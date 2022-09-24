Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry puts the NBA on notice after Giannis Antetokounmpo showers him with praise
Giannis Antetokounmpo staked a forceful claim as the best player in the world while leading his short-handed team to a road Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Stephen Curry was somehow even more dominant against the Boston Celtics’ historically stingy defense with a title on the line, taking home his first Finals MVP award after winning a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons.
Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s shocking reaction to potentially coming off the bench
As the start of the new season quickly approaches, it has become increasingly clear that Russell Westbrook is still going to be a member of the Los Angeles Lakers for 2022-23. It doesn’t seem like LA has given up on the prospect of potentially finding a new home for the former league MVP but at this point, it has proven extremely difficult.
Devin Booker breaks silence on Suns’ Kevin Durant trade rumors
Before Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets decided to run it back, there was no shortage of trade rumors linked to Durant’s name. One team that was reportedly in on the KD sweepstakes was the Phoenix Suns. Suns’ star Devin Booker addressed the previous KD rumors on Monday, per Gerald Bourguet.
Steve Nash breaks silence on Kevin Durant wanting him fired from Nets
Kevin Durant reportedly wanted the Brooklyn Nets to move on from head coach Steve Nash. On Monday, Nash addressed Durant’s previous concerns, per Brian Lewis. “Families go through things like this, go through adversity go through disagreements,” Nash said. Lewis also reported that Steve Nash and Kevin Durant...
‘I was thinking the same thing about him last year’: Stephen Curry’s perfect response to Giannis Antetokounmpo calling him best player in the world
Stephen Curry seemed like he couldn’t believe it when he was told Giannis Antetokounmpo called him the best player in the world. Not because the prospect of that lavish praise coming from another player with a claim to basketball’s individual throne is so outlandish, though. Instead, the Golden State Warriors superstar just misunderstood the question being posed to him at Media Day.
‘Nobody died’: Marcus Smart drops strong take on Ime Udoka controversy
The Boston Celtics decision to suspend their head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season has shocked the entire NBA world, including the Celtics own players. While some folks are intent on making sure Udoka gets left in the past, Boston’s point guard Marcus Smart offered a different opinion on the matter that will […] The post ‘Nobody died’: Marcus Smart drops strong take on Ime Udoka controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry gets real on Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins signing new deals with Warriors
Draymond Green, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins made abundantly clear at Media Day that potential contract stalemates ahead of free agency next summer won’t get in the way of the Golden State Warriors’ quest for another championship. Just because they’re more focused on winning consecutive titles than signing extensions, though, hardly means the topic of their uncertain futures will be ignored in the defending champions’ locker room this season.
Knicks fans already up in arms over Tom Thibodeau lineup decision
The New York Knicks start training camp on Tuesday and fans are already up in arms over one of Tom Thibodeau’s comments. Thibs said that Evan Fournier is the frontrunner to start at shooting guard ahead of both Quentin Grimes and Derrick Rose. That has Knicks Nation furious. Looking forward to the all-bench unit significantly […] The post Knicks fans already up in arms over Tom Thibodeau lineup decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James reveals favorite player growing up and it’s not Michael Jordan
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently revealed who his favorite player was growing up, and his answer will surprise NBA fans, per Ben Verlander. LeBron James was QUICK with his answer of “Who was your favorite player growing up?”@KingJames / The Kid from Akron 🤝 The Kid pic.twitter.com/V1DPnq1hog — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) September 28, […] The post LeBron James reveals favorite player growing up and it’s not Michael Jordan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘100 pounds. Tweet that’: James Harden having too much fun talking about body transformation at Sixers Media Day
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is having himself some fun at media day on Monday. Harden was asked about his body transformation and specifically how much weight he lost during the offseason. “100 pounds. Tweet that.” James Harden was asked how much weight he lost over the summer and joked a hundred pounds. He was […] The post ‘100 pounds. Tweet that’: James Harden having too much fun talking about body transformation at Sixers Media Day appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green keeps it real on possibility of contract extension with Dubs
Draymond Green has arguably been the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors for over 10 years. Unfortunately for Warriors fans, Green’s time with the team could be coming to an end soon. If Green declines his 2023-24 player option, he can be an unrestricted free agent as...
