STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 19 Results (9/24/22): Utami Hayashishita vs. Tam Nakano, Giulia vs. Saya Kamitani, And More

It was a case of easy come, easy go for Daphanie LaShaunn in Vancouver. September 24, 2022, was a memorable night for WWE Referee Daphanie LaShaunn. The former Aja Perera couldn't resist the rush of the crowd and the allure of championship gold as she quickly pinned Nikki ASH to become WWE 24/7 Champion for a moment in time during an event in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She was even able to successfully defend the title as she kicked out when her fellow referee, Shawn Bennett tried to pin her and count his own fall.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO