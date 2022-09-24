Read full article on original website
goldeneaglesports.com
Sioux Falls Uses Efficient Offensive Attack to Sweep Minnesota Crookston
Crookston, Minn. – After defeating Bemidji State in five sets on Friday night, the University of Sioux Falls left no doubt on Saturday, defeating Minnesota Crookston in straight sets (14-25, 15-25, 11-25). The Golden Eagles fall to 2-12 (1-5 NSIC), while USF improves to 9-4 (5-1 NSIC). Set One.
goldeneaglesports.com
Minnesota Crookston Equestrian Has Strong Rides but Falls to Delaware State
FELTON, Del. – The University of Minnesota Crookston equestrian team was defeated 12-3 by Delaware State University Saturday, September 24 at Dovington Training Center in Felton, Del. The Golden Eagles were guided by great rides from Juliana Gullo (Fr., Itasca, Ill.) in fences, as she scored 75 on Lophius...
goldeneaglesports.com
University of Minnesota Crookston
GOAL by AUGIE Hamski, Ally Assist by Barkus, Sierra and Young, Ally. Clock UMC Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score AUGIE Score Play. 00:00 Barkus, Jillian at goalie for Augustana (SD) 00:00 Fischbach, Brooklyn at goalie for Minn.-Crookston. 01:07 Shot by AUGIE Fehr, Sylvia, bottom center, saved by...
