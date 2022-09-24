Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's
Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
AG Schmidt announces grants for Salina organizations
TOPEKA – Two Salina organizations have been awarded $108,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today. The grants were awarded to support the following programs:. ●Child Advocacy & Parenting Services, Inc., $32,500 to increase support of child abuse victims through...
KHP: Kan. woman lost consciousness, died when SUV left road
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 8:p.m. Tuesday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Stefanie L. Turner, 42, Wamego, was westbound in the 15,000 Block of Elm Slough Road. The driver lost consciousness and the SUV traveled...
Kansas woman killed in crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified a 42-year-old woman from Wamego that died Tuesday following a crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Salina Wednesday evening
The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Salina Wednesday thanks to Pestinger Distributing!. Pestinger Distributing of Salina and Colby recently won the Anheuser-Busch Esteemed Ambassadors of Excellence Big Jake Award. One of the perks of winning the award is a local visit from the Budweiser Clydesdales. The Clydesdale team will...
Hutchinson Airport to seek control tower replacement
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Pieter Miller with the Hutchinson Airport told Hutch Post Tuesday they are going to apply again for federal dollars to get the air traffic control tower replaced. "There was money specifically set aside to update federal contract control towers," Miller said. "Towers that were built by...
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 28
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Anguish, Brandon Alan; 30; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Beal, Michael...
WIBW
Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in an accident at the Topeka Goodyear Plant on Saturday. Officials say that Timmothy Cole, 59, of Topeka died from injuries sustained while on the job. Emergency responders arrived at the facility, located in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sheriff: Mailboxes, signs damaged on State Street west of Salina
Multiple mailboxes and road signs west of Salina took a beating Tuesday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that eight mailboxes and five road signs, including culvert alert and no passing zone signs, were struck between noon and 4:40 p.m. Tuesday between the 4200 block of State Street to the 7100 block of State Street.
Kan. woman faces 3rd trial for killing ex-husband, his girlfriend
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor has indicated that he intends to try a woman for the third time in the killings of her ex-husband and his girlfriend two decades ago. Dana Chandler is accused of killing 47-year-old Mike Sisco and his fiancee, 53-year-old Karen Harkness, in 2002 in Topeka.
WIBW
Firefighters put out tractor fire in Riley County
RILEY COUNTY., Kan. (WIBW) - Volunteer fire crews in Riley County were dispatched to reports of a vehicle fire on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, Riley County Fire District #1 responded to a call near Fairview Church Road and Walnut Creek Road near Leonardville in northern Riley County. Upon their arrival, fire crews found a John Deere silage chopper tractor fully engulfed in flames.
THIS DAY IN WEATHER HISTORY: Tornadoes strike Salina area in 1973
In 1973, multiple families of tornadoes, among them one violent F4 and three strong F3s, roared from around Lindsborg, through Salina, to 7 miles northeast of Beatrice, Neb. The combined length of all the tornado tracks was around 150 miles. The tornadoes caused around $6 million damage, killed one person,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Salina women want adherence to ADA service dog rules
Valerie Linenberger believes that no one should experience what her daughter, Morgan, experienced recently. Morgan, 22, and her service dog, Tikiu, went to the Salina Public Library Sept. 17 so that Morgan could get some books. She and Tikiu left a short while later, forced out by a security guard who she noted did not have an accurate grasp of federal law concerning persons with disabilities and who so upset her that she began to cry as soon as she and Tikiu walked out the door. Because she was so shaken by the incident, Morgan, who is autistic, wrote out her comments rather than provide verbal responses to an interview with Salina Post.
City of Salina reminds citizens of rental listing red flags
Did you know that the Fair Housing Act and Chapter 13 of Salina City Code prohibit landlords, property managers, and home sellers from making discriminatory statements, even in rental listings? Statements like "no wheelchairs," "female tenants only," and "no kids" are red flags to look out for. Have you seen...
Resolution sought by Reno County Commission on liquor by the drink
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners have approved the first steps that could bring a vote on liquor by the drink back before voters as soon as next year. During Tuesday's meeting, the commission approved having a resolution drawn up that would bring the proposal to remove the required 30% food sales requirement for liquor by the drink.
WIBW
Dog dumped near I-70 earns scent work certification as Geary Co. K9
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The dog found after it had been dumped near I-70 in 2018 has earned her scent work certification as a Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office K9. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Nova, the dog who was dumped near I-70, has proven herself over and over as a valuable asset to the team.
Sheriff: 12-year-old Kan. child injured in pedestrian accident
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A child was injured in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Monday in Shawnee County. According to Deputy Abigail Christian. A Kia Optima driven by 64-year-old was westbound in the 8100 block of SE U.S 40 and struck a 12-year-old child in the road. American Medical Response transported the...
U.S. National Aerobatic Championships return to Salina Regional Airport
The premier event for the International Aerobatic Club, the U.S. National Aerobatic Championships, returns to Salina in October. The official contest flights begin Oct. 2 and end on Oct. 7 at the Salina Regional Airport. This year’s contest director is President Emeritus Mike Heuer. Mr. Heuer has been with the...
Aggravated burglary on Red Fox Lane; Salina man arrested
A Salina man was arrested after an aggravated burglary incident in southeast Salina early Monday evening. When a 62-year-old Salina woman returned to her home on Red Fox Lane at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday, she heard a door at the back of the house slam shut, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
KSNT
Tractor blaze extinguished by Kansas volunteer firefighters
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Firefighters with the Riley County Fire District #1 responded to a tractor fire on Tuesday. According to firefighters, at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, they received reports Oof a vehicle fire at Fairview Church Road and Walnut Creek Road near Leonardville in northern Riley County. Volunteer crews arriving at the scene found a John Deere silage chopper tractor fully engulfed by flames.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0