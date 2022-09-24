ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 36

I'm your Huckleberry
3d ago

Everything has been in a steady decline since this administration has taken control and they refuse to take responsibility and only blame others. I can't for the life of me understand how anyone can approve of anything that's taken place over the past 2 years.

Reply(1)
16
Donna Wallace
3d ago

the government can go right ahead and make the food expensive because if he keeps making the food expensive then he will be stealing food out of the supermarkets and then put them in a school bag and taking them home for free that's a cheaper way to get food

Reply
6
Forests
3d ago

The Biden regime is starving American families and moving them into serfdom. Remember in November.

Reply
21
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

2023 Will See Radical Price Changes for Some Meats

Unless you spent your whole summer in a cool, crisp, 72 degree underground bunker, you probably noticed that this summer was exceptionally hot. Perhaps you spent the last three months only walking your dog early in the morning and after sundown, or you watched your front lawn turn into a lifeless graveyard of dry shrubs. Many of us had to make adjustments to our lives thanks to strains on water supplies and oppressively hot temperatures.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?

Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Montana State
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
Popculture

Walmart Great Value Product Recall Due to Potential Deadly Mixup

Walmart shoppers are urged not to consume a popular Great Value product after a labeling error resulted in a potentially life-threatening risk. South Georgia Pecan Co. on Aug. 23 recalled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to confusion over what goes in the pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts, meaning the product poses a risk to consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Food Security#Fast Food#Good Food#Food Drink
TheStreet

McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger

While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Pepsi
GOBankingRates

5 Fall Items To Stock Up on From Costco

This fall, Costco shoppers might feel tempted to add just about anything pumpkin-flavored or Halloween-themed to their carts. But which fall items are truly worth the bulk purchase?. Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered. GOBankingRates spoke with Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com, to learn more about which fall...
RETAIL
Dayana Sabatin

New Stimulus Check: October 2022

California is one of the many leading states that has been adamant about providing monetary relief to residents since the pandemic. However, now California is about to send another relief payment in order to help residents and families fight the surging costs due to inflation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Fails Health Inspection

Local restaurant has failed its health inspection.Obi - @pixel6propix/Unsplash. Pima County health inspectors make an annual visit to any business serving food. This ranges from elementary schools to gas stations, grocery store delis to fast food restaurants. Every month, inspectors visit hundreds of establishments to ensure food safety. The majority of restaurants that do have some kind of a violation are of a non-critical nature, which usually has something to do with proper hand washing signs, hair nets, and other non-serious issues that will not lead to the contamination of food. Even restaurants with more serious problems often pass their inspections, although they are given specific instructions on what they need to do to improve their inspection scores, and then are visited shortly thereafter, instead of the typical annual gap. In fact, of all the establishments throughout greater Pima County, only one business failed its annual inspection.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Mashed

The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store

With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
LOUISIANA STATE
SheKnows

Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots

It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
SHOPPING
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
978M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy