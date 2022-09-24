ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

8 arrested in Louisiana after agents find meth and heroin inside home

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – An anonymous tip led to the arrest of eight people last week. The tip led narcotics agents to a home on Ledet Dr. The agents were looking into possible drug activity at this location. “Narcotics agents recently accompanied agents with the Louisiana Department of Probation...
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

Man armed with shotgun while on another’s back porch arrested, deputies say

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of trespassing was arrested after allegedly showing up on another’s back porch while armed with a 12-gauge shotgun. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Jared Paul Thibodeaux, 33, of Labadieville. Sheriff Leland Falcon said Thibodeaux was seen armed on a man’s back porch on Redwood Street claiming he was looking for someone.
LABADIEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

1 man arrested, 2 teens wanted in Paincourtville shooting incident

PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies are seeking two teenagers connected to a Paincourtville shooting incident Tuesday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies and agents responded to the shooting incident in the Grant Loop Road area. A suspect, James E. Thomas, 40, of Paincourtville, was arrested after deputies conducted a search that yielded crack cocaine.
PAINCOURTVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Houma, LA
State
Louisiana State
County
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
brproud.com

Man accused of threatening to hurt attorney’s family in 2021 arrested

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Belle Rose man accused of extorting a local attorney in June of last year was arrested Thursday. Terrance Joseph Dupaty, Jr., 26, of Belle Rose allegedly threatened to hurt a local attorney’s family unless retainer funds were returned, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
BELLE ROSE, LA
brproud.com

Millions going to Assumption Parish highway in need of repairs

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — More than $13 million will be going to improvement projects for La. 70 in Assumption Parish, according to Congressman Garret Graves. Crews will repair 12.6 miles of the highway through milling, patching, overlay and drainage. Graves said the project is 80% funded by federal dollars.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy