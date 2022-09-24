ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina Post

Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's

Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

AG Schmidt announces grants for Salina organizations

TOPEKA – Two Salina organizations have been awarded $108,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today. The grants were awarded to support the following programs:. ●Child Advocacy & Parenting Services, Inc., $32,500 to increase support of child abuse victims through...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Salina Wednesday evening

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Salina Wednesday thanks to Pestinger Distributing!. Pestinger Distributing of Salina and Colby recently won the Anheuser-Busch Esteemed Ambassadors of Excellence Big Jake Award. One of the perks of winning the award is a local visit from the Budweiser Clydesdales. The Clydesdale team will...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Hutchinson Airport to seek control tower replacement

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Pieter Miller with the Hutchinson Airport told Hutch Post Tuesday they are going to apply again for federal dollars to get the air traffic control tower replaced. "There was money specifically set aside to update federal contract control towers," Miller said. "Towers that were built by...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 28

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Anguish, Brandon Alan; 30; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Beal, Michael...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in an accident at the Topeka Goodyear Plant on Saturday. Officials say that Timmothy Cole, 59, of Topeka died from injuries sustained while on the job. Emergency responders arrived at the facility, located in the...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K State#Sociology#Kansas State University#The Connected Cats#Kansans
Salina Post

Sheriff: Mailboxes, signs damaged on State Street west of Salina

Multiple mailboxes and road signs west of Salina took a beating Tuesday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that eight mailboxes and five road signs, including culvert alert and no passing zone signs, were struck between noon and 4:40 p.m. Tuesday between the 4200 block of State Street to the 7100 block of State Street.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Firefighters put out tractor fire in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY., Kan. (WIBW) - Volunteer fire crews in Riley County were dispatched to reports of a vehicle fire on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, Riley County Fire District #1 responded to a call near Fairview Church Road and Walnut Creek Road near Leonardville in northern Riley County. Upon their arrival, fire crews found a John Deere silage chopper tractor fully engulfed in flames.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Salina Post

Salina women want adherence to ADA service dog rules

Valerie Linenberger believes that no one should experience what her daughter, Morgan, experienced recently. Morgan, 22, and her service dog, Tikiu, went to the Salina Public Library Sept. 17 so that Morgan could get some books. She and Tikiu left a short while later, forced out by a security guard who she noted did not have an accurate grasp of federal law concerning persons with disabilities and who so upset her that she began to cry as soon as she and Tikiu walked out the door. Because she was so shaken by the incident, Morgan, who is autistic, wrote out her comments rather than provide verbal responses to an interview with Salina Post.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

City of Salina reminds citizens of rental listing red flags

Did you know that the Fair Housing Act and Chapter 13 of Salina City Code prohibit landlords, property managers, and home sellers from making discriminatory statements, even in rental listings? Statements like "no wheelchairs," "female tenants only," and "no kids" are red flags to look out for. Have you seen...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Resolution sought by Reno County Commission on liquor by the drink

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners have approved the first steps that could bring a vote on liquor by the drink back before voters as soon as next year. During Tuesday's meeting, the commission approved having a resolution drawn up that would bring the proposal to remove the required 30% food sales requirement for liquor by the drink.
RENO COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Dog dumped near I-70 earns scent work certification as Geary Co. K9

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The dog found after it had been dumped near I-70 in 2018 has earned her scent work certification as a Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office K9. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Nova, the dog who was dumped near I-70, has proven herself over and over as a valuable asset to the team.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Aggravated burglary on Red Fox Lane; Salina man arrested

A Salina man was arrested after an aggravated burglary incident in southeast Salina early Monday evening. When a 62-year-old Salina woman returned to her home on Red Fox Lane at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday, she heard a door at the back of the house slam shut, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
KSNT

Tractor blaze extinguished by Kansas volunteer firefighters

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Firefighters with the Riley County Fire District #1 responded to a tractor fire on Tuesday. According to firefighters, at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, they received reports Oof a vehicle fire at Fairview Church Road and Walnut Creek Road near Leonardville in northern Riley County. Volunteer crews arriving at the scene found a John Deere silage chopper tractor fully engulfed by flames.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

 https://salinapost.com/

