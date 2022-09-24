Read full article on original website
Breaking Down the Final ‘Halloween Ends’ Trailer
On October 14th, David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy comes to a conclusion with Halloween Ends. Releasing both in theaters and streaming on Peacock the same day, Halloween Ends promises to be the final confrontation between final girl Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), and the masked killer who has haunted her for forty-four years, Michael Myers (Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney). Whether this is the last Halloween film, or whether the franchise goes dormant for a few years before rebooting remains to be seen, but Curtis has said this will for sure be her last time in the role that made her a Scream Queen.
Collider
How to Watch 'The D'Amelio Show' Season 2
The D’Amelio family is back for Season 2 of The D’Amelio Show, a reality series that takes you into the world of TikTok superstardom and the fame surrounding it. The new season follows sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio as they navigate life outside the realms of social media, exploring different opportunities such as music and dancing. Joined by their parents, Heidi and Marc D’Amelio, the family sticks together through thick and thin as they live their lives under the spotlight.
Collider
From 'House of The Dragon' to 'Joey': Five TV Spin-Offs That Worked and Five That Didn't
Spin-offs are all the rage at the moment. It doesn't matter whether it's the big or the small screen; fans are desperate to return to their favorite worlds and characters. The Amazon Prime series The Rings of Power is currently transporting fans back to Middle Earth and became Amazon's most-watched premiere with twenty-five million viewers.
Collider
'Ghosts' Season 1 Recap: What You Need To Know Before Season 2
An adaptation of the British comedy of the same name, the American version of Ghosts premiered in Fall of 2021 on CBS to much acclaim and a renewed demographic appeal in the 18-49 range. Unlike CBS' other comedic offerings, Ghosts is a laugh-track free, non-mockumentary, single camera comedy without a shaky camera in sight, a format initially popularized by Malcolm in the Middle in 2000. The series follows Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a newlywed couple from New York City who move into the run down yet elegant Woodstone Mansion in upstate New York after Sam inherits it from a long-lost relative. Season 1’s main plotline follows Sam and Jay as they attempt to transform the Woodstone into a B&B, whilst grappling with Sam’s newfound ability to see ghosts.
Collider
12 Best Shows to Watch Like ‘Little Demon’
When Danny Devito and Aubrey Plaza were announced to star in an adult animation series, audiences weren’t sure if they could contain themselves and were ready to burst into flames out of excitement. The horror comedy Little Demon turned out to be not only hilarious and action packed, but also incredibly relatable, following a dysfunctional family who are trying to make things work. Afterall, in any family you are stuck together through the good times, the bad times, and the murder game show times. In Little Demon new kid Chrissy learns that she isn’t just an outcast moody teenager, she is the actual antichrist. While her witch mother tries to protect her satanic spawn from the realities of demonhood, her estranged father, the Devil, attempts to get to know the little demon a little better. All the witchy and demonic action aside, this series is about family, and all the hell they put you through. If you can relate, you may enjoy these 12 animated series like Little Demon that deal with dysfunctional families, all with a paranormal twist.
Collider
‘Deadpool 3’ Reveal Breakdown: Every Easter Egg You Might Have Missed
Yesterday, Ryan Reynolds used his Twitter account to unleash internet-breaking news: Deadpool 3 has a release date set on the Marvel Cinematic Universe schedule, and Hugh Jackman is going to return as Wolverine. Fans have been asking for a cinematic duel between Deadpool and Wolverine ever since the now extinct Fox was handling the franchise, so Deadpool 3 is nothing less than a dream come true. More importantly, the franchise seems to bring everything fans love back, with Marvel Studios promising to keep Deadpool 3 R-rated and Reynolds doing his best to keep poking holes at the Hollywood industry, superhero culture, and even his own career. That’s why Deadpool 3’s announcement video is filled with hidden references and callbacks. Here’s every easter egg we spotted in the new video.
Collider
'Deadpool 3': Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the Merc with a Mouth's MCU Debut
Are the Previous Deadpool and X-Men Films Available to Stream?. Deadpool, AKA Wade Wilson, AKA the Merc with a Mouth, first made his debut in the much-maligned X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009). Pretty much the only thing people liked from that was Ryan Reynolds was a perfect fit for the character, but they just wanted to see him don that glorious red suit and enact some of that fourth-wall-breaking humor that he's so well-known for in the comics. Seven years later, we finally got that with the first Deadpool film in 2016, followed by Deadpool 2 two years later in 2018. Both films are among the highest-grossing R-rated films of all time, only being beaten by Joker (2019). With that R rating, you can imagine that the Deadpool films brought with them a foul-mouthed, raunchy sense of humor, which was totally okay for a self-aware superhero satire.
