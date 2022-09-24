Roseburg Police jailed a woman following a pedestrian stop Monday night. The RPD report said just before 6:20 p.m. the 45-year old was contacted near the intersection of Southeast Rice Avenue and Southeast Hamilton Street. An officer knew the suspect had warrants for her arrest. The woman allegedly had 3.6 grams of methamphetamine in her bra. She was jailed for the warrants and also charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of meth. The drugs were seized.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO