Nashville, TN

See the best signs from ESPN's 'College Gameday' for Tennessee football vs Florida

By Dani Mohr, Knoxville News Sentinel
 4 days ago

ESPN's College GameDay brought out some of the wildest college football fans in Tennessee.

Fans gathered to the lawn outside Ayres Hall to support Tennessee football and got rowdy before the Vols' game against the Florida Gators. Several signs were spotted with hilarious messages.

Most signs made fun of the Gators while others supported the Vols and mascot Smokey. Here's a glimpse of some of the best that were captured on Saturday morning.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson: Throw a TD or draw 25

Another dig at quarterback Anthony Richardson

Smokey's leaked DM's

Another dig at the Gators

Gator fan spotted

Representing the real UT

