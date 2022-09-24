ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Vacant building a total loss after blazing fire in DeKalb County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire says crews were on the scene of a fire on Memorial Drive and James B. Rivers.

DFR said the fire started at 10 a.m.

The building is located at 6300 Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.

The building is a total loss but there are no reported injuries.

Investigators are working to get details on how the fire may have started.

