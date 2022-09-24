Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 605 Freeway in Cerritos Area
A person was killed Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash involving an armored truck on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in the Cerritos area, authorities said. The collision was reported at about 8:45 a.m. near South Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on...
A 59-year-old Daniel Franco Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Irvine (Irvine, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Irvine on Saturday. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
orangecountytribune.com
1 hurt in medical bldg. crash
A child was hospitalized after the sport utility vehicle in which the youth was riding crashed into a medical building in Garden Grove Monday afternoon. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, at around 3:53 p.m. the SUV crashed through a masonry and metal wall into a building at 12665 Garden Grove Blvd., identified as Garden Grove Medical Plaza, adjacent to Garden Grove Hospital.
NBC Los Angeles
‘Like a Nightmare': Mother of Three Shot and Killed in SUV
A 30-year-old mother of three children was shot and killed in the backseat of a SUV Monday night in a South Los Angeles neighborhood. Bre'yanna Bailey was in the backseat of the vehicle when someone in another vehicle opened fire in the Chesterfield. Square neighborhood. The car-to-car shooting was reported...
Police catch over 800 illegal street racers in Orange County crackdown
Law enforcement cracked down on illegal street racing in Garden Grove, catching over 800 drivers during a month-long blitz. Garden Grove Police focused efforts on illegal racing and street takeovers, which have continually plagued the streets of Orange County and Southern California. Illegal street racing activity surged during the pandemic as fewer people were driving […]
longbeachlocalnews.com
Man Dies In Electric Scooter Accident
On Sept. 27, 2022, at approximately 7:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of West 7th Street and Chestnut Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and an electric scooter, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon officers’ arrival, good Samaritans were already rendering...
zachnews.net
Lucerne Valley, CA: Homicide investigation underway after local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night last Saturday.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) Lucerne Valley, California: A homicide investigation is underway by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department after a local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night on Saturday, September 24th, 2022.
menifee247.com
Multiple-vehicle accident shuts down Newport Road
Story updated at 8:30 p.m. with additional details. A section of Menifee’s major traffic route was closed at rush hour Tuesday after a multiple-vehicle accident with serious injuries, police said. Menifee Police Captain Dave Gutierrez said the accident at Newport Road and Berea Road about 3:05 p.m. involved three...
newsantaana.com
Car passengers fled a Santa Ana car crash and left a woman in the road
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 5:31 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a multi-vehicle traffic collision in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue. Additionally, callers reported one of the occupants of an involved vehicle was ejected and lying in the roadway. Will you still...
NBC Los Angeles
Woman Shot, Killed in Car With Family in South LA
A young woman was shot and killed while in the car with family late Monday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. According to her family, BreYanna Bailey just turned 30 years old in August of this year, and leaves behind three children. Her family was in the car,...
Woman arrested, accused of killing man after intentionally running him over with car in Cypress
Police in Cypress have taken a 20-year-old woman into custody after she allegedly killed a man after she ran him over with her car. The incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Graham Street, adjacent to Oak Knoll Park, according to a news release from the Cypress Police Department. Authorities said that when officers […]
1 Woman Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Santa Ana (Santa Ana, CA)
According to the Santa Ana Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Santa Ana on Saturday. The crash happened on Santa Ana Boulevard near the 5 Freeway at around 5:30 a.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Fire destroys 4 homes under construction in Moreno Valley
A fire that broke out at a construction site in Moreno Valley early Monday destroyed four homes.The flames were reported at Gentian Avenue and La Barca Way at about 12:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found four homes under construction on fire.Firefighters were able to to save four homes, but couldn't stop the fire from destroying other structures."We held the fire spread to four homes. All four of the homes are deemed a complete loss at this point in time until we evaluate further," said Dave Rodriguez of Riverside County Fire.No injures were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Self-proclaimed "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying women in Orange County arrested in Northern California
A self-described "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying and harassing unsuspecting women and posted the videos to YouTube was arrested in Northern California and brought back to Orange County to face charges of felony assault and hate crimes.Johnny Deven Young, 25, of Anaheim, appeared in court Monday after his arrest in San Mateo County. He has been charged with assault with great bodily injury, illegal use of tear gas, the personal use of a deadly weapon, all felonies, and hate crime enhancements. He also faces misdemeanor charges of violation of civil rights.Police say Young recorded himself pepper spraying two women...
Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Vehicle into Restaurant, Arrested at Scene
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspected drunk driver in a Dodge Challenger plowed into an unoccupied restaurant early Sunday morning, Sept. 25, around 3:18 a.m. in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Department officers along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with a...
foxla.com
Woman arrested for allegedly running over man in her car intentionally
CYPRESS, Calif. - One person was killed Monday after police say a woman intentionally ran him over in her car, according to the Cypress Police Department. The incident happened on Sept. 25. Officers responded to calls for a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Graham Street near Oak Knoll Park around 8:30 p.m.
KTLA.com
Video: LASD chopper hoists car crash victims to safety after 200-foot fall
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau used a helicopter to hoist two people from a car that fell 200 feet over the side of Angeles Crest Highway. Video taken from the perspective of those aboard the chopper shows one victim being hoisted up to the...
Man killed by law enforcement after pinning deputy with his car in Rancho Cucamonga: SBSD
A Santa Monica man was shot and killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies Saturday evening after he allegedly pinned a deputy with his car and then tried to attack him with a knife. It happened around 7:15 p.m. on the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard in Rancho Cucamonga. Deputies were in the area […]
L.A. park closed after ‘aggressive mountain lion’ spotted, child attacked
Wildlife officials are warning the public of an “aggressive mountain lion” prowling around, prompting a park closure on Tuesday. Pico Canyon Park, which is located in Stevenson Ranch, has been temporarily closed until further notice, according to The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. The closure comes after a 7-year-old child was attacked […]
