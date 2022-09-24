ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts

(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Hurricane Ian strengthening, track expected to affect entire viewing area

Hurricane Ian is expected to impact South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia later this week. (Watch the latest video forecast above) High-level clouds begin to stream into the area Wednesday with increasing clouds and a windy Thursday afternoon as Ian begins its initial impacts. Video: Pinar del Rio, Cuba early...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Irma#Hurricane Hermine#Hurricanes#Atlantic Hurricane#Atlantic Ocean#Asheville#Tropical Storm Ian
my40.tv

Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen, expected to bring significant rain to Carolinas

WLOS — Ian remains the main talker Tuesday as the storm has strengthened to a Category 3 overnight. Early Tuesday, Ian worked across Cuba, headed to the Gulf with the outer bands of the system already moving into the keys and south Florida. Heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian will spread across Florida during the next couple of days. There is a moderate risk of excessive rainfall across much of the Florida peninsula, and significant flooding impacts are expected.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
kiss951.com

North Carolina Restaurant Named Top Date Night Spot

While most people have favorite restaurants, those places may not necessarily be considered the best in the world. Well, now Tripadvisor is letting us know which restaurants are, so if you’re a traveling foodie, read on. The travel site just came out with their Travelers’ Choice “Best of the...
BLOWING ROCK, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina preps for remnants of Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian steams toward Florida, its remnants are expected to affect North Carolina. How is the state preparing?. Tim Boyum asks N.C. Emergency Management Director William Ray. Plus, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen makes stops in the state, promoting the Biden administration's economic policies. Rep. Deborah Ross, (D) 2nd...
FLORIDA STATE
publicradioeast.org

A record number of sea turtle hatchlings emerged from nests in one North Carolina coastal community

It was a good summer for sea turtles along the southeastern North Carolina coast. It was a good summer for sea turtles along the southeastern North Carolina coast. Officials with the Oak Island Seat Turtle Protection Program say a record number of hatchlings emerged from nests there since they started keeping records, with more than 12,400 hatchlings.
ANIMALS
WITN

North Carolina Seafood Festival scheduled to continue

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - As of Tuesday, the North Carolina Seafood Festival will still proceed despite the potential for bad weather from Friday, Sept. 30th to Sunday, Oct. 2nd. The Town of Morehead City, Carteret County Emergency Management, and the festival’s board of directors say they are closely monitoring...
POLITICS
myrtlebeachsc.com

Major Hurricane Ian will dump heavy rains on South Carolina

Horry County can expect huge rains from Ian starting Friday, September 30th. Areas that have a history of local flooding, including Socastee S.C. and Longs S.C. should prepare in advance. The National Hurricane Center has issued a warning for residents living in the Fort Myers to Tampa Bay regions of...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend Getaway

North Carolina is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Tar Heel State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.
HOT SPRINGS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy