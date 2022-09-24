Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Brooklyn Uncovers A New Talented Rapper
Meet Dsuero, Brooklyn's next rising star.Corey Hughes. There must be something in the water in Brooklyn, New York. You may disagree, but there is nowhere else on the planet that has cultivated more creativity – Lil Kim, Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, and Fabolous to name a few of the people who blossomed in Brooklyn.
21 Savage Says No More Rolling Loud Performances
Rolling Loud took place this past weekend in New York City and just like any music festival, there is always some sort of hiccup. The biggest hiccup that took place was headliner ASAP Rocky, his set was cut super short and he only performed 4 songs AND he showed up late too. But now 21 […]
Essence
King Combs Can’t Stop, Won’t Ever Stop Making New York City Proud
His Rolling Loud performance follows his appearance in Vegas for iHeartRadio Music Festival. Long before “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” became the unofficial song of the summer (and now moving into the fall), Christian Combs was bred into the entertainment industry with music running through his veins. With his father being Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is responsible for the foundation of notable industry heavy-hitters from Biggie Smalls and Faith Evans to Mary J. Blige, and his brother Quincy Brown being the successful actor featured in featured projects from Brotherly Love to FOX’s Star, it’s no surprise that the young man we see today known as King Combs is taking over the charts – and we can agree it’s long overdue.
NY1
‘Rap music and drill music do not kill people,’ lawyer says
The Rolling Loud festival is underway this weekend at Citi Field in Queens, but without three local drill rappers who were removed from the festival. The three rappers were Brooklyn’s 22Gz, and the Bronx’s Sha Ek and Ron Suno. The New York Times reported on Thursday that they were removed at the request of the NYPD.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
harlemworldmagazine.com
It’s A Marley, And More At SummerStage In Marcus Garvey Park In Harlem, You Going?
Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, New York City’s beloved outdoor performing arts festival, begins their final few performances for the season this week. Upcoming free shows in Marcus Garvey Park include on September 27th, 2022, Metropolitan Opera’s Opening Night Livestream: “Medea”. The final free performance...
bkreader.com
Flatbush Nostrand Junction Tour Explores Little-Known Neighborhood History
The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District launched its Urban Hyperlocal Tourism Initiative on September 21 with the first-ever historical walking tour of the Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue intersection locally known as “The Junction.”. The “Triangle Junction Tour” explored the unique history of the busy transportation hub, which...
At least 23 people were shot in New York City over 3-day period
Two fatal shootings took place in Brooklyn and two occurred in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. Shootings in the city are down compared to one year ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. Four people were fatally struck in Brooklyn and the Bronx this weekend. Shootings in the city are down compared to one year ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. [ more › ]
4 men shot in hail of gunfire in Harlem hours after 4 shot in Queens
Police responding to the gunfire found a chaotic scene of victims staggering a block away.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man, woman both shot in leg amid dispute in Harlem
Police say a 20-year-old man was in a dispute with another man, who opened fire on him. A woman believed to be an innocent bystander was also hit.
fox5ny.com
Reported rapes rise in NYC
Reported rapes are up in New York this year to date by nearly 11%, according to recent NYPD crime statistics. Other sex crimes have risen more than 15% this week to date.
4 men seen leaving area of Bronx burning car murders: source
PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four men were seen leaving the area where Nikki Huang and Jesse Parrilla, both 22, were shot and set on fire around 4:15 a.m. on May 16, and now we’re learning about the getaway car. A law enforcement source told PIX11 News the suspects got into a small Fiat […]
NBC New York
Teen Gunned Down by Group in Ski Masks During Bloody 24 Hours in NYC
A teenager shot and killed on a Bronx block Sunday evening became the city's latest victim of gun violence, following a series of other weekend shootings in the borough that saw many more New Yorkers wounded. Officers responding to calls of shots fired on Beekman Avenue found 17-year-old Jordany Mercedes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hollywoodsoapbox.com
INTERVIEW: ‘Retail Gangster’ tells behind-the-scenes story of Crazy Eddie’s rise and fall
For Northeast residents of a certain generation, the name Crazy Eddie brings back a rush of memories of prices that can’t be beat, electronics that fly off the shelves and an in-your-face ad man screaming at the television about all the craziness of this retail giant. Many will remember yellow Crazy Eddie T-shirts with their ripped-off R. Crumb character prominently displayed in the center. Still others will remember the insanity of how this chain of stores — selling everything from telephones to computers to car stereos — fell apart so soon after it rose to the top of the retail world.
FOXBusiness
NYC restaurant owner robbed at gunpoint begs leaders to take criminals off the streets
As crime rates continue to tick up in liberal-run New York City, one small business owner who was robbed at gunpoint earlier this year is calling on local leaders to "step in" and take action to stop violent crime. "We need our leaders to step in and to keep the...
wabcradio.com
Suspect Arrested in Vicious Beating of a Woman at a Queens Subway Station
NEW YORK, NEW YORK -(77WABC)- Police have arrested a man involved in a vicious attack at a Queens subway station. Police say the 33-year-old victim was approached by the man who then dragged her across the Mezzanine floor and beat her. It happened around 5:15 a.m. last Tuesday at the...
stupiddope.com
Uncle Budd NYC Launches Cannabis on Demand Delivery in NYC
You gotta love New York City! It used to smell like ass, garbage and piss and now thanks mostly to Uncle Budd NYC it smells like that sweet sweet cheeba. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around by city officials and watching all the other weed trucks get released and flooding the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. They kept it moving by launching a dope new app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the cites finest cannabis products.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bkreader.com
Man, 22, stabbed to death in feud outside Brooklyn deli
A clash between two men inside a Brooklyn deli on Saturday afternoon spilled into the street and ended with one of the men stabbed to death, police said. The victim, 22, was repeatedly stabbed in the torso just before 2:40 p.m. outside Canarsie One Stop Market on the corner of […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
Two more suspects busted for Bronx stabbing death of ex-con known as neighborhood peacekeeper
Two more suspects have been charged in the stabbing death of an ex-con who had developed a reputation as a peacekeeper in his Bronx neighborhood, police said Tuesday. Andrew Tarafa and Nashid Monrose, both 18 and with no prior arrest history, surrendered at the 45th Precinct stationhouse Monday and were each charged with manslaughter for the Sept. 16 slaying of Prince McMichael. Cops said ...
Dad of Brooklyn man killed by NYPD decries Lee Zeldin campaign ad
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The father of a Brooklyn man fatally shot by police in 2018 is accusing New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin of “criminalizing and dehumanizing” his late son by including his image in a campaign ad decrying violent crime. Eric Vassell, father of the late Saheed Vassell, issued a statement […]
Comments / 0