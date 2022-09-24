Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man indicted for driving while high, causing traffic death
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been indicted on four counts of driving under the influence, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and unlawful restraint for a car crash that occurred in August, resulting in the death of a woman. Christopher Gene Clayton, 31, is charged with two...
25newsnow.com
Pedestrian dead after Saturday traffic crash in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed after a traffic crash. Police say that around 10:59 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Center and Mulberry streets for a crash and learned a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian...
1470 WMBD
Cement truck overturns at Peoria intersection Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. — Precise information about injuries is unknown, but an investigation will be underway in the wake of an accident involving an overturned cement truck in Peoria. It happened sometime after 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Knoxville Ave. An image showed significant...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: All lanes reopened after cement truck overturns in Peoria
UPDATE 4:49 P.M. - The Peoria Emergency Communications Center says all lanes are back open. PEORIA (25 News Now) - Northbound Knoxville Avenue and Eastbound War Memorial Drive are closed after a cement mixer truck overturned Wednesday afternoon. Few details have been released, but a 25 News crew was told...
25newsnow.com
Twin brother of Peoria’s 19th homicide victim ‘lost his other half’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man says he’ll never be the same again after his twin brother became Peoria’s 19th homicide victim this weekend. Xaveria Joiner says he lost his other half, his twin brother Jarvis Joiner. “It’s like half of my heart and it’s so...
Central Illinois Proud
Person shot in Peoria Monday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Peoria Monday night. Peoria Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert near Main St. and Garfield Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. An officer on scene said one person was shot and sent to the hospital with injuries.
1470 WMBD
Shooting Monday night sends one to the hospital
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the area of N. Orange and W. Russell Monday night on a pair of ShotSpotter alerts…indicating 30 rounds were fired. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says when officers arrived just before 7:30 p.m., they were told an adult male victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries were considered non-life-threatening.
25newsnow.com
5 women arrested for offenses including aggravated battery, mob action
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Five women have been arrested after an alleged incident of aggravated battery and robbery. Peoria Police say officers were called at around 8:53 a.m. Tuesday to the 3800 block of North Columbus Avenue and approached by a woman who said she was physically attacked by five women and had items taken from inside her vehicle.
Central Illinois Proud
Two shootings Monday: one victim, no suspects
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is no suspect yet in a shooting Monday night that left one victim with non-life-threatening injuries, Peoria Police announced Tuesday. Peoria Police Department (PPD) dispatched officers just before 7:30 to the 1100 block of N. Orange Street for a Shot Spotter alert of 14 rounds fired. While en route, a second Shot Spotter alert came in, reporting 16 rounds fired in the 800 block of W. Russell Street.
1470 WMBD
Social media photos show bystanders helping in arrest in South Pekin
SOUTH PEKIN, Ill. – Some bystanders are getting credited with an assist in the arrest of a man who allegedly led a Tazewell County sheriffs deputy on a chase Monday — a man who ended up being wanted on some very serious charges. A Facebook post has gone...
1470 WMBD
Echevarria talks police response if a bus of migrants comes to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – Would Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria be worried about any potential criminal history of any migrants that might show up on a bus from Chicago or the southern border, as has been rumored in the last week or so?. Echevarria tells WMBD’s Craig Collins no, not...
1470 WMBD
Fire damages Morton garage
MORTON, Ill. – A garage was reported damaged in a fire Monday afternoon in Morton. Morton Fire Chief Joe Kelly says the blaze broke out near Delwood and Fourth Streets. The fire was contained to the garage, but Kelly tells 25 News occupants of one home may be displaced.
walls102.com
Smoke causes retirement home evacuation in Dalzell
DALZELL – An assisted living retirement home was evacuated Tuesday morning after light smoke was discovered in the building. The two staff, along with Dalzell Fire, Police, and community members helped evacuate the eight residents from the facility at the 100 Block of Saunders St. According to Dalzell Fire Chief Richard Croissant, no injuries were reported and no significant smoke damage occurred. The cause is suspected to be a small electric heater. A multiple box alarm was called for ambulances to transport the residents to shelter at the Dalzell Fire Station. Authorities hope all residents will be able to return to the facility today.
25newsnow.com
One transported to hospital after Monday night shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says that around 7:27 p.m. officers were dispatched first to the 1100 block of North Orange Road for a 14-round ShotSpotter alert. After that, a 16-round ShotSpotter alert was recorded in the 800 block of West Russell.
25newsnow.com
Fairbury Police/Prairie Central School District release more information about Saturday night incident
FAIRBURY (25 News Now) -- The Fairbury Police Department says a suspect has been identified and arrangements are being made to arrest them after a false 911 call was made Saturday night about Prairie Central High School’s homecoming event. Fairbury Police say they were called to the High School...
25newsnow.com
Woodford County man found guilty in deadly UTV accident
EUREKA (25 News Now) - It took a jury approximately one hour to find a Spring Bay man guilty in connection with a fatal UTV accident earlier this year. State Police told 25 News in March, the UTV hit a Woodford County squad car near Santa Fe and Spring Bay Roads, and took off just after midnight March 15th. Moments later, State Police said the vehicle overturned near Hillside and Mile Tree Roads in Bay View Gardens.
25newsnow.com
Peoria to receive part of DOJ law enforcement support grant
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The cities of Peoria, Moline and Rockford are receiving $285,866 in federal grants for law enforcement technical support. Peoria is receiving $84,855, according to a release from U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos. “It’s vital that our local law enforcement officials have the tools and resources necessary...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s 19th homicide victim of 2022 identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood released the identity of Saturday’s homicide victim. An autopsy revealed 25-year-old Jarvis Joiner of Peoria suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and died instantly. Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a shooting at the intersection...
Male suspects eludes police on a stolen motorcycle
Galesburg Police on Sunday, September 25th, responded to Beck’s on East Main Street for a male subject on a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle had been spray-painted black and was departing at a high rate of speed westbound on East Main as officers arrived. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver continued to gain speed running numerous stop signs in the process. There was no traffic at the time of the pursuit that eventually made its way to the intersection of Saluda Road and Davis Streets. While trying to make a turn, the driver laid the motorcycle down and began to flee on foot. Police were able to briefly catch up to the suspect as he attempted to jump a fence behind a shed on Saluda Road. Officers deployed a taser but it was ineffective. The suspect then took off through a cornfield. The 2002 Harley Davidson was reported stolen out of Galesburg but had registration for a 2021 Yamaha attached to it. In a pouch on the motorcycle, officers discovered numerous jewelry items and a 2013 class ring for a Texas high school. According to police reports, the jewelry items were most likely stolen. Officers are still in the process of collecting security video from Beck’s and the area and the investigation is ongoing.
Central Illinois Proud
Wanted man arrested during traffic stop in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a 25-year-old wanted man who they said attempted to run away from officers during a traffic stop Saturday night. According to Peoria Police Sergeant Amy Dotson, Joshua L. Alexander-Perry was arrested on multiple charges and had four active warrants. Three of those warrants came out of Peoria County, totaling $22,000 while a fourth no bond warrant for armed violence came out of DuPage County.