Zion Williamson backs up body transformation with training camp update that Pelicans fans will love
The New Orleans Pelicans have a lot of promise heading into the 2022-23 season. With a healthy Zion Williamson joining a team that made the playoffs last year, it could be a big year for the Pels. As training camp begins, all signs seem to indicate that Williamson is ready to shine again.
The Jae Crowder Heat trade offer involving Duncan Robinson the Suns shot down
The Miami Heat reportedly made a trade offer for Jae Crowder, per Matt Moore of The Action Network. A pair of sources told Moore the deal included Duncan Robinson and a protected first-round pick. However, the Phoenix Suns ultimately were not interested in the deal and felt as if they could get more for Crowder. […] The post The Jae Crowder Heat trade offer involving Duncan Robinson the Suns shot down appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The former NBA star expected to replace Dwyane Wade on TNT
Reports came out around two weeks ago that Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was set to leave the NBA on TNT Tuesday night show which he featured in alongside his former Heat championship teammate Shaquille O’Neal, host Adam Lefkoe and WNBA star Candace Parker. Wade was signed by the network after he retired from the NBA in 2019, but he said that he is deciding to focus on his other business ventures, including his ownership stake of the Utah Jazz.
Young Sixers guard making huge impression in training camp aside from Tyrese Maxey
The Philadelphia 76ers made it clear on media day that toughness and defense are what they want to be known for this season. One of the biggest x-factors in their ability to do so relies on a young point guard — and it’s not Tyrese Maxey. Jaden Springer, who the Sixers drafted 28th overall in […] The post Young Sixers guard making huge impression in training camp aside from Tyrese Maxey appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons Lakers won’t win 2023 NBA championship
The Los Angeles Lakers 2021-22 season was, well, disappointing to say the least. Despite adding Russell Westbrook to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers never got off the ground last season, and ultimately ended up missing the playoffs just two seasons after winning a championship back in 2020.
1 Lakers player who will shock the world in 2022-23 NBA season
Going into last year’s training camp, Anthony Davis was the talk of the Los Angeles Lakers. The eight-time All-Star had undergone an eye-opening bulking-up following a frustrating, injury-plagued 2020-21 season. He expressed a willingness to play more center. He seemed primed and motivated to regain his bubble form and put the Lakers — including LeBron […] The post 1 Lakers player who will shock the world in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘More space’: Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic drops major reveal on role alongside Cade Cunningham
The Detroit Pistons finished as one of the worst teams in the NBA last season at 23-59, but the Pistons can take solace in the fact that one of the most promising young players in the NBA in Cade Cunningham plays for them. Nonetheless, barring a gigantic leap from Cunningham, the Pistons appear to be destined for the bottom of the standings yet again, but that did not prevent them from making moves to improve the team, acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee.
Knicks guard Derrick Rose reveals shocking weight loss, health status after injury-plagued 2021-22
When the name Derrick Rose pops up, one question immediately comes to the mind of NBA fans: ‘Is he healthy?’ That is the unfortunate reality for the New York Knicks guard since his career-altering ACL injury in the 2012 playoffs back with the Chicago Bulls. Rose missed a significant number of games last season yet […] The post Knicks guard Derrick Rose reveals shocking weight loss, health status after injury-plagued 2021-22 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pacers center Myles Turner drops mic with final word on trade rumors amid Lakers interest
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is only 26 years old, and yet it seems as if he has been in the league far longer than reality. Entering his eighth season in the league, Turner has been thrown into trade rumors for around half of his career, most notably beginning when his fit with All-Star center […] The post Pacers center Myles Turner drops mic with final word on trade rumors amid Lakers interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
