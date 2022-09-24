Read full article on original website
Iowa company prepared to help people in Hurricane Ian's path
Hurricane Ian picks up strength as it heads for Florida
Iowa candidates US House to face off in debate
Iowa breweries face beer shortage
Capitol rioter a ‘one man wrecking ball,’ gets 7 year term
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man who admitted to taking part in the assault of a police officer as part of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday after the judge called him one of the most serious offenders on that day.
First Frost
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again the weather stays quiet. While we watch the progression of Hurricane Ian toward the Florida coast our pattern has stagnated. Clear skies at night leads to sunshine throughout the day. This will not change through the middle of next week. Frost is the weather word to pay attention to tonight and tomorrow morning. It appears it is likely. If you have some tender vegetation you may want to cover it up to keep it growing. Have a great night!
Iowa farmer: ‘I think there’s a need’ for more organic operations
BRIGHTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The demand for organic produce is outpacing what farmers can grow. According to the USDA, the number of conventional farms newly transitioning to organic production dropped by about 70% from 2008 to 2019. Organic comprises about 6% of overall food sales, but only 1% of the country’s farmland is in organic production.
CO2 shortage impacting Iowa breweries
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleads guilty in case of unreasonable use of force
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleaded guilty on Monday to a charge of Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law. Court documents say Robert James Smith, 58, stopped a motorcyclist for speeding on Interstate 80 on September 25, 2017. The motorcyclist pulled over in Cedar County, got off the motorcycle and raised his hands.
Two Iowa companies sentenced in wire fraud scheme involving ethanol plant
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two companies received sentences after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court last Wednesday. At the plea hearing, it was found that Darrell Smith was a broker and adviser for several investment firms and a corporate officer of companies Energae, LP and I-Lenders LLC.
Central Iowa man to be sentenced in Jan. 6 case