Collider
There Isn’t Much Horror to ‘American Horror Stories’ When It Relies on Last Minute Twists
The dark revelations in American Horror Story worked because of its season-long length. It had time to develop the story up to a reveal, then deal with the aftermath. That’s what gave poignancy to Violet’s (Taissa Farmiga) death in Murder House. In Hotel, detective John Lowe (Wes Bentley) realizes he’s the savage serial killer he’s been busy investigating. There is only so much time to the episodic format of American Horror Stories. In its sophomore year, Stories is still finding the right balance between its own identity and how much to replicate from its predecessor. The spinoff can get caught up trying to shock rather than be genuinely shocking. The slow-burn episodes are usually guilty of this, going big for a finale to compensate for the gradual developments. In Season 2, not all episodes do this, making for a hit-or-miss watch.
Collider
'The Recruit' Images Put Noah Centineo & Laura Haddock Front and Center
At this year’s Tudum event, Netflix announced the title, and release date of the upcoming Alex Hawley spy thriller, The Recruit, led by Noah Centineo. The streamer even offered us a glimpse of Centineo’s character lurking in the shadows. Now, the series is offering fans a better look at what to expect with newly released images.
Collider
'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Try to Share How Wolverine Is Alive in the MCU
Yesterday, Ryan Reynolds broke the internet by revealing Deadpool 3 release date and confirming the rumors Hugh Jackman would be coming back as Wolverine. While the news was nothing short of mind-blowing, fans were left wondering what Wolverine’s return could mean after his demise in Logan. Is the Marvel Cinematic Universe rebooting the character? Will Deadpool 3 take place in a different timeline? Fret not, Marvel-heads, because Reynolds and Jackman released a new video to answer all of your questions. Kind of.
Collider
Airbnb Conjures Some 'Hocus Pocus' to Offer Stays at the Sanderson Sisters' Cottage
Do you have the guts to stay inside the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage? If you’re the lucky winner of an Airbnb promotional sweepstakes, you’ll have the chance of a lifetime to pack your bags and travel to the woods outside of Danvers, Massachusetts and spend a night in the recognizable home of the sisterhood of witches. Guests will be given the opportunity to test their own witchy skills by trying various enchantments from the famed spell book, hit the town on a tour of some of Salem’s most haunted stops, and feast their eyes on a “special screening” of the soon-to-be released Hocus Pocus 2.
Collider
New ‘Avatar’ BTS Video Reveals How a Jake's Ikran Taming Action Scene Was Filmed
It’s been thirteen years since Avatar hit theaters for the first time, but James Cameron’s sci-fi epic keeps impressing us. In a new behind-the-scenes video shared by Stunt Coordinator Garret Warren on Instagram, we see how flesh and blood actors recorded action scenes with giant replicas of Pandora’s monsters before digital magic turned the alien planet real.
Collider
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story': Cast, Plot, Release Window, and Everything We Know So Far
Bridgerton blew us away when it premiered on Netflix on Christmas Day of 2020. Season 1 of the Regency-era period drama shattered streaming records and its fairytale ending for the Duke and Duchess of Hastings left us burning for more after the curtains came down in the season finale. The promise of a second season was followed by an agonizingly long wait that thankfully was made easier to bear when word got out that the Bridgerton universe was expanding with a prequel spin-off centered on her majesty Queen Charlotte. At the center of the Bridgerton series is the namesake family and the exploration of their love lives, one sibling at a time, however, Queen Charlotte’s larger-than-life persona quickly made her a fan favorite directing the creative hands at Shondaland to prepare a time-traveling carriage that will take us on a trip down memory lane to explore the origins of a character inspired by a real-life historical figure.
Collider
'Quantum Leap' Reboot Showrunner Thinks the Door Isn't Closed on a Scott Bakula Return
NBC's Quantum Leap reboot is officially underway with a new team restarting the time travel project after 30 years. While Raymond Lee's Ben Song has been doing the leaping this time, fans have wondered if the original series lead Scott Bakula would reappear at some point in this new series as Dr. Sam Beckett. Earlier this month, however, the original star seemingly quashed all chances of him returning in an official statement, wishing the new cast and creatives "Good luck and happy leaping!" However, if showrunner Martin Gero is to be asked about it, he's not ruling out a potential Bakula cameo.
Collider
‘The Boys’ Season 3 Blooper Reel Shows the Cast Having a Blast and Ruining Takes
If you, like myself, find yourself saying “I [expletive] love this show” no less than ten times during each new episode of The Boys, prepare to love it all the more. Today, via their Twitter account, the series has released a Season 3 gag reel, guaranteed to put a smile on your face and leave you with bigger crushes on the actors and actresses behind the Prime Video series than you thought was humanly possible.
Collider
Where to Watch Disney's 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Releasing on July 16th, 1993 to an unsuspecting audience, Hocus Pocus made a small splash in the world of movies and, truthfully, left a lot of audiences underwhelmed. The film performed poorly at the box office but, in the years since, it has slowly but surely gained cult status as one of the quintessential Halloween movies. Nowadays, the film is widely recognized and appreciated, with fans all over the world looking forward to the spooky season as a reason to sit down and watch this movie. With that being said, 29 years is a long time for Disney to not release a sequel despite the film's popularity in the 21st century but, alas, here we are discussing the long-awaited Hocus Pocus 2.
