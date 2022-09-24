Read full article on original website
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth
Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
Report urges improvements in US approach to hostage cases
The Biden administration should create an additional senior-level position at the White House National Security Council to focus on cases of Americans wrongfully detained in foreign countries
Rebecca Black Was "Scammed" By A Distant Relative At 14 And Ended Up In Mexico Endorsing A Presidential Candidate
"They take us to some big fancy house, and then they usher us into a room full of men in suits."
Leavitt: An elegy for civility
You may have seen them in your travels downvalley over the last few months. They are dotted along Interstate 70 in the middle of both lanes, or randomly on the spur roads leading to and from the on/off ramps. Large, white, or red letters in stylized lowercase. All the same, perhaps indicating a single artist.
