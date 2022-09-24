Perkins Township mourns the loss of Police Chief Vince Donald

Perkins Township Police Department announced the untimely death of Chief Donald in a Facebook post stating it appeared he passed away of natural causes.

Police Chief Vince Donald became an officer in the Perkins Township Police Department in 1994 and spent his entire career in law enforcement there. He was promoted to police chief in 2020.

The post went on to say that Donald had a great love for his position, department and co-workers and will be sadly missed as he served exceptionally well throughout his career.

"I think he did a good job for the community. I didn’t really know him, know him but it knocked me backwards when you came up and said what you said, so I don’t want to see bad happen to anybody. Maybe God just looked at it like a ‘I’m going to call him home; he’s done what he needed to do," said Erie County resident, James Risk.

Details regarding the funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

