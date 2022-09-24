STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 19 Results (9/24/22): Utami Hayashishita vs. Tam Nakano, Giulia vs. Saya Kamitani, And More

Read full article on original website
Stipulation Added To Raw Women's Title Match At WWE Extreme Rules
Bianca Belair and Bayley will now compete in a ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules. Tonight's edition of WWE Raw started off with a in-ring promo between Bianca Belair and Bayley, along with their respective crews. After Bianca Belair noted that Bayley was slammed onto a ladder in their last encounter, Bayley noted that she wanted her upcoming Raw Women's Title match at Extreme Rules to be a ladder match.
WWE NXT 9/27/2022 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (MissKatefabe) discuss WWE NXT from this week, including:. -Wes Lee vs Tony D'Angelo in a qualifier for the North American Title Ladder Match. ..and more! 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Come get sour with us!
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (9/19): Kip Sabian, Ortiz, More In Action
The September 26 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation (9/26) Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford defeated Shawn Dean & Skye Blue. Ortiz defeated Serpentico...
Leon Slater Discusses His GCW Debut, Reveals That Tony Deppen Put In A Good Word For Him
Leon Slater discusses his debut in GCW. The latest viral sensation in wrestling is quickly racking up appearances in major company, and putting on great matches while doing so. Leon Slater, who's only 17 years old, has made a massive mark on the independent wrestling scene as of late, as he has had standout matches against the likes of Konosuke Takeshita and Mike Bailey just in the last month and a half.
Glory Pro Wrestling Live At The Pageant II Results (9/25): Danhausen, Josh Alexander, More
Glory Pro Wrestling held its Live At The Pageant II: Ludicrous Speed event on September 25 from The Pageant in St. Louis, Missouri. Fans can watch the event in the video above. Full results and highlights are below. Glory Pro Wrestling Live At The Pageant II Results (9/25) - Sonny...
Kayla Rossi Discusses Being Compared To Chyna, Wants To Bring Her Own Nuances To The Wrestling World
Kayla Rossi appreciates being compared to WWE legend Chyna, but she wants to stand out on her own. Rossi, a bodybuilder, had previously been featured on AEW programming as Joey Janela's bodyguard/manager. Though Janela has departed the company, Rossi continues to compete on AEW Dark. Fans have often compared her to Chyna, which inherently comes with plenty of expectations.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno, CA (9/25): Braun Strowman And New Day Face The Bloodline
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on September 25 from Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno, CA (9/25) - The Brawling Brutes (Butch, Ridge Holland & Sheamus) def. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Gunther &...
Juice Robinson Says He No Longer Represents NJPW, 'I'm Totally Free Right Now'
Juice Robinson says he's a free man. On April 13, Juice Robinson stated that his contract with NJPW would be up at the end of the month and that he had no urge to wrestle. He showed up to NJPW Wrestling Dontaku on May 1 and joined Bullet Club, claiming he was never going to retire.
Report: Karl Fredericks Spotted At WWE Performance Center
Karl Fredericks is in Florida. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, former NJPW talent Karl Fredericks was seen at the WWE Performance Center earlier in the week. The Performance Center is currently closed due to safety concerns via Hurricane Ian. Fredericks' contract with NJPW expired on August 1, and he...
D-Von Dudley Is Willing To Be Ringside For Bully Ray Matches And Play Dudley Boyz's Greatest Hits
D-Von Dudley squashes any notion that there is heat between him and Bully Ray. Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley are among history's most decorated tag team combinations. The Dudley Boyz, later known as Team 3D, captured tag team gold in practically every major wrestling promotion for two decades. Following their final run in WWE in 2016, D-Von Dudley began working as a producer for the company, while Bully Ray continued to wrestle on occasion and focus on his job as a broadcaster on Busted Open Radio.
Triple H Looks Back On Nixed Plans For A WrestleMania Match Against The Rock
Triple H says he and The Rock missed out on having a singles match at WrestleMania twice. The two stars often battled each other throughout the Attitude Era, and they competed in a four-way match at WrestleMania 2000. Back in 2017, Triple H noted that he and The Rock had previously discussed facing each other at WrestleMania, and he would be open to it. The match never became a reality, and "The Game" retired from in-ring competition earlier in 2022.
The Rock Looks Ahead To Season 3 Of Young Rock, Upcoming Charlotte Flair Signing | Fight Size
Here's your fight-size update for September 24, 2022:. - The Rock is currently filming the third season of Young Rock, and on Instagram, The Rock reflected on working with Nick Khan’s sister, Nahnatchka Khan. One of my fav people on the planet - our YOUNG ROCK creator and director...
Kofi Kingston: WWE Live Events Were Vital To The New Day's Development
Kofi Kingston says live events are vital for WWE Superstars, and they were an especially important factor in the development of his stable with Big E and Xavier Woods, The New Day. The New Day has become one of the most decorated stables in WWE history, as they have collectively...
Referee Daphanie LaShaunn (Aja Smith) Wins WWE 24/7 Title At Live Event, Quickly Loses It
It was a case of easy come, easy go for Daphanie LaShaunn in Vancouver. September 24, 2022, was a memorable night for WWE Referee Daphanie LaShaunn. The former Aja Perera couldn't resist the rush of the crowd and the allure of championship gold as she quickly pinned Nikki ASH to become WWE 24/7 Champion for a moment in time during an event in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She was even able to successfully defend the title as she kicked out when her fellow referee, Shawn Bennett tried to pin her and count his own fall.
Apollo Crews Has A Vision, Gacy Beats Grimes, Andre Chase Rants | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT fight size update for September 27. - Apollo Crews discussed his feud with Grayson Waller. He noted that his presence alone cost Waller his match last week. He teased that he had a dark vision regarding Waller's future and stated that he's not done with him yet. Later in the show, Waller was freaked out over Crews' message. He vowed to hire more security to protect himself from Crews.
AEW Dynamite (9/28) Preview: Chris Jericho vs. Bandido, Moxley vs. Juice, Saraya's Debut, And More
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Just seven days after AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam rocked Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, Dynamite rolls on through Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for an episode that will make history with at least one of its matches, debut new talents, and get AEW wrestlers one step closer to Full Gear.
Trevor Murdoch Comments On Tyrus' Addition To The World Title Match At NWA 74
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch shares his thoughts on the news that his title match at NWA Hard Times 3 has become a three-way match. Murdoch was initially set to face Matt Cardona at the pay-per-view, but Tyrus, the reigning NWA World Television Champion, cashed in his "Lucky Seven" option to earn another title shot after Murdoch beat him at NWA 74.
WWE RAW Results (9/26/22): Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Sami Zayn, And More Compete
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (9/26/22)!. We will bring you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. On tonight's episode, Rey Mysterio goes against Seth Rollins. Also, Bianca Belair wrestles IYO SKY, Kevin Owens teams with Johnny Gargano, and more!. Kevin...
GCW Planet Death Results (9/26): Masashi Takeda, Effy, Nick Wayne, Joey Janela, More In Action
Game Changer Wrestling held its Planet Death event on September 26 from Shin-Kiba 1st RING in Tokyo, Japan. The event will air on September 30 on FITE TV. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. GCW Planet Death Results (9/26) - Jordan Oliver def. Jimmy Lloyd and Joey Janela and...
Chelsea Green: I'm Post-Surgery, I Had A Procedure To Put My Nasal Septum Back In Place
Chelsea Green has been sidelined due to her recovery from a procedure on her septum. Green is one half of the reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champions; she and Deonna Purrazzo, collectively known as VXT, won the titles on the Emergence pre-show on August 12. During an appearance on...
