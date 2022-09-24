ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

St. Jude Run/Walk helps raise awareness for childhood cancer research

By Michelle Linn, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and dozens of Oklahoma families are celebrating after they were able to exceed their fundraising goal at this year’s St. Jude Run/Walk.

“[It’s] just so amazing to know how many people are behind the mission of St. Jude,” said Caitlin Fisher with K95.5.

Fisher from the K95.5 Cait and Bradley Morning Show is on the St. Jude Walk/Run Committee and has been involved in the planning for nearly a year.

Co-Host Matt Bradley has also been involved with the event for many years.

“I’ve watched the kids grow up, also watched the event grow… closing down streets making a huge impact here in Tulsa,” Bradley said.

In it’s ten years in Tulsa, the run/walk has raised more than $1 million for St. Jude to ensure no family ever gets a bill from St. Jude. The hospital covers the cost of treatment, along with food, housing and travel.

It’s thanks to corporate sponsors, like Sherwood Construction, which raised nearly $70,000, taking this year’s event over the goal and raising more than $300,000.

“We donated $10 for every person from Amazon who signed up,” said volunteer Lynn Hernandez. “It’s a great way to get involved, always looking for new and more ways to be involved.”

University of Tulsa student Haylin Garrison also spent part of her Saturday to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

“We’ve got to meet a St. Jude patient and it’s really great to see that we’re helping real people,” Garrison said.

Real Okie Superheroes brought smiles to lots of kids’ faces.

“We raise money, bring lots of costumers and everyone’s just really happy,” said Krystal Orpi with Real Okie Superheroes.

Nearly 1,300 walkers and runners and 139 teams participated, making this year’s St. Jude Walk/Run the most successful ever.

You can make a donation to the event here. All proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

