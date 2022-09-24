Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 605 Freeway
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving an armored truck on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in the Cerritos area. The collision was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday near South Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Michael Saida, 64, of...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in Car-to-Car-Shooting Identified
A woman who was shot to death in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in a car-to-car shooting was identified by county authorities Wednesday. Bre’yanna Bailey, 28, was the shooting victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The shooting occurred about 11:50 p.m. Monday...
mynewsla.com
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona Set for Second Weekend Shutdown
The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is set to be shut down this weekend for the second time this month to enable crews to continue resurfacing work, and motorists were advised to plan for alternate routes in advance or be prepared for long delays going through the construction zone.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Woman Fatally Hit by Vehicle in South Los Angeles
A woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in South Los Angeles was identified Tuesday. Paramedics were sent to the 10600 block of South San Pedro Street about 10:15 p.m. Monday, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. Karina Hernandez Melchor, 35, of Los Angeles, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported.
mynewsla.com
Girl Reported Missing in Sun Valley Found
A 12-year-old girl reported missing in Sun Valley has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Daisy Mae Torres was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Monday on the 12100 block of Allegheny Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested for Shooting Rifle in Public in Redondo Beach
A man suspected of shooting a rifle into the air in Redondo Beach was arrested Tuesday evening. Officers from the Redondo Beach Police Department were called at approximately 6:47 p.m. to the intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Blossom Lane regarding reports of a person firing shots with a rifle, said Lt. Michael Martinez.
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in North Hollywood Shooting
A man was shot by two assailants in North Hollywood, police said Wednesday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday to Sherman Way and Varna Avenue where they learned two suspects approached the victim and after a brief altercation shot him and took his property, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed By Vehicle in South Los Angeles
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday evening in South Los Angeles. Paramedics were called at 10:14 p.m. to 10601 S. San Pedro St., between Century Boulevard and 108th Street, where they found the pedestrian, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. The victim was pronounced...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Downtown Shooting, Woman Wounded
A man in his 20s was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday evening while a woman was wounded. Officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:45 p.m. to Ninth and San Julian streets, west of San Pedro Street, near the Flower District, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man, Woman Stabbed in South Los Angeles
Two people are hospitalized Wednesday after stabbing each other during an altercation in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles. Officers from the Southwest Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at approximately 11:41 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and 28th Street and located a man and a woman, both suffering from stab wounds, according to reports from the scene.
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Injured in Hit-And-Run Crash in Pomona; Motorist Sought
A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run collision in Pomona, and police Wednesday sought the public’s help to find the motorist, authorities said Wednesday. The crash was reported about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday at Towne Avenue and Bangor Street, according to the Pomona Police Department. The victim, described only as...
mynewsla.com
Car-to-Car Shooting in South Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A woman was fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in an apparent car-to-car shooting, police said Tuesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at approximately 11:50 p.m. Monday where they learned the shooting occurred near Slauson and Western avenues, LAPD Lt. Letica Ruiz told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Death of Probation Officer in Lancaster
A man whose identity has not been determined was charged Tuesday with murder and other counts stemming from the apparent beating death of a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer in her Lancaster home. The man accused in Paula Lind’s killing at her Barrymore Avenue home on Sunday is...
mynewsla.com
Pico Canyon Park Closed After Child Attacked by Aggressive Mountain Lion
Pico Canyon Park in the unincorporated Stevenson Ranch area near Santa Clarita was closed Tuesday after a 7-year-old was attacked by an aggressive mountain lion in the park. The attack occurred Monday and left the child with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation.
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 605 Freeway in Cerritos Area
A person was killed Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash involving an armored truck on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in the Cerritos area, authorities said. The collision was reported at about 8:45 a.m. near South Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on...
mynewsla.com
Armed Barricaded Suspect in Bellflower Arrested
Members of a Sheriff’s SWAT unit took an armed barricaded suspect into custody Wednesday in Bellflower after a five-hour standoff. Deputies from the Lakewood Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded at approximately 10:15 p.m. Tuesday to the 16400 block Lakewood Boulevard regarding a call of a barricaded suspect with a deadly weapon, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Fire Burns At Least Two Units At Pasadena Apartment Building
Firefighters Sunday knocked down a blaze that burned at least two units in an apartment building in Pasadena, where a resident was treated at the scene by paramedics for a minor injury. Firefighters dispatched at 10:50 a.m. to the 900 block of North Summit Avenue had the blaze out at...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Suspected of Shooting, Wounding Other Driver on Interstate 15
A 52-year-old motorist suspected of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was being held without bail Monday. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder, firearm assault and reckless gunfire for the alleged attack a day earlier.
mynewsla.com
Another Racehorse Dies at Los Alamitos; 13th Death This Year
Another racehorse has died at Los Alamitos, state horse racing officials have confirmed. Invictatatus died Tuesday, and was listed as a “sudden death” on the California Horse Racing Board website. Invictatatus was a 6-year-old gelding with 18 career races and three first-place finishes. He won a claiming race...
mynewsla.com
LA’s Highland Park Neighborhood Receives $5M for Community Enhancements
City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n announced $5 million in funding Monday for the Heart of Highland Park initiative, which aims to enhance the neighborhood for pedestrians. The funds were previously intended to extend the 710 Freeway, but the money will instead be used for improvements to the Highland Park community. The specific improvements will be chosen by a community advisory working group appointed by de LeÃ³n.
