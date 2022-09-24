ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Comments / 9

EILSEL
4d ago

it's sad here I hate leaving home!! who robbed who these young people my God, why do they want so much already...stay off social M

Reply(1)
3
Related
KSDK

Major Case Squad investigation of St. Ann shooting leads to murder charge

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis man was charged with murder after police said he shot and killed a man in St. Ann last week. James Cody, 30, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the deadly shooting of 32-year-old Terrance Washington.
SAINT ANN, MO
KMOV

21-year-old killed in shooting at South County apartment complex

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened at a South County apartment complex Monday afternoon. The homicide occurred at the Southmoor Apartments, on Golf Ridge Lane, just before 2:15 p.m. Officers told News 4 that two women were shot, one was dead at the scene. The other woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries; she was treated and released. Police believe an argument led to the shooting.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Missing 18-year-old believed to be victim of shooting found

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are say that a missing 18-year-old who they believe was the victim of an assault has been located.Authorities say that the St. Paul woman was believed to be the victim in a shooting that happened at about 4 a.m. Monday.Police identified the victim as Hsa Law Yaw Say, and say that she was located Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound to the leg.Police say that a 911 caller reported shots fired on the 1500 block of Fellows Lane. Officers say they found evidence of a shooting but did not see the victim.According to WCCO's David Schuman, police have someone in custody who they believe to have been the shooter.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Robbery#Police Precinct#Violent Crime#Crimestoppers#Better Family Life#Organi
5 On Your Side

1 dead, 1 injured in St. Charles shooting

ST CHARLES, Mo. — One person was injured and another was killed in a shooting on Saturday in St. Charles. Lt. Tom Wilkinson with the St. Charles Police Department said officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to a double shooting on the 100 block of Ameristar Boulevard, west of Ameristar Casino. One person was killed.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
bulletin-news.com

Three shot in St. Paul Saturday night at large gathering on White Bear Avenue

Three people were shot on Saturday night inside a strip mall where a huge crowd of people had gathered, many of them were apparently intoxicated or under the influence of drugs. St. Paul police are looking into the shooting. According to investigators, none of the wounds looked to be life-threatening.
KMOV

Heavy black smoke fills air near downtown St. Louis after fire breaks out in Sauget

SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV) – Heavy black smoke could be seen for miles near downtown St. Louis after a fire broke out at the former site of Big River Zinc in Sauget, Illinois. Hazmat crews and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) were notified about the fire in the 2400 block of Mississippi Avenue, St. Clair County EMA says. Crews left the site around 6:30 p.m. Monday. As of Tuesday morning, there aren’t any air quality issues or any fatalities reported. The site of Big River Zinc is vacant therefore no evacuations were done, authorities say.
SAUGET, IL
midriversnewsmagazine.com

O’Fallon lauds detective for solving five cold case murders

During his report at the Sept. 22 City Council meeting, O'Fallon city Administrator Mike Snowden called the council’s and audience’s attention to a remarkable accomplishment by one of the city's own. “I would like to tell you about one of our police officers,” Snowden began. “Det. Sgt. Jodi...
O'FALLON, MO
kfmo.com

Motorcycle Wreck in St. Francois County

(St. Francois County, MO) A Bonne Terre man, 65 year old Robert L. Ludwig, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a motorcycle accident in St. Francois County Saturday night just after 10 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show Ludwig was headed south on Berry Road, at Primrose Road, when he attempted to make a right turn onto Primrose. It's reported he was going too fast for road conditions and failed to negotiate a right turn. The motorcycle began to skid and rolled over onto it's top. Ludwig was partially thrown from the vehicle when it came to rest blocking Primrose Road. Ludwig was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy