State of local emergency declared in Savannah as Hurricane Ian approaches
SAVANNAH — Based on expected impacts from Hurricane Ian, Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson, II has declared a state of local emergency in Savannah effective Sept. 28 at 8 a.m. A state of local emergency provides the city manager the authority to execute emergency management plans and procure necessary resources to prepare for and respond to any impacts brought on by Hurricane Ian.
Chatham Co. issues Local State of Emergency, CEMA enters Storm Readiness Phase
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Chairman Chester A. Ellis has issued a local State of Emergency and the Chatham County Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) has entered the Storm Readiness Phase (Operating Condition 2) ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian. The State of Local Emergency became effective at...
More people are signing up for Coastal Health District’s Hurricane Registry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While emergency management officials say it’s unlikely that we’ll need evacuate because of the storm headed our way, more people are calling the Coastal Health District to be added to the Hurricane Registry so they’re prepared for the next storm that comes our way.
I-75 Express lanes are running Northbound only due to Hurricane Ian
As Florida residents and some Georgia residents evacuate due to Hurricane Ian’s approach, the Georgia Department of Transportation has announced that the I-75 express lanes will run Northbound only until the storm passes. The lanes were changed to Northbound only at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Early this morning Hurricane Ian...
Savannah residents on how they are preparing for Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hurricane Ian is pounding western parts of Cuba with strong category 3 winds with further intensification likely as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. Although uncertainty remains on the impacts that will be felt in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry some Savannah residents are preparing now. Joshua Pate said, […]
Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
City of Savannah declares state of emergency ahead of impacts from Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Mayor Van Johnson declared a state of emergency in anticipation of local impacts from Hurrican Ian. According to the city, the local state of emergency authorizes the city manager to execute emergency management plans and procure necessary resources to respond to impacts from the storm. City officials are urging residents to review their emergency plans and kits ahead of the weather.
Port Wentworth providing sandbags for hurricane preparedness
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTGS) — The city of Port Wentworth will be providing sandbags in advance of Hurricane Ian starting Tuesday at 4 p.m. According to officials, there will be three locations Port Wentworth residents can go to fill their bags:. City Hall, 7224 GA-21 Fire Station 2, 6781...
Chatham County issues local State of Emergency, CEMA enters OPCON 2
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County Chairman Chester A. Ellis issued a local State of Emergency for the county as of 8 a.m. The Chatham County Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) entered the storm readiness phase (Operating Condition 2) ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. According to county...
Chatham Co. Animal Services prepares new disaster relief trailer amidst hurricane season
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County Animal Services is preparing for the possibility of extreme weather later this week as Hurricane Ian intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico. According to Dr. Jake Harper, the agency’s director, the County’s new pet disaster relief trailer is ready to go in...
Bryan County officials give update, advice on preparing for Ian
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — With severe weather from Hurricane Ian expected to impact in the area later this week, Bryan County emergency officials want to remind residents how to prepare. The chief of Bryan County Emergency Services, Freddy Howell, said they have regularly monitored the incoming storm to...
CEMA Director expecting power outages and potential flooding following hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we’re tracking hurricane Ian Chatham Emergency Management Agency is getting ready for a week full of storm preparations. Starting Thursday, I anticipate we’ll be all hands on deck.”. As Chatham County is no stranger to hurricanes, Chatham Emergency Management Agency will have extra...
Liberty Co. emergency director reminding residents what to pack in your hurricane kit
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Emergency Management Agency is prepping for the possible effects of Ian, talking with residents about how to get ready and doing some physical preparations of their own around the county. “We are currently in OpCon Level 4, what that means is that...
Savannah homeless shelter gears up as Ian draws closer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — As Hurricane Ian's track draws closer to the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire, Savannah's most vulnerable must find a place to take shelter. Mayor Van Johnson said the storm is expected to hit the area later this week, and he is particularly concerned about the welfare of Savannah's homeless population.
GDOT working to clear roadways of construction in case of evacuations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Part of Georgia’s prep work for potential impact involves making sure major roadways, used for evacuations, are clear. That includes the I-95 and I-16 interchange, where major construction is underway. “Right now we just want the public to know, we are paying attention,” Jill Nagel, Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) spokesperson […]
Hurricane Ian Closings & Cancellations: Events impacted in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — In anticipation of severe weather associated with Hurricane Ian, several closings and cancellations in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry have been announced. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share info on your event? Email us at news@wjcl.com. The Coastal Health District...
List of closures in the area from potential Ian impacts
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Here is a list of all of the closures in our area ahead of potential impacts from Ian. McIntosh County School District: Schools are closed on Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30. All extracurricular events and school activities on those days will be rescheduled, and McIntosh County Academy's football game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Savannah residents preparing for tropical storm Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Though Tropical Storm Ian’s path remains a little uncertain, people in the area are still taking the opportunity to spruce up their hurricane kits this weekend. Rand Goodman, the inventory manager at the Berwick Ace Hardware, says that they’ve seen an uptick in customers looking...
Hilton Head preparing for a variety of strengths with tropical system, Emergency Manager says
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head is in watch and wait mode. As of Monday, its a beautiful beach day for people out here, but as the WTOC First Alert Weather team has been saying that could change later in the week. ”Right now, anytime there’s a storm...
