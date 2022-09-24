There's a "smart" version of all kinds of household gadgets and appliances. But you don't have to completely replace your devices to add some smart capabilities. Smart plugs are a simple solution that allow you to remotely turn an outlet on or off, and right now you can pick some up at a discount. At Amazon's one-day SwitchBot sale, you can grab a four pack of 15A smart plugs on sale for just $18, saving you $12 compared to the usual price. Just be sure to use the promo code 25YPVTAH at checkout to get the full discount. This deal is only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO