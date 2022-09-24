ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mix 97.9 FM

Is This The Most Unique Way To Camp Here In TEXAS?

This might be one of the most TEXAS ways to do some camping. Camping is second nature here in Texas. So many incredible places to camp and go stay at. But, this might be one of the most unique camping trips around in the Lone Star State!. WAGON CAMPING AT...
CANTON, TX
iheart.com

Texas "lesbian" brothel raided by police

Where are all these lesbian brothels we keep hearing about?. A brothel operating at a short-term rental home in Plano was a topic of discussion among shocked neighbors Friday after the arrest of a woman who police accused of operating it. "We’re a really quiet neighborhood with lots of children,"...
PLANO, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as Brothel

Dallas Police raided a short-term rental that was being as part of a sex trafficking ring.RK/Unsplash. Dallas Police have arrested two women after they searched a home that was part of a sex trafficking investigation, others were questioned and released. Many in the neighborhood were shocked. As a neighborhood with children, many residents told NBC 5 they were stunned a wondered how this could happen right across the street.
PLANO, TX
KLTV

Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant in Canton has burned on Monday night. The Q & Brew at the Silver Spur Resort on Hwy 19, just north of Interstate 20, caught on fire Monday. Canton Fire Department said the call came in between 5 and 5:15 p.m. Canton and South Van Zandt Fire Departments are at the scene.
CANTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Bookings

Titus County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Tamiya Lashae McGee of Arlington on outstanding warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Violating her Parole. Her bond is $21,500.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Man sentenced to 35 years after fifth DWI offense

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A St. Jo man was sentenced to 35 years for drunk driving after an open plea with the Grayson Criminal County District Attorney’s Office Tuesday. They Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Robert Whatley was arrested on August 13, 2021 with a blood alcohol...
Loudwire

Loudwire

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

