbc.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after east Macon crash
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in east Macon Monday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just after 9 o’clock at the intersection of Emery Highway and Fort Hill Street.
41nbc.com
Macon woman killed in housefire
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead after an early morning fire near downtown Macon. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC the blaze started around 4 this morning in the 800 block of Ell Street. Firefighters found the woman inside the building, Deputy Coroner Miley declared her dead on the scene.
41nbc.com
Milledgeville man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead at his home Tuesday. A Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office news release says Baldwin 911 received a call just after 12:30 p.m. in reference to a family member discovering 27-year-old Chavonta Braddy dead in his home, located at 129-A Edwards Street.
wgxa.tv
GBI investigating an apparent shooting death in Milledgeville
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Law enforcement has a home in Milledgeville taped off with crime scene tape Tuesday afternoon. The home is on South Edwards Street. WGXA's crew on the scene says a portion of the street is blocked by law enforcement. Community members are lining the street, watching as investigators do their job. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on scene collecting evidence.
Man dead after being shot in Macon in May
MACON, Ga. — A man has died in the hospital after being shot in earlier this year. According to Coroner Leon Jones, 67-year-old Phillip Wynes died on Saturday in a Macon hospital from complications following a shooting in May. Jones says on May 19 Wynes was driving home from...
Woman dead after fire in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Fire department is clearing the scene of a deadly fire on Tuesday morning. Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says the call went out just 4 a.m. Tuesday morning for a fire in the 800 block of Ell Street. Firefighters found a woman inside. Miley says...
1 killed, 1 hospitalized after car crash on Emery Highway in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a car accident on Emery Highway at Fort Hill Street that left one person dead and another hospitalized Monday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 9 p.m., a Pontiac G8 was driving west on Emery Highway tried to make a left turn onto Fort Hill Street while another car, a Chevrolet Cruze, was driving east on Emery, and the two crashed into each other.
valdostatoday.com
Bibb Co. man arrested for attempting to flee and shooting at police
MACON – Bibb County deputies were involved in a shooting after a traffic stop turned into a short vehicle pursuit. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Macon, Georgia. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 21, 2022. No one was injured in the incident.
UPDATE: Search underway for suspect who crashed truck into church porch, fled patrol car
UPDATE 1:27 p.m. Sept. 27, 2022: COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia State Patrol is looking for the individual suspected of crashing a truck into the brick porch of a church then fleeing a patrol vehicle upon apprehension. Preliminary details released from Georgia State Patrol state a Manchester Trooper tried to stop a truck for a […]
Warner Robins police working to solve case of mom missing since 2016
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman went missing in March of 2016 and still hasn't been found. The Houston County District Attorney's Office is offering an $8,000 reward for your help. "She loved her kids more than anything," Zach Adcock said. "It still hurts just as bad...
Macon-Bibb County prepares for evacuees escaping Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — Since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that he expected local evacuation orders for the Tampa area around 11 a.m. Monday, hotels in Macon have begun booking up fast, according to Visit Macon. Many evacuees are likely to drive up I-75 and take cover in areas like...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspect caught on camera vandalizing Stockbridge home multiple times
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect wanted for a series of criminal damage incidents. Officials say between 2 and 3 a.m. on Aug. 24 and Sept. 19 home security cameras caught the suspect in the area of Barrington Parkway in Stockbridge, Georgia.
Escaped Monroe County inmate back in custody
FORSYTH, Ga. — Update 6 a.m. The escaped inmate Robert Jenkins is in custody per the US Marshalls. The car was located in Muscogee County, Alabama. A man has escaped from a Department of Corrections work detail in Forsyth after stealing a truck. Robert Jenkins, a Columbus man, escaped...
wgxa.tv
Three arrested after over $550K in stolen checks recovered in Twiggs
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A routine traffic stop in Twiggs County turned into a search, revealing over half a million dollars in stolen checks. Chief Deputy Long with the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office tells WGXA that a deputy pulled over a silver Dodge Charger for speeding and illegal window tint on I-16 back on September 6th.
Deputies searching for inmate they say stole city truck, escaped from work detail in Forsyth
FORSYTH, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who they say stole a city work truck and escaped from a city work detail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A BOLO (be on the lookout) has been issued for...
