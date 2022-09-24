Tempe park renovations progress this fall, winter

The latest in a series of Tempe park improvements began this week with construction at Mitchell Park.

The project is part of the city’s Refresh Tempe effort, a program to reinvest in parks, streets, golf courses and other parts of the community, according to city officials.

Improvements at Mitchell Park, Mitchell Drive and 9 th Street, include a complete playground renovation, incorporating a new picnic ramada, accessible walkways, upgraded lighting in the playground area and more trees.

Some portions of the park will be closed during work, city officials said, and the anticipated opening for the entire park is planned for this winter.

Mitchell Park is one of number of recreation areas that will receive a share of more than $60 million over the next several years.

Clark and Meyer parks are under construction.

The Clark Park community garden and playground are expected to reopen later this fall, while the new community center and pool will open next summer.

For Meyer Park , construction is expected to last through late fall, city officials said.

Construction at Redden Park will begin later this fall.

Meantime, the city is reaching out to the communities surrounding Campbell and Optimist parks for ideas prior to construction. A similar outreach effort will take place this fall for Waggoner Park and the northern section of Kiwanis Park.

“An exciting note,” said Savannah Harrelson, Tempe public information officer, “all these parks feature equipment and layouts chosen by residents and include artist-designed rubber surfacing.

“We really focus on reaching out to neighborhoods where these parks are imbedded to make sure the parks reflect what residents would like to see.”

Harrelson also said the city is launching a Parks and Recreation Equity Study to help determine how it can plan for new amenities and facilities across the parks and recreation system.

“This process will have another big public outreach component,” she said.