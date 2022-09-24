Read full article on original website
Business owner in Grants Pass on the run after felony animal neglect found: Sheriff
JOSEPHINE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The owner of a business in Grants Pass is on the run from felony animal neglect charges after deputies received several tips from the local community. The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office carried out a search warrant at the Pawsitive K9 Solutions facility on 6th Street...
Animal abuse suspects on the run, Josephine County Sheriff's Office investigating more evidence
SELMA, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the owners of Pawsitive K9 Solutions, who have been accused of animal abuse. On Monday, JCSO searched the owners’ residence in Selma and found more visible evidence of animal abuse. JCSO searched the property – located...
Oregon journalist arrested while reporting on homeless sweep sues Medford and its police department
A journalist with Oregon Public Broadcasting has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city of Medford, Medford police and Jackson County, alleging her Sept. 22, 2020, arrest in a city park prevented her from doing her job to cover a police sweep of a homeless camp. April Ehrlich...
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING PEDESTRIAN STOP
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following a pedestrian stop Monday night. The RPD report said just before 6:20 p.m. the 45-year old was contacted near the intersection of Southeast Rice Avenue and Southeast Hamilton Street. An officer knew the suspect had warrants for her arrest. The woman allegedly had 3.6 grams of methamphetamine in her bra. She was jailed for the warrants and also charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of meth. The drugs were seized.
ARREST WITH GUNS, VEHICLES AND CASH SEIZED DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR (September 26, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 22, 2022, the OSP Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with assistance from several other agencies, served search warrants on two separate locations in Prospect, Jackson County: a warehouse near 1st. Street and an address in the 400 block of Red Blanket Road.
UPDATE: Officer involved Shooting Investigation regarding Grants Pass Police Department in Josephine County, Oregon
GRANTS PASS, OR - The Oregon State Police Is reporting that on Monday September 19, 2022 at 7:55 PM, officers from the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a call reporting suspicious activity in progress at a city park. Upon police contact, a male suspect fled the scene on foot...
Pets found dead, abandoned at negligent dog daycare owner's home
SELMA — After rescuing 13 neglected dogs from a Grants Pass dog care business, law enforcement raided the home of the kennel's owner, discovering more abused and even dead pets. On Sept. 21, the Josephine County Sheriff's Office conducted a search at Pawsitive K9 Solutions located on 6th Street...
OSP: SW Oregon drug raids turn up 2 tons of illegal marijuana, cash, guns; one arrest made
PROSPECT, Ore. (KTVZ) – A pair of drug raids in the Jackson County town of Prospect late last week turned up more than two tons of illegally grown marijuana, $17,000 in cash and more than a dozen guns and led to one arrest, Oregon State Police said Monday. OSP’s...
Cops shoot, kill Grants Pass resident during suspect search
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say Grants Pass police killed a resident while chasing a suspect from a city park into a neighborhood after a suspicious-activity call. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police responded to the call around 8 p.m. Monday and came upon a suspect, who fled...
Journalist April Ehrlich sues Medford and Jackson County officials over 2020 arrest
In a twist from earlier developments an Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter is back in court, but now as the plaintiff, and the City of Medford as the defendant. A legal complaint filed on Sept. 20 has Ehrlich (a.k.a April Fonseca) demanding a jury trial seeking damages from an incident two years ago, which she and her attorneys say violated her rights.
EUGENE MAN JAILED BY DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
A Eugene man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said just after 6:30 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 300 block of Weaver Avenue in Myrtle Creek. The driver was unable to provide a driver’s license, allegedly gave false information and provided a false name. Other deputies arrived and identified the man as 30-year old Christopher Moss. He returned with warrants and was taken into custody.
Oregon State Police seize over 2 tons of illegal marijuana, 13 guns in Jackson County bust
PROSPECT, Ore. — Oregon State Police seized more than 4,000 pounds of illegal marijuana while searching two Jackson County properties last Thursday. The agency’s Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team worked with other law enforcement to serve the two search warrants at a warehouse and a separate property in Prospect, Oregon.
Police identify man shot, killed by officer
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police identified the man shot and killed by a police officer Monday night in Grants Pass. Officers from the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a call about suspicious activity in a park at about 7:55 p.m. When they tried to contact the suspect, he ran away.
Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness
Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
CALIFORNIA RESIDENT KILLED IN FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 199 IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 199 near milepost 38. The preliminary investigation revealed a white Ford pickup, operated by an adult male...
Forward spread stopped on 97 Fire near Lake Shastina, evacuations reduced
LAKE SHASTINA, Calif. — Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued near the Lake Shastina community in Siskiyou County due to a new vegetation fire being called the 97 Fire. CAL FIRE officials in Siskiyou County said, as of 8:52 p.m. on Sept. 27, the fire is burning just...
Fire breaks out in Medford scrap yard
Medford, Ore. — Multiple engines from both Medford Fire and Fire District 3 responded to a fire near the intersection of Court Street and Central Avenue in Medford around 3 a.m. this morning. According to Medford Fire, 4-6 recreational vehicles parked in the yard were fully involved in flames.
Police seeing "swatting" increases across the country
MEDFORD, Ore. - There's a trend sweeping across the country right now that has schools and parents on edge. It's called "swatting". It happens when people call and make false reports to law enforcement. It happened at South Medford High School on September 16th. Lt. Mark Cromwell of the Medford...
Medford police K-9s can now detect fentanyl
The Medford Police Department has the first two K-9s in the state to be certified in fentanyl detection and the department is working with law enforcement agencies in the Portland area to help them train their dogs to recognize the odor.
THOUSANDS OF PLANTS SEIZED DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon.
