Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time
LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
Updated AP Poll after Week 4
In conclusion of Week 4, the AP Poll has released its updated Top 25 college football rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide remains at No. 2 in the poll after taking care of business against the Vanderbilt Commodores by a whopping score of 55-3. The SEC currently boasts four teams in the top ten and seven in the top 25.
Alabama Players not Fazed by Red Out
The Crimson Tide wants to empty out the stadium at Arkansas.
Paul Finebaum Is 'Really Depressed' About 2 Major Programs
Paul Finebaum was somehow able to watch the Missouri-Auburn game on Saturday. It was a game that featured both teams making countless mistakes but in the end, Auburn was able to win in overtime, 17-14. Finebaum made his weekly occurence on WJOX out of Alabama and slammed both teams after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwestern Florida as a massive Category 4 storm
WEATHER UPDATE: Atlanta’s forecast improves as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall Wednesday on the west coast of Florida as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, but it will be days more before metro Atlanta feels the effects.
Look: Alabama Star Reveals Brutally Honest Message For Opponents
Alabama star Will Anderson might be the best defensive player in the country, and he has the attitude to back it up. When asked on Tuesday if he was "hateful" on the field, the 2021 Heisman candidate and projected 2023 NFL first round pick said he brings an edge with him on game days.
College football predictions for Week 5's biggest games: Alabama, Clemson on upset alert
College football predictions for Week 5's biggest games are here and the impact of Hurricane Ian has altered the way many games could be played this week in wet and soggy conditions. The unbeaten top 10 matchup featuring Clemson and NC State is one to keep an eye on Saturday night with the storm expected to pass over South Carolina during the contest. We're putting the Tigers on upset alert given last season's loss to the Wolfpack and the competitive battle expected at Memorial Stadium this weekend.
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt jumps on bandwagon for one B1G program to potentially run the table to Indy
Joel Klatt tweeted about a B1G school that he thinks can easily can into the B1G title game with how the rest of their schedule is. He thinks they could get to Indianapolis undefeated or with one loss. Minnesota is the team that Klatt thinks will be representing the B1G...
Paul Finebaum weighs in on Arkansas vs. Alabama
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum appeared on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning following an exciting week 4 of college football action. Finebaum also looked ahead to week 5, and one of the biggest matchups of the weekend between No. 2 Alabama versus No. 20 Arkansas. “I think it’s...
Paul Finebaum: 'Georgia fans are in one of most dismal stretches of football they'll see'
One of the most challenging parts of being the defending national champion is simply dealing with the heavy burden of expectations. Just ask Georgia, which has many fans less than pleased after a 39-22 win over Kent State over the weekend. Reality, though, is the Bulldogs are likely to be...
Paul Finebaum raises serious concerns for Alabama ahead of Arkansas road game
The SEC matchup of the week will take place in Fayetteville on Saturday, with second-ranked Alabama facing off against Arkansas. Even coming off a loss, there is a lot of buzz surrounding the Razorbacks under head coach Sam Pittman, hoping to knock off the Crimson Tide for the first time ever under Nick Saban.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Deion Sanders leads Yellow Jackets' 4 names to know
Georgia Tech fired Geoff Collins Sunday, according to Bryce Koon of GoJackets.com, after going 10-28 overall and 7-19 against ACC play as the Yellow Jackets' head football coach from 2019-22. With a board meeting Monday, which is expected to make Collins' ouster official, whom will the replacement be? After Sunday's news, 247Sports' Carl Reed mentioned four coaching candidates to know. Reed also gave his take on Deion Sanders, which he described as the floodgates officially opening for arguably the hottest candidate.
CBS Sports releases updated College Football Playoff, bowl projections after Week 4
Four weeks into the college football season, some teams are already getting closer and closer to bowl eligibility. As the season rolls along, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm released his updated bowl projections for this year. Palm’s College Football Playoff projection saw a big change after Oklahoma fell to Kansas...
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022
The Miami Dolphins will head to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals as the two AFC teams meet at Paycor Stadium. Thursday Night Football is here, and it’s time to look at our NFL odds series and make a Dolphins-Bengals prediction and pick. The Dolphins are coming off...
CBS Sports
College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 5: Alabama, Clemson open as big favorites in key matchups
The start of conference play throughout college football has delivered with nearly every national title contender facing real adversity. Now, there are five ranked matchups that will take center stage as the season heads into Week 5. No. 20 Arkansas gets a quick opportunity to rebound against No. 1 Alabama after losing on a bizarre field goal miss against Texas A&M. Meanwhile, No. 16 Baylor and No. 9 Oklahoma State battle for control of the Big 12 title race after both entering as prohibitive favorites.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
College Football Odds: Utah State vs. BYU prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022
Utah State will travel two hours south to Provo to take on the BYU Cougars in a Thursday night college football matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Utah State-BYU prediction and pick, laid out below. Utah...
Minnesota Vikings: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Saints in London
The NFL International Series is upon us, so it is time for some Minnesota Vikings Week 4 bold predictions. The Vikings and New Orleans Saints will meet in London on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Minnesota currently finds itself tied at the top of the NFC North with a record...
AthlonSports.com
Todd McShay Reveals 'Clear-Cut' Top 3 Quarterbacks In 2023 NFL Draft Class
It's never too early to look ahead to the next year's NFL Draft. Longtime analyst Todd McShay is doing just that this Tuesday. McShay revealed his "clear-cut" top three quarterbacks in the 2023 class via Twitter on Tuesday. The list includes Ohio State's CJ Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young and Kentucky's Will Levis.
NFL・
Mike Norvell on Florida State's plan with Hurricane Ian
College football teams based in Florida are going to be dealing with an unforeseen challenge throughout the week. Hurricane Ian is preparing to strike the Florida coast. This could easily disrupt practice, games, travel, and the homes of players and coaches. That includes Florida State, where Mike Norvell and the Seminoles are waiting in the expected path of the storm.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
112K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0