TeamGroup's Speedy DDR5-7200 C34 RAM Hits Retail For $350

As VideoCardz spotted recently, TeamGroup is readying a new high-end DDR5 memory kit to compete with the best RAM on the market. The company's T-Force Delta RGB gaming memory has hit a whopping DDR5-7200 with reasonably tight timings.

Many vendors already offer DDR5-6600 memory kits, but none have broken the DDR5-7000 mark. Therefore, the T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-7200 is the fastest retail memory kit for now. Newegg has listed the memory kit for $349.99 , but it's not available for purchase yet. However, it isn't a bad price since some brands charge up to the same amount for their DDR5-6600 memory kits.

The T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-7200 (FF3D532G7200HC34ADC01) is a dual-channel memory kit with 32GB of total capacity, composed of two DDR5 16GB memory modules. TeamGroup has binned the memory kit to run at DDR5-7200 (PC5-57600). Unfortunately, Newegg didn't list the complete timings for the memory kit. We only know that it has a set CAS Latency (CL) of 34. If we had to guess, the tRCD and tRP are likely around the 40s range.

Newegg didn't provide hints about the memory kit's required DRAM voltage to hit DDR5-7200. We suspect it requires at least 1.4V to hit that data rate. TeamGroup previously used SK hynix's M-die integrated circuits (ICs) for its other T-Force Delta RGB offerings. However, the South Korean chipmaker's second-generation A-die ICs are already on the market. Early reviews showed promising overclocking prowess, with A-die surpassing the DDR5-7000 barrier easily. So it's plausible that the T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-7200 leverages the new A-die ICs; however, we won't know for sure until we get the memory kit in our labs.

AMD's Zen 4 processors and Intel's 13th Generation Raptor Lake processors will utilize DDR5 memory. AMD has confirmed that DDR5-6000 is the sweet spot for Zen 4, while the jury is still out on Raptor Lake. Nonetheless, the T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-7200 will genuinely appeal to enthusiasts who are after the ultimate performance, and at $349.99, it doesn't force you to throw your house out of the window.