brproud.com
8 arrested in Louisiana after agents find meth and heroin inside home
THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – An anonymous tip led to the arrest of eight people last week. The tip led narcotics agents to a home on Ledet Dr. The agents were looking into possible drug activity at this location. “Narcotics agents recently accompanied agents with the Louisiana Department of Probation...
brproud.com
Career criminal from Louisiana accused of possessing malnourished pit bulls
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Todd Joseph Caldwell, 47, of Morgan City, was recently arrested in Assumption Parish. Caldwell’s most recent arrest stems from an alleged hit-and-run that took place on Philosopher St. Caldwell was accused of hitting a fire hydrant with a flatbed truck and then leaving before...
brproud.com
Man armed with shotgun while on another’s back porch arrested, deputies say
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of trespassing was arrested after allegedly showing up on another’s back porch while armed with a 12-gauge shotgun. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Jared Paul Thibodeaux, 33, of Labadieville. Sheriff Leland Falcon said Thibodeaux was seen armed on a man’s back porch on Redwood Street claiming he was looking for someone.
brproud.com
1 man arrested, 2 teens wanted in Paincourtville shooting incident
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies are seeking two teenagers connected to a Paincourtville shooting incident Tuesday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies and agents responded to the shooting incident in the Grant Loop Road area. A suspect, James E. Thomas, 40, of Paincourtville, was arrested after deputies conducted a search that yielded crack cocaine.
brproud.com
Man accused of threatening to hurt attorney’s family in 2021 arrested
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Belle Rose man accused of extorting a local attorney in June of last year was arrested Thursday. Terrance Joseph Dupaty, Jr., 26, of Belle Rose allegedly threatened to hurt a local attorney’s family unless retainer funds were returned, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
brproud.com
Man leads deputy on 120 mph chase ending in crash into Donaldsonville home
BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) — A high-speed chase into Ascension Parish Friday resulted in the arrest of a St. James man and damages made to a patrol unit, mailboxes, and a house. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was led on a 120-mile-per-hour chase Friday, Sept. 23...
brproud.com
LPSO asking for public’s help after man found shot to death over the weekend
RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – A deadly shooting happened late Saturday night in Lafourche Parish. Lorenzo Stuart, 37, of Lockport was found suffering from gunshot wounds after deputies received a call about shots fired around 11:30 p.m. “The shooting is believed to have occurred in the 700 block of St....
brproud.com
Millions going to Assumption Parish highway in need of repairs
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — More than $13 million will be going to improvement projects for La. 70 in Assumption Parish, according to Congressman Garret Graves. Crews will repair 12.6 miles of the highway through milling, patching, overlay and drainage. Graves said the project is 80% funded by federal dollars.
