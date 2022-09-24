LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of trespassing was arrested after allegedly showing up on another’s back porch while armed with a 12-gauge shotgun. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Jared Paul Thibodeaux, 33, of Labadieville. Sheriff Leland Falcon said Thibodeaux was seen armed on a man’s back porch on Redwood Street claiming he was looking for someone.

