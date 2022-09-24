Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His DadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYCOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
Related
Eyewitness News
Regal Cinemas closes at Brass Mill Center in Waterbury
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Regal Cinemas at Waterbury’s Brass Mill Center has closed for good. The company confirmed the closure in a statement to Channel 3. “Regal has made the decision to close our theatre located at Brass Mill. We are incredibly grateful to have been able to serve our guests and members in the Waterbury community and provide them with memorable cinema experiences,” the company said.
The Castle, Black Rock has grand opening on Fairfield Ave in Bridgeport
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to welcome the restaurant to Black Rock.
Would an Age Restrictive Bar Work in Danbury? They’re Doing it Out West
It's the most innovative nightlife concept I've heard in a long time, age restricted bars. I heard about this after reading a Newsweek article about an age restrictive bar in California. The place in question is called Melody Bar and Grill and they got a lot of attention recently when two patrons under the age of 30 were turned away and complained about it on social media. The two women were of legal age to drink or enter such an establishment under the eyes of the law, but not what the bar was looking for, apparently.
trumbulltimes.com
Woog's World: Staples High in wartime and its start in the arts
Westporters are justifiably proud of Staples High School. It ranks near the top of many “best” surveys. Its breadth of offerings and excellence in the four “A”s – academics, arts, athletics and activities – is astounding. But all of that did not just happen....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
trumbulltimes.com
Camillo: Greenwich must decide ASAP on location of temporary ice rink to move replacement project forward
GREENWICH — For months, the town has focused on Roger Sherman Baldwin Park as the location for a temporary ice rink. But the clock is ticking because work cannot proceed on a new permanent rink until the issue of a temporary seasonal ice rink is settled. “We as a...
Scribe
The Residences at Quarry Walk
An environmentally friendly residential and retail community developed in Oxford’s uniquely designated “Village Center Mixed Use District”, offering single floor living that features one and two bedroom accommodations. Nestled among the rock faces, The Residences at Quarry Walk provides modern day comfort within each living space and an abundance of conveniences literally footsteps away.
Register Citizen
Peter Rogers Florist in Stamford to close after almost 50 years: Not enough traffic 'to continue going on'
STAMFORD — After nearly 50 years in business and two location changes within Stamford, Peter Rogers Florist will close later this month. Peter Rogers, 75, said he opened the shop in 1973 at St. John’s Towers after he was trained in New York. He then moved to Route 1 and Courtland Avenue and operated there for about 20 years. When the spot “became too tight,” Rogers said he moved again to his current location on Pine Hill Avenue in Glenbrook.
trumbulltimes.com
Greenwich has 'no strategy' on preserving open space. But developing a plan is complicated.
GREENWICH – Officials seem to agree that preserving more open space in the community is a good idea. The question is how to achieve that goal. One possible approach under consideration would be for the town to implement a "fee-in-lieu" regulation, a program that would make developers pay into a fund for new open space acquisition if developers don't set aside open space on properties where they are building. The program, also known as "payments in lieu of open space," is allowed by the state and used by a number of Connecticut towns like Ridgefield and Monroe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Application proposes Popeyes restaurant in Cromwell
CROMWELL — Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen could soon be serving Cajun-inspired goodness in Middlesex County. The Planning and Zoning Commission has received an application from a New Jersey-based company to build a Popeyes drive-thru restaurant in the Stop & Shop plaza at 195 West St. If approved, the new location would be the fast-food company's first operation in Middlesex County.
trumbulltimes.com
Norwalk developer offers to settle POKO litigation for $3.5 million, documents show
NORWALK — As the city and a local real estate developer struggle to reach a compromise over a Wall Street property, a drafted settlement in which the city would pay $3.5 million for the parcel has been proposed. Attempting to resolve the POKO development litigation with the city, local...
trumbulltimes.com
Plan for 30 apartments in downtown Bethel 'just doesn’t belong' and faces rejection
BETHEL — A 30-unit apartment complex proposed for 17 Whitney Road may hit a dead end. On Tuesday, the Planning and Zoning will review a draft resolution to deny the application submitted by Judy and Frank Saunders, who want to construct the three-story building on their 1.7-acre Whitney Road property.
NBC Connecticut
CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
trumbulltimes.com
Developer plans single-family housing on former Chick's site
WEST HAVEN — A developer has submitted plans to the city to add 12 single-family homes at the site of the former Chick's Drive-In restaurant. According to an application submitted to the city, the North Haven-based property owner CDM Holdings, LLC has plans to use part of the former restaurant's parking lot to add 12 detached single-family residences with two-car garages, a small community pavilion and bicycle rack. The plans would include the construction of 12 residences "in groups of three homes" and include parking for 34 vehicles.
rew-online.com
Accurate Breaks Ground on Mixed-Use Project in Fairfield, CT.￼
Accurate broke ground September 20, 2022 on a highly- anticipated mixed-use project in Fairfield, CT., beginning work on a transit-oriented development that will deliver residential, retail, commercial and hospitality uses to a well-located site adjacent to one of the town’s Metro North train stations. The transformational project is rising...
Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater
BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
No Bidders Show For Newhall Foreclosure
A Newhallville two-family house that was built a decade ago by a local affordable homeownership nonprofit will soon be owned by the federal government — and then put out for sale again — after no bidders showed up to the property’s foreclosure auction. That bidder-less “auction” took...
NewsTimes
Good Eats Restaurant & Bar opens in New Milford
NEW MILFORD – Specializing in modern American cuisine and traditional favorites, Good Eats Restaurant & Bar has entered the New Milford dining scene, opening for business on Kent Road. New Milford resident Edward Maynard, who owns the restaurant with resident Brian Cabrera, said they offer “Creative food and beverage,...
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Keep zoning laws local when seeking solutions to affordable housing
In my experience, politicians in Hartford rarely have better ideas than Connecticut residents when confronting local issues, including the problem of zoning laws in our cities and towns. Town zoning members and other local officials — not legislators in Hartford — are in the best position to decide whether these...
Register Citizen
Shelton welcomes new zoning enforcement officer
SHELTON — The zoning office remains one of the busiest in the city, and that’s just the way Ron Baia likes it. Baia was recently hired as the city’s new zoning enforcement officer and is one of several new hires in the department to help ease the workload for Zoning Administrator Alex Rossetti, who has manned a skeleton crew for months while applications continue to stream through the door.
CT Transit buses have been free since April 1. Ridership is now topping pre-COVID totals in some cities.
Connecticut began a fare-free bus program for riders on April 1 — along with the state's gas tax holiday. Here's what the numbers show.
Comments / 0