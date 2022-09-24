This article was originally published on Deon Reynolds’ blog and is republished here with permission. Prior to our move to Eureka, Nevada in 2005, Trish and I were both working in Portland, Oregon. Trish was a print ad producer and I was a photographer’s assistant. Being freelance allowed us to work on our own personal projects between gigs. 9/11 changed commercial photography forever and the advent of digital imaging created such a paradigm shift to the industry, we decided it was time to give the snow globe a good shake!

