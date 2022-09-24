ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State's Ryan Day Wants Loud Crowd For Big Ten Opener

By Jon Rudder
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12FnWc_0i8q8O0L00

"Let’s go make this the loudest it’s ever been.”

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is hoping for a raucous atmosphere at the Horseshoe for Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff against the Wisconsin Badgers. The matchup serves as the Big Ten opener for both teams.

“I’m excited we have a night game. I’m excited to see Buckeye nation come out and support all our guys,” Day said.

Saturday night marks fourth home game, and third night game for the Buckeyes. Ohio State knocked off Notre Dame under the lights to open the season and then blew out Toledo under the lights last week.

“It’s been good for recruiting. Those are long days,” Day said. “St. John Arena was rocking. The stadium was rocking.”

The Buckeyes first played at home under the lights in 1985 and had just four night games before 2000. Night games used to be a rare occurrence for Ohio State, now they’ve become the norm.

“I do like when a noon game is done by about 4:30 and you can go home and enjoy the rest of the day,” Day said with a laugh this week during his regular media availability.

But when pushed, the head coach really doesn’t really prefer when his team takes the field but did say there’s something special when the light’s come on at the Horseshoe in Columbus.

“The electricity of the Horseshoe for a night game, there’s nothing like it,” Day said. “I also love seeing Buckeye Nation, 105,00 people strong.”

The matchup with Wisconsin is the 27 th night game in Ohio Stadium history and only the 13 th time it has been against a Big Ten Conference opponent. The Buckeyes are 20-5 in home night contests and have won nine of its last 10.

It’s also the first time the two teams have met in the regular season since 2019. Ohio State and Wisconsin squared off two times that season, first in October where the Badgers hung with the Buckeyes until the second half but just couldn't keep up. Ohio State rolled 38-7.

The next matchup came in the Big Ten Championship Game, where the Buckeyes overcame a slow start to win 34-21 to lock up their third-straight conference title.

If Saturday night is any indication, it could be another preview of a post-season matchup between the two programs.

“We have played them, so it’s not like we haven’t seen them at all,” Day said. “Some (crossover) teams you don’t see for three or four years. We played them twice that one year and certainly keep an eye on them.”

The game matches the programs with the most Big Ten divisional titles since the conference moved to a divisional format in 2011: Ohio State has won or shared 10 consecutive division titles.

Wisconsin has won or shared five division titles.

“I was thinking about the game in ’19, that was a noon game. This is a night game,” Day said. “Buckeye Nation has got all day to get excited and get fired up. Let’s go make this the loudest it’s ever been.”

You may also like:

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Wisconsin During Radio Show

Ohio State Freshman CB Ryan Turner Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State’s Cade Stover On C.J. Stroud: “I’ll Ride With Him Any Day Of The Week”

Ohio State Looking Forward To Playing “Smashmouth” Football Against Wisconsin

Ohio State’s Miyan Williams, Paris Johnson, Luke Wypler Preview Wisconsin

Former Ohio State OL Harry Miller Speaks At Mental Health Fundraiser

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Jon Rudder on Twitter: @JonRudder
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Stadium#American Football#College Football#The Wisconsin Badgers#Notre Dame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Big Ten Conference
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
sunny95.com

Not much changes atop the college polls

COLUMBUS – The Buckeyes remained No. 3 in both major college football polls after burying Wisconsin 52-21 in their Big Ten opener Saturday night. Georgia remained No. 1, despite beating Kent State in less than dominating fashion, followed by Alabama. Michigan and Clemson held their places at No. 4 and No. 5.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Massive motorsports facility proposed

Resolute Motorsports Club (RMC) is exploring the development of a membership-based recreational, research and development, and educational training facility in central Ohio, and during Monday’s meeting of Delaware City Council, representatives of the club presented a preliminary proposal for the facility to be constructed in Delaware. RMC is a...
DELAWARE, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time. Troopers said on Monday 65-year-old Raymond Winland Sr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on Dietz Lane east of Russell Drive in Zanesville. Authorities said he went left of center...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 4 people shot at northeast Columbus nightclub

COLUMBUS — At least four people were shot at a northeast Columbus nightclub early Wednesday morning, according to our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus. It happened around 2:40 a.m. at the Doll House of Columbus on Karl Court, Columbus Police tell WBNS. Three men and one woman were...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe filmmaker sells out movie premiere

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— Chillicothe is known for its historic landmarks and iconic attractions. Now, the producers, actors, and Chillicothe locals, Daniel Griesheimer, Dylan Hughes, and Eric Zanni are looking forward to bringing some of Chillicothe’s beautiful scenery to the big screen in the world premiere of, How I Got Here.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
655K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy