Vacant building a total loss after blazing fire in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire says crews were on the scene of a fire on Memorial Drive and James B. Rivers.
DFR said the fire started at 10 a.m.
The building is located at 6300 Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.
The building is a total loss but there are no reported injuries.
Investigators are working to get details on how the fire may have started.
