Advocates clarify the right to shelter stands in NYC – after Eric Adams seemed to question it again
For the second time in two weeks, New York City Mayor Eric Adams seemed to publicly question whether the city’s legal obligations to provide shelter to anyone who seeks it would apply to the recent influx of asylum-seekers – prompting yet another clean-up to clarify that the right to shelter still applies.
NYC council members push to ban tattoo discrimination by employers, landlords
Manhattan Council Member Shaun Abreu is pushing a new bill that would ban tattoo discrimination by employers and landlords in New York City.
Families seeking asylum have few resources at emergency shelter; find warm welcome at Prospect Heights school
A number of young, recently-arrived families seeking asylum are living in a north Brooklyn hotel with few resources and not much support. “We’re seeing thousands and thousands of people coming in for weeks and months, and we don’t have the resources that these families need,” said councilmember Crystal Hudson, who visited the shelter — the exact location of which she asked not be shared for the safety and privacy of the familes staying there — unannounced on Friday.
Youth violence interrupters in East Harlem making an impact on gun crime
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A team of young people called the Junior Violence Interruptors is making a difference in their community. The program was started last summer. The idea was to have young people in their neighborhood reaching out to other young people to connect, empower and provide mentorship. The end goal is to […]
New York mayor's migrant tents give him more time to meet shelter mandate
The 1,000-bed tent for adult asylum seekers being built in the Orchard Beach section of the Bronx will be heated, but it won't fulfill all the requirements to comply with right-to-shelter laws.
New York City considering reintroducing academic screening for prestigious middle and high schools
KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — Parents of New York City public school students are waiting to hear from the school chancellor about reinstating academic screens in competitive middle and high schools. Middle school screenings were halted due to the pandemic, and changes to high school admissions are causing concern among parents. PIX11’s Kala Rama […]
East Harlem man helping the formerly incarcerated in his community
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – An East Harlem man says he is using his own troubled past to motivate and help young people in the Hispanic community. Julio Medina grew up in the Bronx. His mom came to New York City from Puerto Rico to chase the American Dream. Medina said his childhood was filled […]
NYC Mayor Adams returns from Puerto Rico as plans for Hurricane Fiona aid ramp up
Mayor Adams held a news conference to discuss his trip to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
What’s the latest on New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers?
It’s been nearly a week since New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for private sector workers will end on Nov. 1, and questions remain about how long the mandate on municipal employees will stay in place. While the city asserts that the requirement will remain on the books for now, critics have continued to levy pressure on city leaders – and the courts – to roll it back.
Anti-LGBTQ+ agitators protest Jackson Heights block party
A block party celebrating Queens’ LGBTQ+ community was interrupted Saturday by a group of anti-LGBTQ+ agitators in Jackson Heights. But despite several tense moments between the agitators, block party participants and a number of elected officials in attendance, organizers of the event say the protesters did little but bring the party’s participants closer together.
NY nursing home worker union objects to new rules on minimum care standards
Public comments on changes to New York state’s proposed new minimum staffing requirements for nursing homes are due by the end of Monday. The union representing many of the state’s nursing home workers says the health department’s proposed rules fall short and undermine the intent of the 2021 law.
A Legal Pot Problem That’s Now Plaguing the Streets of America: Plastic Litter
Waste packaging from a burgeoning and newly legalized marijuana industry litters streets across the country, adding to a global crisis of plastic waste. In New York, regulators who are making the state’s first-ever rules for the retail sale of recreational marijuana hope they have answers to limit their state’s contribution to the problem. They’ve been working to include sustainable packaging requirements into the licenses that businesses will need to open by the end of this year.
NYC Mayor Adams’ migrant tent camp plan panned by Bronx BP Vanessa Gibson: ‘Not the ideal location’
Mayor Adams’ plan to house hundreds of Latin American migrants in tents in a Bronx parking lot drew skepticism Monday from the Boogie Down’s borough president, who charged that the site is not suitable for several reasons. The BP, Vanessa Gibson, said she’s concerned that the parking lot...
New Yorkers to rally for the right to send food to inmates
Families of incarcerated people throughout New York are planning a series of rallies on Tuesday, including one outside Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office in Manhattan, calling for an immediate end to a policy that prohibits family members from sending certain types of food to incarcerated loved ones locked up in state prison.
Amy Cooper, woman who lost job for calling 911 on Black birdwatcher loses discrimination lawsuit
CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan — The white woman who was fired from her job for calling 911 on a Black bird-watcher in Central Park has lost her discrimination lawsuit. Amy Cooper sued her former employer, Franklin Templeton, claiming she was illegally terminated without an internal investigation. She says the investment...
Where does 'upstate' actually begin?
It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
New York Department of Education Finds Alarming Number of Corporal Punishment Instances
According to a report by Emilie Munson, Joshua Solomon and Matt Rocheleau of The Times-Union, the New York State Department of Education has found an alarming number of corporal punishment instances in New York schools. According to the report, the Education Department received nearly 18,000 complaints of corporal punishments in...
Drag Queen DD Fuego Explains Drag to Kids and Adults With a Coloring Book
New York drag queen DD Fuego, joined Cheddar News to discuss her journey to drag, sharing the coloring book "Find Your Fuego" to explain to kids and adults alike what drag is all about, and describing the Big Apple scene. "It's incredible because you're meeting people for the first time, and you're also sharing a piece of you, and they're sharing with you back, and it's instant, and it's so intimate, but it's also art," she said. "It's theater!" In celebrating this spirit, Cheddar employee Shannon also received a "fantastic" makeover from DD Fuego.
Reported rapes rise in NYC
Reported rapes are up in New York this year to date by nearly 11%, according to recent NYPD crime statistics. Other sex crimes have risen more than 15% this week to date.
New York City rally Sunday for subways, buses to run at least every 6 minutes
There are additional calls to improve mass transit after the COVID-19 pandemic, and advocates rallied in Brooklyn Sunday to urge Governor Kathy Hochul to make subways and buses run at least every six minutes.
