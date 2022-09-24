ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

What times does ESPN’s ‘30 for 30’ on Cleveland’s saga from Indians to Guardians air tonight? Live stream

“Deerfoot of the Diamond,” an ESPN’s “30 for 30,” premieres Tuesday, Sept. 27. It will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). In late 2021, Cleveland’s baseball team was reborn as the Guardians. The documentary, directed by Lance Edmands, chronicles the saga of that name change, which has its roots in a forgotten legend named Louis Sockalexis, and the tragedy that enveloped his story more than a century ago.
Arizona releases former Alabama All-American

The Arizona Cardinals have waived safety Deionte Thompson, the NFL team announced on Tuesday. The Cardinals’ official website termed Thompson’s release as a “somewhat surprising roster move” in reporting the team’s decision, which took place in conjunction with Arizona signing outside linebacker Jesse Luketa to the active roster from its practice squad.
Joseph Goodman: ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ had a good run

There was an unexpected moment of Crimson Tide cultural appreciation on Monday night in Birmingham during a phenomenal concert by the soulful rock band War on Drugs. The outdoor show was at Avondale Brewery and the place was packed for a group whose hazy sound is unique and soothing like an old memory faded at the edges. I’m not a music writer, but War on Drugs is the kind of band everyone’s favorite aunt or uncle probably listens to on a Sunday night while studying for a continuing education course on indigenous woodcraft or comparative literature.
