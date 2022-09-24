ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

Comments / 0

Related
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING PEDESTRIAN STOP

Roseburg Police jailed a woman following a pedestrian stop Monday night. The RPD report said just before 6:20 p.m. the 45-year old was contacted near the intersection of Southeast Rice Avenue and Southeast Hamilton Street. An officer knew the suspect had warrants for her arrest. The woman allegedly had 3.6 grams of methamphetamine in her bra. She was jailed for the warrants and also charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of meth. The drugs were seized.
ROSEBURG, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grants Pass, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Grants Pass, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
clayconews.com

ARREST WITH GUNS, VEHICLES AND CASH SEIZED DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON

JACKSON COUNTY, OR (September 26, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 22, 2022, the OSP Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with assistance from several other agencies, served search warrants on two separate locations in Prospect, Jackson County: a warehouse near 1st. Street and an address in the 400 block of Red Blanket Road.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Pets found dead, abandoned at negligent dog daycare owner's home

SELMA — After rescuing 13 neglected dogs from a Grants Pass dog care business, law enforcement raided the home of the kennel's owner, discovering more abused and even dead pets. On Sept. 21, the Josephine County Sheriff's Office conducted a search at Pawsitive K9 Solutions located on 6th Street...
GRANTS PASS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Oregon State Police#Violent Crime
centraloregondaily.com

Cops shoot, kill Grants Pass resident during suspect search

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say Grants Pass police killed a resident while chasing a suspect from a city park into a neighborhood after a suspicious-activity call. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police responded to the call around 8 p.m. Monday and came upon a suspect, who fled...
GRANTS PASS, OR
klcc.org

Journalist April Ehrlich sues Medford and Jackson County officials over 2020 arrest

In a twist from earlier developments an Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter is back in court, but now as the plaintiff, and the City of Medford as the defendant. A legal complaint filed on Sept. 20 has Ehrlich (a.k.a April Fonseca) demanding a jury trial seeking damages from an incident two years ago, which she and her attorneys say violated her rights.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EUGENE MAN JAILED BY DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A Eugene man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said just after 6:30 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 300 block of Weaver Avenue in Myrtle Creek. The driver was unable to provide a driver’s license, allegedly gave false information and provided a false name. Other deputies arrived and identified the man as 30-year old Christopher Moss. He returned with warrants and was taken into custody.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kptv.com

Police identify man shot, killed by officer

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police identified the man shot and killed by a police officer Monday night in Grants Pass. Officers from the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a call about suspicious activity in a park at about 7:55 p.m. When they tried to contact the suspect, he ran away.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness

Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Fire breaks out in Medford scrap yard

Medford, Ore. — Multiple engines from both Medford Fire and Fire District 3 responded to a fire near the intersection of Court Street and Central Avenue in Medford around 3 a.m. this morning. According to Medford Fire, 4-6 recreational vehicles parked in the yard were fully involved in flames.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Police seeing "swatting" increases across the country

MEDFORD, Ore. - There's a trend sweeping across the country right now that has schools and parents on edge. It's called "swatting". It happens when people call and make false reports to law enforcement. It happened at South Medford High School on September 16th. Lt. Mark Cromwell of the Medford...
MEDFORD, OR
KOIN 6 News

Medford police K-9s can now detect fentanyl

The Medford Police Department has the first two K-9s in the state to be certified in fentanyl detection and the department is working with law enforcement agencies in the Portland area to help them train their dogs to recognize the odor.
MEDFORD, OR
clayconews.com

THOUSANDS OF PLANTS SEIZED DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy