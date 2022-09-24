ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Full Boston Celtics press conference on Ime Udoka suspension

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Boston Celtics have been dominating the NBA news cycle for the last few days for all the wrong reasons due to the inexplicably problematic decisions of head coach Ime Udoka to pursue an intimate relationship with a team employee, the details of which remain murky.

In an attempt to get ahead of the speculation that had beset uninvolved team employees for some time after the news of Udoka’s looming suspension broke and to address the situation more generally, the team held a press conference on Thursday. Hosted by lead Governor Wyc Grousbeck and President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens, the pair answered questions and gave a minimal baseline of what was unfolding within the organization with regards to Udoka.

Watch the clip embedded below for yourself to see what they had to say about this still-developing scandal.

