Girls cross country: Stillwater tops field at Rochester Invite

ROCHESTER — Winning for the second time in as many races, the Stillwater girls cross country team held off Eastview 94-102 to win the Rochester Mayo Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 15 at Eastwood Golf Course.

The Ponies, who also won the Faribault Invitational on Sept. 9, were paced by Olivia Braunshausen and Brooke Elfert in seventh and eighth place.

Braunshausen (19:13.51) finished about six seconds ahead of Elfert (19:19.66) and both were ahead of Eastview’s top finisher in 10th place.

“I thought we did a nice job,” Stillwater coach Dawn Podolske said. “Faribault was flat, but this was hilly and we did a really good job.”

The Ponies finished ahead of Eastview in the first three spots, but the Lightning placed its fourth runner ahead of Stillwater’s last two scorers to create a tight finish in the team standings.

Stella Hicks was next for the Ponies in 12th place with a time of 19:32.40 while Avery Braunshausen (20:24.68) and Meredith Christensen (20:24.76) crossed the line in the 33rd and 34th spots to complete the scoring. Morgan Peterman followed in 42nd place with a time of 20:51.45.

“Stella continues to just do a really good job and has really improved from a year ago and Meredith and Morgan are improving each week,” Podolske said. “I’m very pleased with how things have been going so far.”

Abigail Tri of Rochester John Marshall was the individual medalist with a winning time of 18:24.00.

Stillwater is scheduled to compete in the Tom Watson Mustang Meet at Anoka on Saturday, Sept. 24. This is normally the weekend the Ponies would travel to the Milaca Mega Meet, but that popular race — and one of the largest in the country — is not being held this year following completion of the event’s 50th running a year ago.

“(Anoka) has added another whole race because teams are scrambling to get into a meet,” Podolske said. “It’s kind of sad because that was always a fun day and great races going on.”

• Stillwater finished third in the JV race with a score of 89, finishing behind only Rochester Century (53) and Eastview (57). Rosemount followed in fourth place with 99 points.

Brynne Laska (22:28.10) and Jocelyn McBride (22:32.11) led the Ponies in 10th and 11th place while Aurora Swenson was not far behind in 16th place with a time of 22:50.73.

Team standings

1. Stillwater 94; 2. Eastview 102; 3. Rochester Century 132; 4. Owatonna 147; 5. Luverne 205; 6. Winona Cotter 214; 7. Rochester John Marshall 234; 8. Rosemount 235; 9. Rochester Lourdes 279; 10. Chatfield 284; 11. Planview-Elgin-Millville 285; 12. Winona 306; 13. Red Wing 313; 14. Austin 321; 15. Onalaska 339; 16. Byron 348; 17. Rochester Mayo 400; 18. Stewartville 432; 19. Zumbrota-Mazeppa 453; 20. Kingsland 539; 21. St. Charles 578.

Top 5

1. Abigail Tri (RJM) 18:24.00; 2. Jenna Debates (Luv) 18:31.47; 3. Sonja Semling (WC) 18:35.77; 4. Natasha Sortland 18:40.70; 5. Nora Hanson (RW) 18:44.05.

Stillwater results

7. Olivia Braunshausen 19:13.51; 8. Brooke Elfert 19:19.66; 12. Stella Hicks 19:32.40; 33. Avery Braunshausen 20:24.68; 34. Meredith Christensen 20:24.76; 42. Morgan Peterman 20:51.45; 60. Abigail Rupnow 21:15.27.