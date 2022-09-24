Read full article on original website
North Carolina included in possible Hurricane Ian forecast track as Florida braces for up to 10 feet of flooding
TAMPA, Fla. (WGHP) — In less than two days, Hurricane Ian may make landfall in Florida, before driving further north into the southeastern United States. On Tuesday morning, Ian strengthened to a Category 3 major hurricane before making its first landfall on the western tip of Cuba around 4:30 a.m. The storm is not expected […]
Shift in Hurricane Ian track could bring 10 inches of rain to North Carolina coast
Ian’s remnants will cross central North Carolina, forecasters say.
outerbanksvoice.com
Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts
(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
WYFF4.com
Hurricane Ian strengthening, track expected to affect entire viewing area
Hurricane Ian is expected to impact South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia later this week. (Watch the latest video forecast above) High-level clouds begin to stream into the area Wednesday with increasing clouds and a windy Thursday afternoon as Ian begins its initial impacts. Video: Pinar del Rio, Cuba early...
my40.tv
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen, expected to bring significant rain to Carolinas
WLOS — Ian remains the main talker Tuesday as the storm has strengthened to a Category 3 overnight. Early Tuesday, Ian worked across Cuba, headed to the Gulf with the outer bands of the system already moving into the keys and south Florida. Heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian will spread across Florida during the next couple of days. There is a moderate risk of excessive rainfall across much of the Florida peninsula, and significant flooding impacts are expected.
my40.tv
Ian nears Florida coast as category 4 hurricane; heavy rain expected in Carolinas
WLOS — As of 2 p.m., the National Weather Service reports Hurricane Ian is very near the coast of southwestern Florida Peninsula. Maximum sustained winds remain near 155 mph with a minimum central pressure of 937 mb found by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter. NWS Greenville-Spartanburg reports with...
Raleigh News & Observer
Fisherman catches piranha in North Carolina lake, officials say. How did it get there?
A fisherman caught a piranha in a North Carolina lake, according to wildlife officials. The fish was caught in Aberdeen Lake in Moore County, about 70 miles southwest of Raleigh, according to a post on Facebook shared by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission on Sept. 27. Officials say the...
WXII 12
NC emergency officials keeping close eye on NC mountains as Hurricane Ian approaches
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina's director of emergency management is keeping an eye on the coast and mountains of the state ahead of Hurricane Ian. Some areas are expected to see localized flooding and up to 10 inches of rain. "We are concerned about the risk of localized flooding,...
my40.tv
Volunteers from Western North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian's impact
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane Ian moves closer to landfall, local volunteers are already planning to help those impacted. A spokesperson for the American Red Cross said the agency has been preparing for the storm for several days. WNC Executive Director Miriana Vimbela said, with as much as...
my40.tv
Potential impacts from Hurricane Ian prompt changes to events across the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane Ian continues barreling toward the U.S., it's expected to bring heavy rain to the Carolinas by the end of the week. Because of that, many events scheduled for this weekend in Western North Carolina are now being canceled. One big one is the...
Hurricane Ian could hit NC later this week. Here’s how to prepare for the storm.
Here are early predictions on how much rain the state could see.
The latest Triangle outlook for Hurricane Ian: Possible heavy rain, river flooding
The hurricane is moving into Florida and could hit anywhere from central Tennessee to Eastern North Carolina starting Thursday night.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Restaurant Named Top Date Night Spot
While most people have favorite restaurants, those places may not necessarily be considered the best in the world. Well, now Tripadvisor is letting us know which restaurants are, so if you’re a traveling foodie, read on. The travel site just came out with their Travelers’ Choice “Best of the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Carolina preps for remnants of Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian steams toward Florida, its remnants are expected to affect North Carolina. How is the state preparing?. Tim Boyum asks N.C. Emergency Management Director William Ray. Plus, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen makes stops in the state, promoting the Biden administration's economic policies. Rep. Deborah Ross, (D) 2nd...
publicradioeast.org
A record number of sea turtle hatchlings emerged from nests in one North Carolina coastal community
It was a good summer for sea turtles along the southeastern North Carolina coast. It was a good summer for sea turtles along the southeastern North Carolina coast. Officials with the Oak Island Seat Turtle Protection Program say a record number of hatchlings emerged from nests there since they started keeping records, with more than 12,400 hatchlings.
WITN
North Carolina Seafood Festival scheduled to continue
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - As of Tuesday, the North Carolina Seafood Festival will still proceed despite the potential for bad weather from Friday, Sept. 30th to Sunday, Oct. 2nd. The Town of Morehead City, Carteret County Emergency Management, and the festival’s board of directors say they are closely monitoring...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Major Hurricane Ian will dump heavy rains on South Carolina
Horry County can expect huge rains from Ian starting Friday, September 30th. Areas that have a history of local flooding, including Socastee S.C. and Longs S.C. should prepare in advance. The National Hurricane Center has issued a warning for residents living in the Fort Myers to Tampa Bay regions of...
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend Getaway
North Carolina is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Tar Heel State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.
