It's the most innovative nightlife concept I've heard in a long time, age restricted bars. I heard about this after reading a Newsweek article about an age restrictive bar in California. The place in question is called Melody Bar and Grill and they got a lot of attention recently when two patrons under the age of 30 were turned away and complained about it on social media. The two women were of legal age to drink or enter such an establishment under the eyes of the law, but not what the bar was looking for, apparently.

DANBURY, CT ・ 11 HOURS AGO