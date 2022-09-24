ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

The Georgia Sun

State of local emergency declared in Savannah as Hurricane Ian approaches

SAVANNAH — Based on expected impacts from Hurricane Ian, Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson, II has declared a state of local emergency in Savannah effective Sept. 28 at 8 a.m. A state of local emergency provides the city manager the authority to execute emergency management plans and procure necessary resources to prepare for and respond to any impacts brought on by Hurricane Ian.
SAVANNAH, GA
Chatham County, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah residents on how they are preparing for Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hurricane Ian is pounding western parts of Cuba with strong category 3 winds with further intensification likely as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. Although uncertainty remains on the impacts that will be felt in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry some Savannah residents are preparing now. Joshua Pate said, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WTGS

City of Savannah declares state of emergency ahead of impacts from Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Mayor Van Johnson declared a state of emergency in anticipation of local impacts from Hurrican Ian. According to the city, the local state of emergency authorizes the city manager to execute emergency management plans and procure necessary resources to respond to impacts from the storm. City officials are urging residents to review their emergency plans and kits ahead of the weather.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Port Wentworth providing sandbags for hurricane preparedness

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTGS) — The city of Port Wentworth will be providing sandbags in advance of Hurricane Ian starting Tuesday at 4 p.m. According to officials, there will be three locations Port Wentworth residents can go to fill their bags:. City Hall, 7224 GA-21 Fire Station 2, 6781...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WTGS

Chatham County issues local State of Emergency, CEMA enters OPCON 2

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County Chairman Chester A. Ellis issued a local State of Emergency for the county as of 8 a.m. The Chatham County Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) entered the storm readiness phase (Operating Condition 2) ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. According to county...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Bryan County officials give update, advice on preparing for Ian

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — With severe weather from Hurricane Ian expected to impact in the area later this week, Bryan County emergency officials want to remind residents how to prepare. The chief of Bryan County Emergency Services, Freddy Howell, said they have regularly monitored the incoming storm to...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Savannah homeless shelter gears up as Ian draws closer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — As Hurricane Ian's track draws closer to the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire, Savannah's most vulnerable must find a place to take shelter. Mayor Van Johnson said the storm is expected to hit the area later this week, and he is particularly concerned about the welfare of Savannah's homeless population.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

GDOT working to clear roadways of construction in case of evacuations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Part of Georgia’s prep work for potential impact involves making sure major roadways, used for evacuations, are clear. That includes the I-95 and I-16 interchange, where major construction is underway. “Right now we just want the public to know, we are paying attention,” Jill Nagel, Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) spokesperson […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

List of closures in the area from potential Ian impacts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Here is a list of all of the closures in our area ahead of potential impacts from Ian. McIntosh County School District: Schools are closed on Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30. All extracurricular events and school activities on those days will be rescheduled, and McIntosh County Academy's football game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah residents preparing for tropical storm Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Though Tropical Storm Ian’s path remains a little uncertain, people in the area are still taking the opportunity to spruce up their hurricane kits this weekend. Rand Goodman, the inventory manager at the Berwick Ace Hardware, says that they’ve seen an uptick in customers looking...
SAVANNAH, GA
wabe.org

Researchers track Savannah River manatees

This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Georgia scientists are tracking manatees in an effort to better understand and protect them. When Georgia’s coastal water gets warmer in the...
SAVANNAH, GA

