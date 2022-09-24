His Rolling Loud performance follows his appearance in Vegas for iHeartRadio Music Festival. Long before “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” became the unofficial song of the summer (and now moving into the fall), Christian Combs was bred into the entertainment industry with music running through his veins. With his father being Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is responsible for the foundation of notable industry heavy-hitters from Biggie Smalls and Faith Evans to Mary J. Blige, and his brother Quincy Brown being the successful actor featured in featured projects from Brotherly Love to FOX’s Star, it’s no surprise that the young man we see today known as King Combs is taking over the charts – and we can agree it’s long overdue.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO